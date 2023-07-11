A.M. ATL: 🚜 Georgia farmers endure the elements

Morning, y’all.

Weather weary

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Too hot, too cold, too wet. Georgia farmers are facing it all this year.

That’s bad news for blueberry, cotton and peach crops. And sometimes consumers.

Scientists say human-caused climate change is increasingly fueling wild swings in weather.

In terms of average statewide temperatures, January through March marked the hottest start to a year on record in Georgia.

At Deer Creek Farm in Covington, that meant Merlon Harper’s blueberries bloomed early. Then the late freeze rolled through.

“That was devastating because we had some we thought were surviving the freeze,” Harper recently told the AJC’s Evan Lasseter. “Then they just dropped to the ground.”

Her small family-run farm produced 80% fewer berries than previous years, a big enough blow to prevent her from selling to retail stores.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

South Georgia blueberry crops didn’t take quite as hard of a hit.

But the state’s iconic peaches were devastated.

The premature warmth and late-coming cold wiped out about 90% of this year’s crop.

Last week, federal officials designated a large swath of rural Georgia peach country a natural disaster area. The move allows the USDA’s Farm Service Agency to offer emergency loans to famers.

High winds, hail and torrential rain, meanwhile, also threatened Georgia’s most lucrative crop: cotton.

June brought two to six more inches of rain than usual to fields in South and Southwest Georgia. While farmers expect most plants to survive, the harvest could be delayed.

University of Georgia agricultural climatologist Pam Knox said weather is unpredictable. Farming has always been a high-risk endeavor.

But climate change can make extremes more extreme — and more common. Daily global temperatures reached unofficial all-time highs several times last week.

For farmers, Knox said, “climate change is a risk multiplier.”

⚖️ Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney presides today over the selection of two new grand jury panels, one of which will likely be asked to consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The weekend arrest of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau continued a tradition of turmoil in the fledgling city. Newly obtained police documents also raise questions about the incident.

✅ Republican members of Congress rolled out their new federal elections bill during a news conference at the Marietta Diner.

METRO ATLANTA

💦 More than a week after officials shut down a lengthy stretch of the Chattahoochee River due to E. coli concerns, part of the waterway is reopening to the public.

Police charged a 16-year-old with shooting a pellet gun at cars driving on I-985 in Hall County. A woman shot in the back of the head sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

✏️ AJC events: On July 17, education columnist Maureen Downey sits down with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to discuss recent Supreme Court ruling, classroom safety and more.

Readers are invited to attend the live, ticketed event at Agnes Scott College in Decatur.

THE NATION AND WORLD

With Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville blocking appointments in protest of military abortion policies, the U.S. Marine Corps finds itself without a confirmed leader for the first time in 100 years.

The lone suspect in the 1982 “Tylenol poisonings” that killed seven people in Chicago and triggered a nationwide panic died at home in Massachusetts.

SPORTS

⚾️ The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is tonight in Seattle (8 p.m., Fox).

Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia are National League starters. Five other Braves made the team, too. Manager Rob Thomson says there’s “a chance” we’ll see the entire Atlanta infield on the field at once.

🎾 Atlanta native and former Georgia Tech tennis star Chris Eubanks stunned No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Photos here.

“I feel like I’m living a dream right now,” Eubanks said. “This is absolutely insane, when you paint all of the context.”

LIVING AND ARTS

🍎 The AJC chats with Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti in the hit ABC show “Abbott Elementary. ” Walter visits Atlanta later this week to perform several stand-up comedy shows.

🎤 From our partners at Rough Draft Atlanta: How Robert Kim went from singing outside Brookhaven supermarkets to acting in an upcoming Francis Ford Coppola movie.

ON THIS DATE

July 11, 1925

The famed “Scopes monkey trial” begins in Dayton, Tennessee.

The American Civil Liberties Union and locals looking for a little publicity engineered the circus-like trial — ostensibly to challenge a new state law banning the teaching of evolution. A “jury of farmers” ultimately convicted the substitute teacher at the center of the case.

But with former U.S. Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan arguing on behalf of the state and renowned attorney Clarence Darrow on the other side, the trial largely became a debate over the origins of humanity.

And an invitation for theatrics.

“To view the spectacle, mountaineers and townsmen of eastern Tennessee came in hundreds to pack the auditorium,” the Associated Press reports. “Like a guard between them and the court ranged the representatives of the nation’s press — 150 men and women who strained to mark each significant word.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez recently caught racers speeding by fans standing atop RVs at the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

ON THE RECORD

It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians and Atlanta locals all come together.

- JERMAINE DUPRI, ATLANTA MUSIC MOGUL, ON MAGIC CITY. DUPRI IS CO-PRODUCING A DOCUMENTARY ON THE INFAMOUS STRIP CLUB.

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL.