A.M. ATL: 🌿 Inventive teen aims to conquer kudzu

Vine vanquisher

Credit: Nick Hagen Credit: Nick Hagen

Kudzu.

The vile, invasive vine that Georgians love to loathe. It lurks quietly all around us, enveloping tens of thousands of acres and always hungry for more.

But fear not, friends.

Fourteen-year-old Lara Ysabel Otico is cooking up a way to keep things in check.

She’s turning the (almost) entirely useless weed into paper, potentially for use in things like textiles and food packaging. She calls it “plapper.”

“I wanted to create a new matter that could be used in various ways,” Otico, a student at Peachtree City’s McIntosh High School, recently told the AJC.

It all started with a middle school STEM project. She enlisted her dad and siblings to help gather the kudzu while she experimented with different chemicals and bleaches.

Otico boiled stinky concoctions at home and took the results to school to dry. Eventually, she found a combination that worked.

And she kept going.

Over the summer, she won second place in her grade level as well as the “best in-person presentation” award at the national level of the Henry Ford Invention Convention. She took third place for her grade level at a subsequent competition involving students from both the U.S. and Mexico.

Now she’s looking to share the product with the world.

“I’ve started the patenting process,” Otico said. “I also connected with several universities and professors who can help.”

Good luck, Lara. We’re all counting on you.

MORE TOP STORIES

🚨 Separate weekend shootings injured four people near Georgia State University and several teenagers at a DeKalb County house party, police say.

😷 The new Novavax COVID-19 shot uses traditional protein-based vaccine technology, not mRNA. But it’s garnered little interest in Georgia or elsewhere.

📺 CNN officially started moving production operations to Midtown. The cable news giant expects to completely vacate downtown’s iconic CNN Center by early next year.

METRO ATLANTA

🐝 State officials destroyed three more nests of invasive bee-eating hornets near Savannah.

🚔 Atlanta police arrested a suspect in the September stabbing death of Tracy Cole, the great-nephew of legendary singer Nat King Cole.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🌍 Israeli troops expanded their ground assault further into northern Gaza as the United Nations and other groups warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals.

🙏 Colleagues and fans continue to mourn “Friends” actor Matthew Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

SPORTS

🏈 The Falcons lost to the Titans, 28-23. The big news: backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke (a Collins Hill High School grad) replaced Desmond Ridder in the second half.

Coach Arthur Smith did not commit to either quarterback as the starter moving forward.

🏀The Hawks beat the Bucks, 127-110, for their first win of the young season. They host the Timberwolves tonight at 7:30 p.m.

LIVING AND ARTS

🎶 Check out 10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta, including Thursday’s premiere of the AJC documentary “The South Got Something to Say.”

Tickets are still available for the day-long event at Center Stage.

💲Atlanta received a grant of up to $1 million to support a public art project exploring health inequities.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 30, 1919

The “first child born in Atlanta” died.

Julia Carlisle Withers, 77 at the time of her death, earned the dubious moniker despite being born in 1842. That’s five years after the city (originally called Terminus) was founded as a sparsely populated railroad junction.

Nonetheless, Withers took the title all the way to the grave. Her headstone in Oakland Cemetery dubs her “Atlanta’s First Baby.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured Latoya Whaley enjoying Kid Capri’s performance at ONE Musicfest in Piedmont Park. Coverage and more photos here.

ON THE RECORD

That was a whole lotta love.

- K.J. WALLACE, GEORGIA TECH DEFENSIVE BACK, ON FANS’ REACTION TO THE YELLOW JACKETS’ UPSET WIN OVER NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA.

