A.M. ATL: 🗳️ Voters choose mayors, school board members

⛅️ Expect another rain-free day with the temperature reaching 80 degrees.

📊 A year out from the 2024 election, new AJC polling shows President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump neck-and-neck among Georgia voters. Stay tuned throughout the week for more findings.

️⚽️ Atlanta United stayed alive with a 4-2 win over Columbus. The deciding third match of their playoff series is Sunday night.

Voices heard

Voters across metro Atlanta visited the polls Tuesday to select mayors, school board members and more.

A few issues emerged throughout the day, including some Milton voters going to the wrong precincts. And polls closed at 7 p.m. in the city of Atlanta, where they’re often open an hour later.

Here’s a quick breakdown of key races, using the latest available numbers. But remember: vote totals may be incomplete and are unofficial until certified at a later date.

Mayors: It appeared to be a good day for incumbent mayors in metro Atlanta.

Sitting leaders in Austell, College Park, Doraville, Morrow, Powder Springs, Smyrna, and Stonecrest all looked set to handily win reelection.

In Brookhaven, the race to replace term-limited current Mayor John Ernst appeared set for a runoff. Longtime city council member John Park led by a nearly two-to-one margin over second place finisher Lauren Kiefer but couldn’t eclipse the 50% mark.

School boards: Atlanta Board of Education races were more of a mixed bag for incumbents.

Sitting board members Jessica Johnson and Erika Mitchell appeared to defeat their respective challengers. Ken Zeff, meanwhile, looked poised to oust District 3 incumbent Michelle Olympiadis. And the District 7 race was likely headed for a runoff between Tamara Jones and challenger Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

In Decatur, school board candidate Tracey Anderson was slightly ahead of India Phipps Epps.

Cory Burge had a large lead over Carolyn Buffington in a Buford school board race.

Sales taxes: DeKalb County voters appeared to overwhelmingly approve the renewal of two one-cent sales taxes.

One tax pays for infrastructure and other capital projects throughout the county. The other is aimed at reducing property taxes for some local homeowners.

Return to AJC.com throughout the day for updates.

MORE TOP STORIES

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Georgia, closed his district office in Cumming after he says it was targeted by “serious threats of violence.”

The incident came on the same day McCormick’s resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, received approval instead of a similar proposal by fellow Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

U.S. Capitol police also arrested an Atlanta man Tuesday after they say he was spotted near the building with a firearm.

The AJC’s David Aaro spoke with the family of Taraja Ramsess, a Marvel stuntman who died along with three of his children in a recent DeKalb County car crash. Ramsess, his mother said, “was a superhero” to his kids.

METRO ATLANTA

A developer who envisioned building a flashy Midtown skyscraper with high-end condos lost the property to foreclosure.

Law enforcement officers in South Georgia arrested a Gwinnett County teacher and charged her with murder in the 2020 death of a 2-year-old boy.

THE NATION AND WORLD

Tuesday also saw elections in other states across the country. Ohio voters elected to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution and Kentucky’s Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, won reelection.

Thousands of Palestinians were fleeing northern Gaza on foot after running out of food and water, the United Nations humanitarian affairs office said. Israel said its troops continue battling Hamas militants in Gaza City.

SPORTS

Georgia remained at No. 2 in the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. Their upcoming opponent, Ole Miss, came in at No. 7.

The Hawks play the Magic in Mexico City on Thursday. Follow the journey of AJC reporter Lauren Williams as she accompanies them on the international road trip.

LIVING AND ARTS

🎶 Country music star Kenny Chesney announced a May tour stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ticket presales start Friday.

🙂 Opening in Dunwoody: a seafood restaurant called Message in a Bottle.

☹️ Closing in East Lake: Hippin Hops Brewery and Distillery.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 8, 1991

NBA star Magic Johnson announced his retirement from basketball — and his diagnosis with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Johnson vowed to be an advocate and earned praise for his bravery from public health officials and others. By going public, Johnson made an immediate impact, according to The Atlanta Journal.

The AID Atlanta hotline received 500 calls the same day, most from young people asking how to get tested.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured Georgia Tech students enjoying the unseasonably warm weather near the Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons.

ON THE RECORD

There are no negative comments. They’re all positive. They’re young people who are interested in art. They’re interested in experiences.

- PAUL MULDAWER, 91-YEAR-OLD ARTIST FROM BUCKHEAD, ON FINDING FAME WITH WHOLESOME TIKTOK VIDEOS.

