A.M. ATL: 🎾 Westlake grad keeps wowing at Wimbledon

Love, love

Credit: Alastair Grant/AP

Christopher Eubanks sat at the interview table at the All England Club earlier this week ready to discuss another surprising Wimbledon win.

This one, against the world’s fifth-ranked player, landed unseeded Eubanks in today’s quarterfinals.

On his head? A well-worn Braves hat in special Yellow Jacket colors, a giveaway from a bygone “Georgia Tech Night” at the ballpark.

“For a long time,” Eubanks said, “I kind of questioned whether I was consistent enough to play at this level.”

Question no more.

This month, the 27-year-old Westlake High School grad and former Tech star has taken the tennis world by storm.

He claimed his first-ever pro title on July 1, winning a tournament in Spain. And all Eubanks has done since rolling into England is take four straight Wimbledon matches, including Monday’s stunning upset of Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In his first-ever appearance on one of the sport’s grandest stages, he’s used his 6-foot-7 frame and dominating serve to become the first American man in the final eight since 2009. He’s also the first Black American man to go that far since 1996.

“Georgia on the world stage!” U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tweeted, adding: “We’re all rooting for you!”

Eubanks, a two-time All-ACC Player of the Year at Georgia Tech, struggled to find his way in professional tennis. He started doing TV commentary on the side last year as a backup plan.

Not so long ago, he declared grass courts — which Wimbledon is played on — to be “the stupidest surface.” But those courts are serving him well.

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who’s won five tournaments this year alone, awaits this morning. Match coverage is expected to start at about 9:30 a.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Atlanta will be watching.

“I’ve been coaching awhile,” longtime Tech tennis coach Kenny Thorne told the AJC, “and this is something extremely special.”

Eubanks is also scheduled to play in a tournament at Atlantic Station later this month. No matter what happens at Wimbledon, he’ll come home a hero.

“I’m no longer feeling OK just being there,” Eubanks said. “I know that I belong.”

MORE TOP STORIES

🐘 Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor switched political parties, joining the GOP after facing wide criticism from Democrats for her votes on school vouchers and prosecutorial oversight.

Now believed to be the first Black woman to serve as a Republican in the General Assembly, she’ll face a tough re-election bid next year. Almost 90% of her Westside Atlanta district voted for President Joe Biden.

⚖️ The AJC takes you inside the selection of two Fulton County grand juries — one of which will weigh potential criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and athletics director Josh Brooks denied they’ve been lenient in handling sexual misconduct cases involving players. Their comments came in response to a recent investigation by the AJC.

METRO ATLANTA

♿️ To settle a long-standing federal lawsuit, Atlanta agreed to fix broken sidewalks, curbs and other infrastructure to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But don’t expect sweeping changes overnight: the city has 25 years to address the issues.

💲 A state audit of DeKalb County schools found seven “significant deficiencies” in how the district manages its money.

THE NATION AND WORLD

NATO leaders vowed to continue helping Ukraine with its fight against Russia. They’re less committed to Ukraine actually joining the military alliance.

💵 Bank of America will reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent.

SPORTS

⚾️ The National League won the MLB All-Star Game, 3-2, for the first time since 2012. We’ve got a breakdown of how each Brave performed. Plus photos.

And yes, the whole Atlanta infield played at the same time.

🦆 New bird in town: Aflac takes over sponsorship of the annual college football clash previously known as the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.

LIVING AND ARTS

🍴 Big food news: The first-ever Michelin Guide Atlanta will be released this fall. The folks that hand out those prestigious stars to restaurants are already in town doing their due diligence.

“We want to recognize that Atlanta is a culinary powerhouse, with a long list of styles and flavors for foodies to enjoy,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

😲 Tom Cruise surprised fans at an Atlanta screening of the new “Mission Impossible” movie.

ON THIS DATE

July 12, 1955

The Georgia Board of Education votes to permanently revoke the license of any teacher who instructs “a mixed class of white and Negro pupils.”

This, of course, was more than a year after the landmark Supreme Court ruling Brown vs. Board of Education, which found that segregated schools were unconstitutional.

Many Georgia officials resisted the ruling for years. Atlanta schools didn’t integrate until 1961.

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

AJC photographer Steve Schaefer caught Dr. Mandy Cohen, new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chatting with members of the news media on Tuesday in Atlanta. It was Cohen’s first day leading the agency.

ON THE RECORD

Agriculture is more than cows, plows and saws. We need farmers and producers, but we also need veterinarians, nutritionists, geneticists, chemists and so on.

- TYLER HARPER, GEORGIA AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER, ON NEEDS THAT THE NEXT GENERATION OF AGRICULTURAL WORKERS MUST FILL.

