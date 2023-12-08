A.M. ATL: When your co-worker is a robot

The rest of today’s news includes U.S. Soccer moving to Fayette County, a new congressional map advances and a guide to the weekend’s holiday festivities.

Let’s get to it.

***

TODAY’S TALKER

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Digit is 5-foot-9 with big, bright eyes and a flexible attitude. The robot’s job at a Flowery Branch warehouse entails moving boxes of Spanx shapeware from place to place.

Digit is, according to its carbon-based overlords, the “first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is made for work.”

Pretty cool, right? Except workers fear the rise of robots capable of replacing them.

Is Digit another example of that day drawing ever near? Consider:

Robot replacements: Bloomberg News estimates that robots such as Digit cost about $10 to $12 an hour to operate. That’s less than the median pay of a warehouse worker. Automation is expected to continue reducing certain jobs in coming years. And the rapid rise of artificial intelligence means robots are likely to continue getting smarter and more capable.

Bloomberg News estimates that robots such as Digit cost about $10 to $12 an hour to operate. That’s less than the median pay of a warehouse worker. Automation is expected to continue reducing certain jobs in coming years. And the rapid rise of artificial intelligence means robots are likely to continue getting smarter and more capable. On the other hand: The World Economic Forum’s most recent “Future of Jobs” report found that the number of companies expecting growth because of robots is about the same as the number expecting human workers to be displaced. Manufacturing may be hit hard, they found, but 60% of companies in the information and technology fields expect the rise of robots to create new jobs in the next five years. Someone’s got to build and maintain them.

Digit’s Oregon-based creators — who plan to open a factory capable of producing 10,000 similarly humanoid robots per year — say they think about it in terms of filling positions, not replacement.

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics (says) there are currently 1 million unfilled positions in logistics manual labor,” Agility Robotics CEO Damion Shelton told my AJC colleague Michael Kanell. “There aren’t enough workers for these jobs.”

And Adrian Stoch, GXO Logistics’ chief automation officer, said the robot’s presence “frees up our team to focus on more valuable work, like personalization of product and packaging.”

There’s an argument, then, that Digit’s no different than other robots already lurking around Atlanta. Some examples:

Security: Mercedes-Benz Stadium recently deployed a robotic “dog” to help with security patrols. Way back in 2017, the Georgia Aquarium hired a robot reminiscent of a rolling upright potato for a similar detail. They alert human counterparts if and when things hit the fan.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium recently deployed a robotic “dog” to help with security patrols. Way back in 2017, the Georgia Aquarium hired a robot reminiscent of a rolling upright potato for a similar detail. They alert human counterparts if and when things hit the fan. Food service: Restaurants — from sushi bars to revered soul food spot Paschal’s — are also particularly popular destinations for robot help. Your local Chick-fil-A might even use one to deliver food to your table.

Those uses are relatively harmless and kind of fun. And I can confirm that the Chick-fil-A robots do not say “my pleasure” when you thank them for your spicy chicken sandwich.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Humanoid robot working for Spanx in Flowery Branch

» Mercedes-Benz employs a high-tech four-legged friend

» Robot guard patrols Georgia Aquarium

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

AROUND THE STATE

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The General Assembly gave final approval to a new congressional map that preserves Republican power in the state’s U.S. House delegation. Up next: U.S. District Judge Steve Jones will decide if the map complies with the federal Voting Rights Act at a Dec. 20 hearing.

» Analysis: Georgia Democrats played defense for much of this special session

***

The U.S. Department of Education says it’s investigating incidents of alleged ethnic discrimination in the Atlanta and Cobb County school districts.

***

Georgia leaders are considering relaxing senior care staffing requirements, a move that advocates worry will make facilities less safe.

***

THE ’BURBS

Decatur schools’ equity coordinator remains on staff after officials say he violated the district’s email policies with a message about Gaza.

Cobb County commissioners are set to vote next week on the transit projects penciled-in for a 2024 referendum. (Gwinnett County also plans to have another transit referendum next year.)

***

TAKE A DEEP BREATH

Check out this video of endangered woodpeckers moving into their new Georgia home.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

The International Federation of Journalists reports 68 journalists killed so far while covering the Israeli-Hamas war. The overwhelming majority were Palestinian.

***

New federal charges filed in California accuse Hunter Biden of spending “millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.”

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. Soccer: The United States Soccer Federation announced plans to establish its new headquarters in Fayette County.

The United States Soccer Federation announced plans to establish its new headquarters in Fayette County. Falcons: Sunday’s home game against the Buccaneers (1 p.m. on Fox) is set to include a ceremony honoring the 1998 team that went to the Super Bowl.

Sunday’s home game against the Buccaneers (1 p.m. on Fox) is set to include a ceremony honoring the 1998 team that went to the Super Bowl. Hawks: AJC columnist Michael Cunningham says the team’s offseason moves only produced a familiar level of mediocrity.

***

HOLIDAY GUIDE

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Weekend activities include several Hanukkah events, the Virginia-Highland Winterfest and a candy cane hunt in Roswell.

Still shopping? Check out our guides for budget-friendly gifts and others aimed at keeping that perpetually cold person in your life nice and cozy.

The Glow Light Show and Festival at Gwinnett County’s Coolray Field runs through New Year’s Eve.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Young Thug trial: recapping an eventful second week

» Georgia Tech campus plan includes more housing, recreation areas

» National retail group pulls back on claim about widespread shoplifting

» Atlanta comedian shocked to win ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ quarterfinals

» Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller set for Truist Park concert

***

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 8, 1916

The Atlanta Constitution encouraged holiday shoppers to get their purchasing done early — if only for the sake of the folks working at local retailers.

“Let the spirit of humanitarianism prompt your good intentions to shop now!” the paper urged. “Every reason so to do, no reason not to.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

The AJC’s Riley Bunch captured Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens helping local musicians bury a time capsule celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. Read more here.

***

ON THE RECORD

I would wake up every morning and watch ‘Animal Planet’ before I went to school. I made sure I did that.

- MICHAEL HARRIS, BRAVES CENTERFIELDER, ON HIS EARLY LOVE FOR ANIMALS. HARRIS’ FOUNDATION PROVIDES SUPPORT ANIMALS TO THOSE IN NEED.

***

