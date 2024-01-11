A.M. ATL: Turning right on red? Not so fast

(Georgia plays Alabama in Tuscaloosa in Week 4 of the upcoming season, if you’re wondering.)

WARY WALKERS

Credit: Michael Blackshire Credit: Michael Blackshire

You’ve seen it. Or maybe experienced it.

A driver approaches a red light, hooks a right turn and, oblivious to a crossing pedestrian, narrowly avoids calamity. Or doesn’t.

A new proposal by Atlanta City Council members hopes to crack down on such incidents — by outlawing red light turns altogether in neighborhoods with heavy foot traffic.

“When you allow for right turns at red lights, motorists tend to creep into the crosswalk to look for oncoming cars or their opportunity to go,” Councilman Jason Dozier, who sponsored the legislation, told my AJC colleague Riley Bunch. “Which creates safety issues for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Just how prevalent are those safety issues?

A recently released report from advocacy group PropelATL found that 38 pedestrians died in city limits in 2022. That’s a year-over-year increase of 21%.

in city limits in 2022. That’s a year-over-year increase of 21%. The report found that 10% of Atlanta’s streets account for half of the city’s pedestrian-vehicle fatalities.

Accordingly, the proposed ordinance would cover the areas of the city with the most pedestrian activity: Downtown, Midtown and Castleberry Hill.

The context: Such red light restrictions follow guidance issued by the Federal Highway Administration. They’re already in place in other cities like Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Atlanta officials launched efforts to improve pedestrian safety throughout the city in 2020. An ordinance approved last year prohibits new drive-thru and drive-in buildings within a half-mile of the foot-friendly Beltline.

What’s next: The City Council’s transportation committee is set to consider the proposal next week.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump want information about apparent meetings between Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade, members of the Biden White House and congressional Jan. 6 investigators.

Court documents filed this week alleging Wade had an inappropriate relationship with Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis included billing statements that hinted at the meetings.

A record 1.2 million Georgians signed up for health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. The registration window closes Tuesday.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says a boat critically injured one of the few North Atlantic right whale calves born off the Southeast U.S. coast this winter.

CAPITOL ROUNDUP

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Gov. Brian Kemp’s big infrastructure spending announcement — which also includes plans for a new medical school at UGA and a dental school at Georgia Southern — wasn’t Wednesday’s only action out of the state Capitol.

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington (pictured above), offered support for more changes to Georgia’s election laws — and said he’s “encouraged” by discussions surrounding Medicaid expansion.

A sports betting bill emerged from a Senate panel. But the renewed effort to allow legal wagering has a long way to go.

Bonus link: The AJC’s education team explains why the $1,000 teacher bonuses Kemp previously announced are so complicated to administer.

MLK DAY

A heavy chain link fence is among new safety measures installed at Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home in the Old Fourth Ward, where bystanders stopped an alleged arson attempt last month. Tours of the home are paused for renovations, but officials still encourage visitors to stop by during the upcoming King Day weekend.

» Actor Jonathan Majors clarifies remarks invoking Coretta Scott King

NATION AND WORLD

On the GOP presidential primary front: Chris Christie dropped out, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley traded barbs at an Iowa debate, and Trump criticized them all during a town hall on Fox News.

The U.N.’s top court starts hearings today on allegations that Israel’s war against Hamas amounts to genocide.

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

LISTEN UP

Tune in to WAOK’s Rashad Richey Morning Show at 9 a.m. as AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras kicks off a weekly segment exploring the city’s latest trends, reviews, openings and closings.

BOOZE NEWS

Pontoon Brewing plans to reopen in Sandy Springs next week after a brief closure blamed on financial disputes with a distributor. The brewery’s Tucker location will remain shuttered.

Skipping Dry January (or already planning for Feb. 1)? Wine gurus Jerry and Krista Slater offer a list of trends worth exploring this year.

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 11, 1978

The Atlanta Journal offered a grim look at the leadership of Mountain View — a soon-to-be-defunct city that one state lawmaker called “a blight on Clayton County.”

At the time, City Manager Ray King and local police leadership found themselves under federal indictment for an alleged brutality incident. Legislators’ beef with Mountain View included “violations of the Sunshine Law and letting nightclubs stay open past legal closing times,” per the Associated Press.

The state dissolved Mountain View’s charter later in 1978. And nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport eventually absorbed most of the former city’s land.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured John Kopach and his son Oliver leaving flowers at the scene of a Cherokee County car crash that killed two teenagers and injured three others.

ON THE RECORD

You have a lot of the ingredients, but there are things we can do to take this to the next level.

- PARMEET GROVER, SENIOR CONSULTING PARTNER, ON PLANS TO ENHANCE ATLANTA’S REPUTATION AS A TECH HUB.

