A.M. ATL: Toy drive adds twist to Clean Old-Fashioned Hate

Christmas collections

This weekend’s Georgia-Georgia Tech football game marks the 115th edition of the rivalry known as Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.

A slightly friendlier competition is slated to take place off the field.

For the 23rd straight year, a toy drive led by Tech students will collect donations for the Atlanta Children’s Shelter. The goal is to parlay the passion of a gridiron rivalry into a happier Christmas for local kids.

Last year’s drive collected 18 bags of toys and about $10,000.

SPORTS COVERAGE: Familiarity breeds respect in Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry

“Just trying to get everyone to come together regardless of what colors you were wearing and what team you were supporting and show that we can always give back to the community,” Liz Patterson, a Yellow Jacket volleyball player, recently told the AJC. “It’s just a fun event.”

A meaningful one, too.

Georgia Tech basketball player Michael Isenhour, a Lawrenceville native, started the drive in 2001. He died a year later after a battle with leukemia.

“It’s just awesome to continue his legacy and be able to share something that is not just a plaque or just a memory or recognizing him during a timeout, it’s something bigger than that,” Patterson said.

Donations of unwrapped toys can be made at any gate prior to Saturday’s game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The Atlanta Children’s Shelter helps homeless kids as well as those who moved into homes of their own but still need assistance.

“It’s these kind of events, where the community rallies around an organization, that really gets us all fired up,” executive director Cameron Turner said. “At the end of the day, families, they feel the love, they feel like they are supported and taken care of.”

MORE TOP STORIES

President Joe Biden ordered flags on federal property to fly at half staff in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter. Gov. Brian Kemp did the same for state buildings and grounds.

Both recognitions begin this weekend and run through Wednesday, the day Carter is scheduled to be buried in Plains.

The Georgia attorney general’s office wants to introduce the diary of Manuel Teran as evidence in the case against 61 anti-Atlanta training center activists charged with domestic terrorism.

A Fulton County judge declined to revoke the bond of Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

METRO ATLANTA

Eight electric vehicle industry companies recently signed leases to base their offices in Gwinnett County.

A fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex displaced 73 residents, officials said.

THE NATION AND WORLD

Israel and the militant group Hamas reached a deal for a temporary cease-fire and the exchange of hostages and prisoners. Here’s what we know:

The cease-fire would last four days. The exact timing is unclear but expected to be announced soon.

Hamas reportedly agreed to release about 50 of the hostages taken captive during its Oct. 7 attack.

Israel reportedly agreed to release about 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Those released by both sides are expected to be women and minors, the Associated Press reported.

SPORTS

The Hawks scored a franchise-record 86 first-half points against the Pacers. But they still lost the game, 157-152.

The Falcons square off against the rival Saints at home on Sunday (1 p.m. on Fox). The Saints quarterback situation is murky, so the Falcons say they’re preparing for all three possible starters.

HOLIDAY GUIDE

We’re not through Thanksgiving yet, but you know you’re already thinking about holiday shopping. Here are some options:

The Indie Craft Experience’s Holiday Shopping Spectacular offers unique gifts at the Georgia Freight Depot.

Food counts as presents, too. Especially Southern food.

Know a loved one that need some pampering? Check out these beauty products.

Most big box and chain stores are closed on Thanksgiving. Should you find yourself in need of a grocery store, Kroger is your best bet.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 22, 1961

The University of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot, Uga, disappeared and wound up at a Georgia Tech fraternity house.

Owner Sonny Seiler told The Atlanta Constitution he met a friend for pizza at an Athens restaurant and left the dog in the car. When he returned, Uga was gone.

He was at the Delta Sigma Phi house in Atlanta. The frat brothers claimed they found him there when they returned home from a football game.

“He was in fine physical shape,” Seiler said. “In fact, he acted like he wanted to stay.”

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

AJC photographer Ben Hendren captured a woman crossing a street in Atlanta as rain fell for the first time in weeks.

ON THE RECORD

It’s very important to give back. We came from nothing, so it’s only right that we give back to the people that have nothing or have less.

- QUAVO, ATLANTA RAPPER, ON LAUNCHING A FREE PRE-THANKSGIVING FARMERS MARKET FOR LOCAL FAMILIES.

