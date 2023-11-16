A.M. ATL: Trash and treasures lie beneath Georgia’s waters

⚠️ Heads up, parents. Georgia public health officials say they’re investigating several possible cases of lead poisoning in children who may have consumed recalled applesauce pouches.

Now, on to more news.

***

Diving deep

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

There’s an old racetrack under Lake Lanier. Pre-Civil War furnace stacks still stand in Lake Allatoona.

And don’t forget the nuclear bomb somewhere off the coast of Tybee Island.

“Everywhere there is water in the state, there is something underneath it,” Rachel Black, an archaeologist with Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources, told my colleague Matt Kempner.

Trash, treasures and all kinds of oddities abound. And we’ve only scratched the surface. Consider:

One estimate holds that at least 1,200 historically significant shipwrecks lie off Georgia’s Atlantic coast. That includes a steamer that sank in an 1865 hurricane along with its cargo of tens of thousands of gold and silvers coins (the latter of which was pulled from the deep several years back).

Just last year, folks dredging the Savannah River found 15 Revolutionary War-era cannons buried deep in the muck.

Back in 1958, a fighter jet hit a B-47 bomber during a training mission south of Tybee Island. The bomber subsequently jettisoned a 7,600-pound explosive — complete with an undisclosed amount of uranium — into the ocean. The military never found it, but officials promise it lacked the capsule required to trigger a nuclear explosion.

The University of Georgia houses an official repository of such sites — 60,000 in all, including those on solid ground. Public access is restricted because most of the discoveries haven’t been moved. Officials also worry about providing a treasure map for would-be looters.

But some additions to Georgia’s underwater landscape are publicly advertised.

Any day now, two old MARTA railcars will be dumped in the ocean off Georgia’s coast.

They’ll help expand an artificial reef that already includes New York City subway cars, World War II cargo ships and a 100-ton propeller from the Golden Ray, the massive container ship that capsized near St. Simons Island a few years back.

The goal is to create a healthy habitat for marine life.

Sometimes our debris does a bit of good.

Read the full story here.

If someone forwarded this newsletter to you, go ahead and sign up for free to get AM ATL in your inbox each weekday morning.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

AJC investigation: Inmate violence and suicides continue to mount amid dramatic understaffing at Georgia prisons.

***

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its new list of 10 “places in peril,” including:

Pine Log Mountain in Bartow County.

A historic Black cemetery in Buckhead.

The former downtown home of the Atlanta Constitution.

***

A judge plans to issue a protective order restricting the release of some evidence in the Fulton County election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

District Attorney Fani Willis also asked Judge Scott McAfee to revoke the bond of defendant Harrison Floyd, saying he engaged in a “pattern of intimidation” toward co-defendants and witnesses.

» Stay up-to-date on the Fulton case with our weekly newsletter.

***

METRO ATLANTA

Opponents of Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center claimed responsibility for a fire that burned several vehicles at a Gwinnett County concrete business.

***

A wildfire burned near the shores of Lake Allatoona as drought conditions continue in northwest Georgia.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

Police and protestors calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war clashed during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East: Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza received evacuation notices, reportedly a signal that fighting is about to expand.

***

SPORTS

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is expected to be named the National League MVP tonight. Tune in to the MLB Network at 6 p.m. to watch.

***

The Hawks lost to the Knicks, 116-114. They’re now 6-5 on the season.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

Coming to Dunwoody: an ‘80s- and ‘90s-themed cocktail bar called Okay Anny’s.

Leaving Grant Park: Longtime Mexican cantina Tin Lizzy’s.

***

Alpharetta leaders approved a big new development with pickleball courts and at least two restaurants.

***

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 16, 1939

A Dahlonega man declared that he hit “real pay dirt” in a century-old mine, exciting residents with the prospect of a new north Georgia gold rush.

“There was a time when Dahlonega was one of the gold-mining centers of America,” The Atlanta Constitution reported. “The precious metal poured from the earth in such quantities that a United States mint was established there in 1838.”

As it turns out, the man’s discovery didn’t end up yielding much gold. But he did make some money convincing investors to help fund his operation, according to University of Georgia archives.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

AJC contributor Stephen B. Morton captured Beverley Smithey outside her home in Rincon, where a gas explosion recently killed her husband. Smithey believes the odor from a nearby resin processing plant masked the smell that could’ve alerted him to the gas leak.

***

ON THE RECORD

I think it’s a bad mistake — a bad mistake — for Republicans to be focused on anything other than winning in 2024.

- GOV. BRIAN KEMP ON TOP GOP POLITICIANS ALREADY JOCKEYING FOR POSITION IN THE 2026 ELECTION TO REPLACE HIM.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any comments or suggestions.

Until next time.