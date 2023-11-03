A.M. ATL: 🎣 Who owns Georgia’s rivers?

⛅️ Another frigid start today, but forecasts say temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Expect highs in the 70s over the weekend.

⏰ Don’t forget: the time “falls back” an hour early Sunday morning. If you have kids, here are a few tips to help them adjust.

🎶 After a day of panel discussions and a live premiere, the AJC’s first feature-length documentary, “The South Got Something to Say,” is now streaming free online. Also, make sure to check out our new oral history of the phrase that became a rallying cry for Atlanta’s hip-hop movement.

Now, on to more news.

***

Water wars

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia takes its fishing seriously.

It’s mentioned in the state constitution. More than a million people carry licenses at any given time.

“It’s really a part of who we are as a people and a state,” Scott Robinson, chief of fisheries management at the Department of Natural Resources, recently told the AJC.

But conservation advocates say a new wave of legal battles threatens the pastime as Georgians now know it.

At issue? Private property rights vs. public access.

Earlier this year, the state settled a lawsuit brought by a Middle Georgia family with deep roots near a one-mile stretch of the Flint River. Citing an original land grant from the 1800s, attorneys for a family trust run by Benjamin Brewton claimed the clan owned the waterway and could control who fished there.

Georgia’s attorneys ultimately conceded.

But in March, state legislators adopted a new law affirming the public’s right to “use and enjoy” all navigable streams for fishing, hunting and travel. Even where the stream or river bed is deemed to be privately owned.

That law is now being challenged in a lawsuit brought by a neighbor of the Brewtons, who contend that the state eliminated their constitutional property rights.

If it succeeds?

“You then have a blueprint for how other property owners can begin to expand that mosaic of places where you can’t fish,” said Gordon Rogers, executive director of the Flint Riverkeeper.

Read reporter Meris Lutz’s deep dive on the issue here.

If someone forwarded this newsletter to you, go ahead and sign up for free to get AM ATL in your inbox each weekday morning.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

Parking lots, breweries and comedy shows: The AJC’s Jozsef Papp and Riley Bunch take a look at how an army of Atlanta training center opponents collected more than 116,000 signatures for their petition to put the development to a public vote.

***

A group of metro Atlanta interfaith leaders is calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

***

Georgia education leaders settled a long-standing dispute about which test scores mean a student can read well enough to advance to the next grade. They chose the lower threshold.

***

METRO ATLANTA

Today’s the last day for early voting ahead of next week’s local elections. So far, turnout is low.

***

The author of “Flamer,” a book recently banned by Marietta City Schools, wrote a letter to students: “You have a voice. Use it.”

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel to advocate for allowing more humanitarian aid into Gaza. The U.S. House, meanwhile, approved sending $14.5 billion in military aid to Israel but the White House threatened to veto the package, saying it “fails to meet the urgency of the moment.”

***

The U.S. Senate confirmed Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the next leader of the Navy. She’s the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

***

SPORTS

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

The Hawks revealed their new alternate jerseys, which they’ll wear for the first time during tomorrow night’s game against the Pelicans. The light blue accents pay homage to uniforms the team wore when it first came to Atlanta in 1968.

***

Your weekend football slate includes:

Georgia Tech traveling to Virginia (2 p.m. Saturday on The CW).

No. 1 Georgia hosting No. 12 Missouri in a key SEC matchup (3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS).

The Falcons hosting the Vikings (1 p.m. Sunday on Fox).

***

LIVING AND ARTS

Still on the hunt for weekend activities? We’ve got 15 ideas, including holiday markets, the annual Native American Festival at Stone Mountain and a chili cookoff in Cabbagetown.

***

Coming soon to Avondale Estates: a sandwich shop called Velvet Hippo, from the proprietors behind Michelin-recommended restaurant Poor Hendrix.

***

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 3, 1999

The reign of one of metro Atlanta’s longest-tenured mayors came to an end.

Emmett Clower served as Snellville’s mayor for more than a quarter-century before losing an election to challenger Brett Harrell. Always one to speak his mind, Clower predicted his successor would “have a tough time” in the position because most councilmembers remained supporters of their longtime leader.

Harrell served two terms as mayor before representing the Snellville area in the General Assembly for more than a decade.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured constructions workers bundled against the cold while waiting for an elevator at the 1441 Peachtree building in Midtown.

***

ON THE RECORD

He was one of those guys who got involved in politics for all the right reasons and God knows we don’t have enough of those these days.

- STEVE REILLY, FORMER GWINNETT COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN, ON LONGTIME ELECTIONS BOARD MEMBER STEPHEN DAY. DAY, 71, DIED SHORTLY AFTER BEING DIAGNOSED WITH PANCREATIC CANCER.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any comments or suggestions.

Until next time.