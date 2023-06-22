A.M. ATL: The untold story of a dance prodigy’s dazzling and tragic life

Morning, y’all. Keep going, it’s Thursday.

Lost art

Gerard Alexander fell in love with dance early. And he was good. Really good.

“Gerard was like a young, Black Baryshnikov,” a former colleague said, referencing the preeminent male ballet dancer of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

“In fact, he was better than Baryshnikov. He was in his own category.”

Alexander, a New Jersey native, was just 19 years old when he landed a spot in Michael Jackson’s “Bad” music video. That’s him leaping gracefully in front of the King of Pop in a Kangol hat and a black and red tracksuit.

He mastered ballet, modern and jazz dance, performed with touring companies around the country and around the world. He earned praise in the New York Times and made the cover of a book about Black male dancers.

He eventually moved South and took a gig teaching at the Atlanta Ballet.

“If God created somebody who had everything to be a dancer, that’s what he got,” a mentor said.

But amid all his successes, Alexander struggled with mental health and substance abuse. And in Atlanta, they finally took control of his life.

All that promise became tragedy.

As a friend put it: “He was one of us that got lost.”

After months of work, reporter Matt Kempner and a number of other AJC colleagues present “The Dancer,” a stunning two-part recounting of Alexander’s life.

Part I is live on AJC.com now. Part II posts tomorrow morning. Both will be in Sunday’s print edition.

You’ll also see a trailer for the AJC’s documentary on Alexander. That’ll be available for online viewing on July 13.

You won’t want to miss any of it.

MORE TOP STORIES

📬 House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi helped unveil a new postage stamp honoring the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

The stamp goes on sale July 21. Atlanta’s main post office will be named after Lewis in August.

💻 Despite concerns raised by a recent cybersecurity review and criticism from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Georgia elections officials say it’s not practical to upgrade the state’s software before next year’s presidential election.

📋 After two initial denials and a lawsuit, the city clerk approved a petition filed by opponents of Atlanta’s new public safety training center. The organizers can now begin collecting the 70,000 signatures needed to potentially force a public referendum.

METRO ATLANTA

⛪️ A Marietta church draws heat for a Pride Month billboard that LGBTQ advocates call a “bait and switch.”

🛒 Publix opens a new store near the former Turner Field in Atlanta, bringing a critical food option to a community that lacked one for decades.

THE NATION AND WORLD

Paul-Henry Nargeolet, who works with Gwinnett County-based Experiential Media Group, is among the five people on the underwater vessel missing near the wreckage of the Titanic.

As of this morning, the massive search for the submersible continues. But time is running out.

💬 In a speech in Atlanta, FBI Director Christopher Wray defends his agency’s handling of politically sensitive matters, including the investigation of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

SPORTS

🏀 The NBA Draft is tonight and the Hawks have the 15th overall pick. Here’s a glimpse at what kind of player they may be eyeing — and a look at how recent draft picks fared with the home team.

⚾ Rain postponed the Braves-Phillies game last night. But weather permitting, they’ll play today at 1:05 p.m.

***

⚽️ Nicolas Fermino scored a late goal to give Atlanta United a 2-2 tie against New York City FC.

LIVING AND ARTS

📍 AJC columnist Nedra Rhone and her 12-year-old daughter are on a weeklong road trip to explore Black history in the South. Read the first installment from Charleston, South Carolina — and check back here for daily updates.

🎤 Atlanta rapper, businessman and activist Killer Mike chats with the AJC about “Michael,” his first solo album in more than a decade: “I’ve spent the last two years of my life, essentially, giving my journal to this album.”

ON THIS DATE

June 22, 1982

The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan is found not guilty by reason of insanity.

John Hinckley said he was trying to impress actress Jodie Foster when he shot the president and three other men. The federal judge presiding over the case ordered Hinckley to undergo a mental examination.

Hinckley’s defense attorney, Vincent J. Fuller, said this to reporters after the verdict was delivered: “Another day, another dollar.”

Hinckley, of course, did not go free. He spent more than three decades in a psychiatric hospital before being released to live with his mother in 2016. He was granted a full release last year.

(Also: If you’re wondering, the royal baby mentioned on the front page is Prince William.)

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Hyosub Shin caught coaches Andrew Brown (left) and Wilford Troup giving their team instructions in sign language during the Mike Glenn Basketball Camp for the Deaf in Decatur. Glenn, a former Atlanta Hawks player and broadcaster, has hosted the camp for more than four decades. More photos here.

ON THE RECORD

I believe in taking care of the guests first, and maybe they’ll let me make a little bit of money, if I take good enough care of them.

- RAY SCHOENBAUM, OWNER OF THE SANDY SPRINGS RESTAURANT RAY’S ON THE RIVER, ON HOW HE’S STAYED IN BUSINESS FOR 40 YEARS.

