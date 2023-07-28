A.M. ATL: 🦍 Zoo Atlanta clinic getting a long-awaited upgrade

Morning, y’all. Friday has arrived.

🔥 Your weekend forecast: Temperatures in the mid-90s and the chance of scattered storms. Of note: About 60% of the U.S. population is under heat or flood advisories.

On to the news!

Critter care

Credit: Zoo Atlanta Credit: Zoo Atlanta

It turns out the incubation period for a huge new veterinary center is about 17 years.

But things are finally looking up for our friends at Zoo Atlanta — whether they’re feathered, furry, scaly or human.

“I’ve dreamed about these floor plans. I’ve thought about them. I’ve looked at them so long, I can close my eyes and walk through the layout of the building,” Sam Rivera, the zoo’s senior director of animal health, told the AJC.

Officials broke ground this week on the future Rollins Animal Health Center. It’s a $22 million building that, at 16,000 square feet, will be 10 times the size of the current facility.

All 1,300 or so of Zoo Atlanta’s critters already get medical care on site. But the space is cramped for the staff, and many procedures are done outside the zoo — often as far away as the University of Georgia’s veterinary school.

Such trips are not ideal because they stress out the animals and often involve a lot of anesthesia.

The new facility will offer on-site imaging stations, laboratories and surgical spaces, plus a place to prepare food for all the animals. Two second-floor “dorms” offer the chance for students or visiting veterinary dignitaries to stick around a while.

All of it was first pitched back in 2007. But the Great Recession, COVID-19 and a variety of other factors stalled things along the way.

Zoo leaders now hope to have things up and running by next fall.

“It feels great to be getting to this point,” Zoo Atlanta CEO Raymond B. King said. “It’s the next step in our ongoing transformation.”

MORE TOP STORIES

The fatal stabbing of Katie Janness happened in Piedmont Park two years ago today — and still no arrests. Atlanta police are holding a news conference this morning to discuss the case.

Four people died in a crash this morning on I-75 in Clayton County.

🌇 The German real estate group that owned dozens of neglected properties in downtown Atlanta is selling its portfolio. That’s raising questions about the future of revitalization efforts in the area.

METRO ATLANTA

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Atlantans gathered at City Hall to remember Marvin Arrington Sr., former judge, city council president and decades-long presence in the city politics. Arrington died earlier this month at age 82.

“Marvin Arrington Sr. loved Atlanta and Atlanta loved him back,” former Mayor Kasim Reed said.

🌞 Here’s a new one: Cobb County public schools tweaked its 2024 calendar to accommodate a solar eclipse.

Susan Hood resigned from the Clarkston City Council during a testy town hall meeting.

THE NATION AND WORLD

⚖️ An updated indictment in the Florida classified documents case includes new charges against former President Donald Trump. He is accused of asking a staffer to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate in an alleged attempt to obstruct special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira is also charged.

😳 A meat allergy caused by ticks is getting more common, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Tuesday. The Braves could be shopping for starting pitchers, bullpen help and a left fielder.

Check out the latest episode of the Braves Report podcast, too.

🏀 Allisha Gray scored 25 points but the Dream lost to the Liberty, 95-84, in New York.

LIVING AND ARTS

🎭 A festival with 300 arcade games! Teachers doing stand-up comedy! Broadway in the park! There’s all that and more in metro Atlanta this weekend.

🎬 While Hollywood writers and actors strike, other Georgians working in the film industry are getting creative to make end’s meet — like “cleaning at a taxidermy shop” creative.

ON THIS DATE

July 28, 1953

It’s front page news when an 11-year-old Atlanta boy nabs an alligator with his bow and arrow.

Young Larry West and friends were fishing from the shore of an Atlanta pond when, as one of the boys put it, they saw the “real live crock-o-gator lying at the edge of the old mudhole.” Larry stunned the two-foot gator with arrow shots to its side. Then he named it Elmer and took it home.

The youngsters reportedly planned to keep Elmer as a pet — unless Larry’s mom got to him first.

“I wonder if there is enough of Elmer for a pocketbook?” she joked.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

AJC photographer Hyosub Shin recently caught William Crumpler II, aka “Bill the Bee Man,” showing a group of youngsters part of his beehive at the Metro Atlanta Urban Farm in College Park. The five-acre farm helps underserved and minority communities with no access to fresh food.

ON THE RECORD

It’s community, it’s helping people feel a sense of belonging.

- TEMPLE MOORE, COMMUNITY HEALTH PROGRAM MANAGER FOR THE REFUGEE WOMEN’S NETWORK, ON INITIATIVES LIKE HELPING PEOPLE LEARN TO RIDE BIKES.

