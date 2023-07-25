A.M. ATL: 📦 UPS, Teamsters launch crunch time negotiations

Morning, y’all.

Parcel parley

The Teamsters Union and UPS, the Sandy Springs-based shipping giant, are set to resume contract negotiations today.

And the pressure’s on.

The union, which represents about 340,000 UPS workers in the U.S., already authorized a strike if no agreement is reached by the end of the day on July 31.

That’s less than a week away.

Here’s a quick look at how we got here, what workers are asking for — and what’s at stake for everyday consumers like you.

Negotiations on a new contract started in April. The AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi reported the two sides reached tentative agreements on many matters by mid-June.

Key among them: UPS said it would equip new trucks with air conditioning and change overtime rules.

Subsequent discussions stalled out July 5.

The Teamsters want better pay. They’re pushing for raises for both full- and part-time workers, though the latter has been a particular sticking point.

UPS says part-timers make at least $16.20 an hour, a figure union leaders refute.

“Everybody doesn’t realize what it takes to get these packages on the truck,” union leader Sean M. O’Brien told the Associated Press. “And a lot of our part timers … work for poverty wages.

The union is also calling for the elimination of a two-tiered pay system.

Company leaders said last week they were “prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits.”

A strike could send shockwaves through the economy. UPS delivers about 24 million packages per day in the United States — roughly 6% percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

A Teamsters walk-out would be the largest American work stoppage since 1959.

UPS says it’s training nonunion employees to step in if the Teamsters strike, but higher prices and longer shipping times for consumers would be all but guaranteed. Lingering COVID-19 supply chain issues could flare up again.

Some companies already started warning customers about potential shipping issues.

Yes, your Amazon packages could be affected, too. The e-commerce giant is UPS’ largest customer.

Watch AJC.com this week for the latest on negotiations.

✅ As Georgia gears up to cancel over 191,000 inactive voter registrations, here’s how to stay on the books.

Hampton police are investigating racist flyers distributed in the wake of a recent mass shooting.

⚖️ A judge sentenced former University of Georgia football star Adam Anderson to serve a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual battery. Anderson was originally charged with rape in incidents involving two separate women.

Authorities in Pennsylvania charged a retired Georgia minister with the 1975 murder of an 8-year-old girl. David Zandstra, 83, of Marietta remains in custody.

Longtime Georgia Department of Transportation leader Tom Moreland, who oversaw some of the state’s most transformative projects, died Monday.

Carlee Russell of Alabama confessed to making up a story about being abducted while checking on a toddler walking along the interstate.

The Biden administration is suing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over a newly installed floating barrier on the Rio Grande.

SPORTS

🎾 Atlanta native Coco Gauff (pictured) made her debut at the Atlanta Open over the weekend. Next up? Wimbledon hero Christopher Eubanks, who plays today in the tournament at Atlantic Station.

🦅 Atlanta emerged as a front-runner for the U.S. Soccer Federation’s new headquarters.

⚽️ Atlanta United plays at Inter Miami tonight in Leagues Cup action (7:30 p.m., AppleTV+).

That means a matchup with Lionel Messi, the European superstar who scored the game-winner in his recent MLS debut. United players shared their favorite Messi memories with the AJC.

LIVING AND ARTS

🎸 Versatile country music artist Jelly Roll chats with the AJC ahead of his concert at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre later this week.

“Our goal is to kind of bring a mixture of a hip-hop show, a rock show, a country show and a little bit of a backroad tent revival,” he said.

💼 Leaders from the Gathering Spot (an Atlanta networking club) and Greenwood (the tech firm that purchased the club) say they’ve resolved the financial disputes that went public last week.

***

ON THIS DATE

July 25, 1974

President Richard Nixon said he’ll give recorded conversations related to the Watergate investigation to a federal district court.

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Nixon’s previous claims of executive privilege didn’t apply.

Nixon resigned about two weeks later.

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Natrice Miller captured Atlanta rapper Young Thug (left) and attorney Brian Steel during a recent court hearing in the Young Slime Life gang case. For a third time, a Fulton County judge denied bond for the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams.

ON THE RECORD

It’s just more gross of a spill and clean-up.

- CHASEN WOODIE, SERGEANT WITH THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, ON FREQUENT SPILLS FROM CHICKEN TRUCKS IN CHEROKEE COUNTY.

