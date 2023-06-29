A.M. ATL: 🦟️Traveling to Florida? Let’s talk about malaria

Morning, y’all.

🥵️ We’ll see temperatures in the mid-90s out there today. Drink your water.

On to the news!

***

Skeeter safety

There’s a long holiday weekend coming up fast. Around these parts, that means there’s a pretty good chance you’re headed to Florida for a few days.

If you are, don’t freak out — but you should know health officials recently reported four cases of malaria in the Sunshine State.

Wait … malaria?? Yep. It’s the first time in 20 years that the potentially deadly, mosquito-borne disease has been confirmed in people who haven’t traveled outside the United States.

The cases were reported in Sarasota County, on the Gulf Coast south of Tampa. A seemingly unrelated fifth case was also confirmed in Texas.

The patients all received treatment and recovered, according to officials.

Should I be worried? Honestly? Not especially.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the risk of locally acquired malaria remains “extremely low.”

Elmer Gray, an entomologist at the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service, says we shouldn’t be “overly concerned” about the disease spreading in our home state, either.

But, he told the AJC’s Helena Oliviero, you should be aware of the situation — and take precautions.

What precautions? Glad you asked. We made the handy-dandy graphic below just for the occasion.

It’s pretty standard mosquito-avoidance stuff, but I’ll admit I didn’t know the one about light-colored clothes.

And there you have it.

Stay calm, be smart and you’ll make it through your Florida vacation just fine.

But please watch out for those rip currents.

Keep scrolling for more news — and find more health coverage here.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

🚘 If you are hitting the road or flying this weekend, brace yourself for delays.

***

DeKalb County police believe a decaying body found in a local apartment complex is that of a little girl.

***

A limited expansion of Medicaid starts Saturday. But most poor, uninsured Georgians won’t qualify.

***

METRO ATLANTA

🚧 Officials say traffic-clogging construction on the new Ga. 400/I-285 interchange will drag into next year.

***

☕️ Union-affiliated workers at an Atlanta Starbucks store staged a brief strike, citing stalled pay negotiations and what they called the coffee chain’s “performative progressiveness.”

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

💵 In a speech in Chicago, President Joe Biden pitched his administration’s economic policies. “Bidenomics is just another way of saying: Restore the American dream,” he said.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, meanwhile, found that only about 34% of American adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.

***

🔋 U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stopped in Atlanta to tout initiatives getting women and minorities into green energy jobs — and to push back on Republican criticism of incentives for electric vehicle manufacturing.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves won 3-0 to complete their sweep of the visiting Twins and claim the best winning percentage in baseball.

Bonus schadenfreude link: the Mets’ owner is so unhappy with their underperformance that he’s threatening a selloff.

***

🏀 The Dream lost to the Mystics, 106-89. They’re now 5-8 on the season.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🎤 The AJC’s Ernie Suggs reports on Essence Fest, the annual gathering that celebrates Black culture — and where a Saturday concert will focus on Atlanta’s hip-hop heritage.

***

🥪 Check out the latest installment of the “At Home With Atlanta Chefs” series. This one features Vivian Lee of Leftie Lee’s sandwich shop in Avondale Estates, plus a clever recipe for “ramen carbonara for one.”

***

ON THIS DATE

June 29, 1914

Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, are murdered in Bosnia.

The Atlanta Constitution reported that the unfortunate incident was “likely to complicate the Austro-Hungarian succession” — but the ramifications were much bigger than that.

The Ferdinands’ deaths at the hand of a Serbian nationalist helped to start World War I.

***

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC photographer John Spink captured the crews working to repair a large sinkhole that opened up on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown Atlanta. The road was partially reopened to traffic Wednesday as repairs continue.

***

ON THE RECORD

I’m the family jokester, but he was always earnest, honest, gracious. Like our father, he wanted to know peoples’ stories and to find out about them.

- NEAL HEERY, ATLANTA REALTOR, ON HIS BROTHER GEORGE HEERY JR., WHO WAS KILLED IN THIS WEEK’S STORMS.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Until next time.