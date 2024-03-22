City to seek better control of Freaknik

The miles of traffic jams, tourists from Buckhead to Lakewood, and rowdy revelers associated with Freaknik, after all, are only a lightweight dry run for the bigger events.

“The key word is organization,” said Daryl Toor, a spokesman with the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “You’ve also got a different type of tourist who follows a structure rather than engaging in a free for all.”

Atlanta Mayor Maynard H. Jackson today praised both police and students for keeping Freaknik “a 99 percent positive event.” But he added, “Economic profit alone does not justify problems.”

The mayor said he agreed with Police Chief Eldrin Bell that Atlanta would not become another Daytona Beach because of Freaknik. He said he will rely on the City Council to come up with guidelines for dealing with festivals and other large events such as Freakniks.

Chief Bell said today that there were only “a small number of arrests” during Freaknik, and a shooting on Ralph McGill Boulevard was not related to the event. His office is still pulling together an assessment of those arrests.

Councilman Jabari Simama called on city officials, police and professional festival planners to work with Freaknik organizers to help make future gatherings more orderly.

“In terms of the economic impact of 100,000 people, it’s obviously something the city doesn’t want to discourage or eliminate,” said Mr. Simama, who like many of his colleagues received scores of complaints about student behavior and the lack of police presence.

“At the same time, we can’t allow parks to be ruined and unreasonable tie-ups of traffic,” he said, adding that police must do a better job preparing for such a large event.

Councilwoman Mary Davis, who announced a meeting at 6:30 tonight at Grady High School to discuss the problems, said she received complaints of such “outrageous behavior” as excessive drinking and urinating in yards.

Freaknik began in 1984 as a small gathering of Atlanta University Center students. By 1989, word had spread and black college students from all over the country began regularly attending it.

Student groups attempted to add some structure, but eventually city officials discouraged the growing gathering. Denied park permits, students just began gathering at Piedmont Park spontaneously.

This year ELQ Communications, an Atlanta-based public relations firm, spearheaded an effort to organize some events around the gathering. They offered rap concerts, contests and coverage by Black Entertainment Television.

But many students opted to save the $12 admission fee and gathered at Piedmont, Underground Atlanta, Lenox and the AU Center. By nightfall, motorists clogged intersections and partied in the streets.

The city appeared drastically underprepared for Freaknik, but overwhelmed police showed restraint in dealing with miles of gridlocked traffic, drinking and street-partying college students. Still, many residents and merchants were dismayed by the lack of notification and preparation for the throngs of people spread throughout the city.

Although comparisons to other spring college gatherings like Daytona Beach aren’t applicable because they are resort towns and not major cities, a larger and longer-running gathering of black college students in Philadelphia, called the Greek Picnic, is welcomed to that city each year in mid-July.

Beginning in 1972, the picnic now draws more than 250,000 people - primarily members of predominantly black fraternities and sororities - to Fairmont Park, the largest continuous city park in the country, and has raised more than $60,000 for the United Negro College Fund over the past four years.

City organizers eagerly welcome the $9 million the gathering pumps into the city’s economy but admit massive traffic backups around the park during the picnic.

Organizers of the Greek Picnic - the park commission, the city, the city convention and visitors bureau and the UNCF coordinated by a private company - encourage the use of public transportation but also charge for parking, which aids in paying for ambulances, crowd control, park cleanup, and staffing.

Greek Picnic organizer E. Steven Collins said what makes his event work so well is communication between city agencies and providing security that students respect.

“I demand that the Fruit of Islam are the ones who secure the internal picnic area primarily because they get respect without intimidation or threat of violence,” said Mr. Collins. “It’s usually left up to a reluctant city council or police department and if it’s not planned right, it can truly be a disaster.”