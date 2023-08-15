A.M. ATL: ⚖️ Trump, 18 others indicted in Fulton

Morning, y’all.

Historic charges

A little after 11 p.m. Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced an indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators.

Here’s what we know about the 98-page charging document and the wide-ranging case, which may represent Trump’s toughest legal test yet:

All 19 defendants are charged with violating the state’s RICO law. That’s the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Essentially, they’re each accused of engaging in illegal activity to advance the larger goal of keeping Trump in power by overthrowing the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Most face additional charges as well.

In total, documents accuse Trump of committing 14 felonies. Some charges relate to phone calls Trump made to Georgia officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, as well as the false GOP electors scheme.

Trump now faces criminal charges in four separate cases as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination again.

Other big-name defendants in the Fulton case include Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Former Trump campaign attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell were indicted as well.

So were Georgia attorneys Bob Cheeley and Ray Smith.

Three of Georgia’s 16 phony electors were indicted. They are now-former Georgia GOP leader David Shafer; state Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross; and Cathy Latham.

Indictments also charge several people tied to an election data breach in Coffee County. Those include Latham (the former county GOP leader) and elections supervisor Misty Hampton.

Allegedly pressuring a Fulton County poll worker to falsely admit wrongdoing resulted in an indictment, too. Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for Kanye West, and Harrison Floyd, director of Black Voice for Trump, are among those indicted on such charges.

There are 30 unindicted co-conspirators listed, but unnamed, in the charging document. Typically, these are people who allegedly participated in a crime but received immunity from prosecution in exchange for their testimony.

Defendants have until noon on Aug. 25 to turn voluntarily surrender, according to Willis.

This is a unique case. But generally speaking, defendants are subsequently booked into jail, then appear at an arraignment hearing to enter an initial plea to the charges against them.

The time frame for a potential trial is up in the air. While a judge is responsible for scheduling, Willis said she’ll suggest a trial within six months and plans to try all defendants at once.

Make sure to visit AJC.com for complete coverage and follow our gaggle of reporters for the latest.

📚 A new state audit found that Georgia education officials allowed schools to collect funding for gifted services they didn’t provide.

📝 A federal judge denied Atlanta’s appeal of a decision allowing opponents of the city’s public safety training center more time to collect signatures for a petition to hold a referendum on the project.

💔 A Cobb County mother is grieving after escaping a fire that killed most of her family.

🛒 Changes are coming to Georgia’s food stamp program — and more than just the return of work requirements paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Oher, the former NFL lineman known for the movie “The Blind Side,” says the couple he thought adopted him actually tricked him into entering into a conservatorship — and enriched themselves at his expense.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden argue that a plea deal sparing him prosecution on gun-related charges remains valid, even as a newly appointed special counsel ratchets up a tax investigation into the president’s son.

⚾️ The Braves scored eight runs in the first three innings and cruised to an 11-3 win over the Yankees. But second baseman Ozzie Albies is headed to the injured list.

🏈 A new Associated Press poll makes Georgia football the consensus No. 1 team headed into the season.

📺 Atlanta-based CNN makes its first major programming moves since the departure of former chief Chris Licht. Among them: Abby Philip takes over the 10 p.m. slot once held by Don Lemon.

🎤 TEDWomen, an annual conference highlighting female leaders across industries, chose Atlanta as its host for the next three years. Filmmaker Ava Duvernay is among the scheduled speakers when the conference arrives in October.

Aug. 15, 1956

At the Democratic National Convention, party leaders put forth a platform that includes abiding by the Supreme Court’s order to desegregate schools.

Georgia’s delegation says absolutely not.

U.S. Sen. Richard B. Russell describes the platform as advocating for “complete integration of all educational institutions and a comingling of the races in the schools from the first grade up” — an idea he “cannot accept.”

Colleagues voted to name a Senate office building after Russell in 1972, a year after his death. Buildings in Atlanta and Athens bear his name as well.

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez caught construction worker Felipe Bonilla hydrating in the heat before returning to work in downtown Atlanta.

Age happens. As long I’m doing the job, I’m going to do it.

- U.S. REP. DAVID SCOTT, 78-YEAR-OLD DEMOCRAT FROM ATLANTA, ON QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS JOB PERFORMANCE.

