Anthony Fauci, tests positive for COVID.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases released a statement on Fauci's positive COVID test on June 15.He is currently experiencing mild symptoms, NIAID, via statement.The statement specified that Fauci "is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice.".Fauci's diagnosis was confirmed by a rapid antigen test. He is being treated with Paxlovid.Fauci is the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.He has not recently been in contact with the president.He has not recently been in close contact with Biden or other senior government officials, NIAID, via statement.The NIAID statement also specified how he will approach the coming days.Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative, NIAID, via statement.Fauci has consistently urged caution when faced with social encounters.Each of us, in our own personal way, has to make an assessment of what risk you’re willing to accept about getting infected, Anthony Fauci, via CNN.He recently declined attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.In general, the risk is low, but I made a personal assessment. I’m 81 years old, and if I get infected, I have a much higher risk, Anthony Fauci, via CNN.Recently, Fauci revealed that he has not had a day off since the beginning of the pandemic