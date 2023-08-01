A.M. ATL: 💲 What Georgia’s new nuclear reactor means for your power bill

Morning, y’all.

⛅️ Today’s forecast is a familiar one: temperatures in the low 90s with a small chance of rain.

Happening today:

🍎 School’s back in session in Atlanta, Cherokee, Cobb, Decatur and Rockdale districts.

💸 If you’re feeling lucky, the Mega Millions drawing is worth more than a billion bucks.

On to the news!

Expensive electricity

The first of two new nuclear reactors at Georgia’s Plant Vogtle is up and running.

It took seven years longer and billions more dollars than originally projected. The second unit won’t be in service until next year.

Nevertheless, the whole thing is a pretty big deal. It’s the first nuclear reactor built from scratch in the U.S. in more than three decades.

Government and industry leaders tout the facility, located about 30 miles south of Augusta, as a necessary step toward carbon-free energy and achieving long-range climate goals.

There are also implications for your power bill, the AJC’s Drew Kann reports.

To be clear, you’re already paying for Plant Vogtle construction.

The Public Service Commission recently estimated that, by the time the second reactor comes online early next year, the average Georgia Power customer will have paid a total of $926 toward the project via their monthly bill.

That’s about twice what it would’ve cost if construction stayed on schedule.

But new increases are coming, too.

With the first reactor now live, expect your monthly bill to jump up as much as $5.40.

That figure could ultimately land around $14.10 per month, if regulators allow Georgia Power to recoup about $7.7 billion in Vogtle costs through ratepayers.

Exact numbers will be set during Public Service Commission “prudency hearings,” which are likely to start soon.

All of that, of course, is in addition to other recent hikes.

There’s the average $16-a-month increase that started in June. And the $4 bump that began landing on your bill a few months before that.

PSC chairman Tricia Pridemore recently championed the new nuclear units as a reliable source of electricity insulated from wild cost swings.

But a finance director at the same state regulator said “cost increases and schedule delays have completely eliminated” any potential financial benefits for customers.

No matter how you look at it, Georgians are burning a lot more cash to stay cool this summer. And for many summers to come.

Keep scrolling for more news — and find more environmental coverage here.

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office subpoenaed independent journalist George Chidi to testify in front of two grand juries, one of which is expected to decide in coming weeks whether to indict former President Donald Trump and others.

Chidi is the first subpoenaed witness whose name has surfaced publicly in the election interference case.

Seventeen-year-old Megan Ebenroth dreamed of going to the University of Georgia. She died last month after contracting a rare brain-eating amoeba.

“I’m still in shock,” her mother told the AJC. “But I can’t keep silent about her. She was extraordinary.”

🚚 The shutdown of shipping company Yellow Corp. affected at least 850 Atlanta-area drivers.

METRO ATLANTA

🔎 Take a look at renovation plans for Bank of America Plaza, the public area of Atlanta’s tallest tower.

⚖️ Lawyers for rapper Young Thug want police body camera footage of a co-defendant sacrificing a goat excluded from the wide-ranging gang case.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🌌 Senior U.S. officials say President Joe Biden decided against relocating Space Command from its current home in Colorado. Former President Donald Trump decreed it be moved to Huntsville, Alabama, during his final days in office.

In other space-related news, NASA lost contact with the Voyager 2 spacecraft that’s currently billions of miles away from Earth.

The fate of an American nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti last week remains unknown. The U.S. State Department declined to say whether the abductors made demands.

SPORTS

️⚽️ It wasn’t pretty. But the U.S. women’s national team advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup after a scoreless draw with Portugal.

***

⚾️ The Braves lost to the Angels, 4-1. The MLB trade deadline is today at 6 p.m.

🏈 Georgia Tech starts preseason football practice today.

LIVING AND ARTS

🍝 Bar Ti Amo, a new Italian spot offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, opens later this week on Paces Ferry Place.

🎨 Our partners at ArtsATL share the story of a new art museum hoping to find a foothold in Buckhead.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 1, 1976

Construction on the Georgia World Congress Center nears completion.

It opened a few weeks later with a garment industry trade show. At the time, its 350,000 square feet of convention space made it the largest such facility in the country.

Today? The GWCC campus covers about 1.5 million square feet.

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Katelyn Myrick captured Darrell Word working on an air conditioning unit in College Park. Recent heat waves fueled spikes in business for technicians.

ON THE RECORD

Gosh, I’ve got somebody on my hands who really is incredibly bright and is going to do well in this business and the right doors need to be opened for him.

- ANNE CAPRARA, POLITICAL OPERATIVE, ON HER REACTION WHEN SHE FIRST MET QUENTIN FULKS. FULKS, A 33-YEAR-OLD GEORGIA NATIVE, IS NOW PRINCIPAL DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER FOR PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.

