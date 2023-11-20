A.M. ATL: Tributes pour in for Rosalynn Carter

Now, on to more news.

A remarkable life

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Rosalynn Carter — humanitarian, mental health advocate and politically active first lady — died Sunday, just two days after joining her husband on hospice care at their home in Plains.

She was 96 years old.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” former President Jimmy Carter said in a statement released by the Carter Center, the influential Atlanta nonprofit that the couple co-founded in 1982.

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Spokeswoman: No updates on President Carter’s health

As news of the former first lady’s death spread, Atlantans gathered at the Carter Center campus. And everyone from world leaders to the Atlanta Braves shared their condolences and memories.

President Joe Biden: “First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way. On behalf a grateful nation, we send our love to the entire Carter family and the countless people whose lives are better, fuller, and brighter because of Rosalynn Carter.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: “Working alongside her husband, she championed mental health services and promoted the state she loved across the globe. Their marriage, spanning 77 years, stands as a testament to their enduring partnership. Like that marriage, her achievements will stand the test of time and continue to be celebrated by those who knew her best.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: “She never stopped advocating for mental health or the Equal Rights Amendment. She was an activist, author and humanitarian, traveled internationally as her husband’s envoy and was the model for the modern day First Lady.”

Bernice King, King Center CEO: “Her commitment to peace and tireless efforts … to make a positive impact on our nation and world will be remembered.”

Habitat for Humanity: “She was a compassionate and committed champion of Habitat for Humanity and worked fiercely to help families around the world.”

U.S. Secret Service: “Your compassion, diplomacy and penchant to make society better for those less fortunate was an inspiration for an entire generation. It has been our honor to protect and serve you for all these years.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia: “I’ve been blessed to know President and Mrs. Carter, and to call them friends. We mourn the passing of a great First Lady. But in her own right, Rosalynn Carter was a force of nature, a compassionate advocate, and a genuine friend to everyone she encountered — a great human being.”

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta: “Rosalynn Carter’s lifetime of service reshaped our world for good, and her remarkable legacy will remain an example and deep source of pride for Georgians.”

Memorial services are scheduled for next week in Atlanta and South Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the Carter family requests that mourners consider a contribution to the Carter Center’s Mental Health Program or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

The AJC’s Greg Bluestein takes us inside the Georgia GOP’s efforts to mobilize supporters against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, even as fellow Republicans like Gov. Brian Kemp push back on the approach.

Atlanta police say two teens were among five people shot in the city in a span of nine hours.

Don’t forget about runoff elections amid the holiday hubbub. Here’s a list of metro Atlanta contests on the ballot Dec. 5.

THE NATION AND WORLD

Heavy fighting broke out around a north Gaza hospital where thousands of patients and displaced Palestinians have sheltered for weeks.

An appeals court will hear arguments today on whether to reinstate a gag order against former President Donald Trump in the federal case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

SPORTS

The Falcons are going back to Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback after losing two games with Taylor Heinicke.

It’s Georgia-Georgia Tech week and the top-ranked Bulldogs know how badly the Yellow Jackets — fresh off a bowl-clinching win over Syracuse — want to wreck their season.

THANKSGIVING GUIDE

It’s Thanksgiving week. Here’s what you need to know:

You’ll also want to take a look at our stories saluting the workers who keep the world running while the rest of us enjoy the holidays — folks like plumbers, truck drivers and nursing home nurses.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 20, 1994

Two north Georgia carpet giants dropped their lawsuits against each other.

Diamond Rug and Carpet Mills filed a lawsuit against Shaw Industries more than a year earlier, claiming the latter illegally controlled the entire industry. Shaw countersued, claiming Diamond was hurting the industry by making inferior carpet.

They eventually decided the legal drama wasn’t good for anybody.

The Dalton area still produces around 70% of the world’s carpet each year.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC contributor Daniel Varnado captured distraught McEachern High School football players after the team’s playoff loss to Camden County. More scores and schedules here.

ON THE RECORD

The best thing I ever did was marry Rosalynn. That’s the pinnacle of my life.

- FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER IN 2015.

