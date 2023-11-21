A.M. ATL: Thanksgiving feasting isn’t an option for many Georgians

😷 The federal government is offering another free batch of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Holiday hunger

Thanksgiving is a holiday all about food and gratitude. Many Georgians are set to feast on an excess of turkey and side dishes, plus a dessert or two.

But spare a thought for Seantel Pate and others like her.

The single mother of five works at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The pay — $14.75 an hour — often isn’t enough to feed her family.

“We have nothing,” she told the AJC’s Matt Kempner during a recent stop at a food bank in Marietta.

More than 11% of Georgians struggled to put food on the table during the three-year period ending in 2022, according to recently released federal data. That’s higher than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while the rate of inflation is easing, food prices remain high. Metro Atlanta charities continue to see more and more people needing their services.

Laura Deupree is a spokeswoman for the Community Assistance Center, a food pantry that serves the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs areas. She said the nonprofit distributed more food through the first 10 months of this year than any other full year during the pandemic.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank, which helps supply food to about 700 nonprofits across northern Georgia, saw the number of people accessing its services jump 40% in 18 months.

CEO Kyle Waide said the end of pandemic-era federal food aid and the expiration of the expanded child tax credit played roles. But inflation, he said, is “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Most people who visit ACFB locations have paying jobs, Waide said. It’s just not enough anymore.

“Right now,” Waide said, demand is “as high as it has ever been.”

Read the full story here. And visit acfb.org to find an Atlanta Community Food Bank location or to donate.

MORE TOP STORIES

In Plains, residents mourned former first lady Rosalynn Carter a day after her death.

“The way to see it is we all need to be a little kinder, give back, and she is passing the torch,” shop owner Philip Kurland (pictured above) told the AJC. “We need to do more.”

Find full coverage of Carter’s death here.

Atlanta extended its ban on the redevelopment of the former Atlanta Medical Center site. City leaders say the moratorium gives them more time to contemplate what comes after the hospital’s sudden closure.

Former President Donald Trump wants the Fulton County district attorney’s office to help obtain documents tied to his federal election interference case.

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is scheduled to hear arguments today on revoking the bond of Harrison Floyd, one of Trump’s co-defendants.

Subscribe to the AJC’s weekly Trump indictment newsletter for all the latest.

METRO ATLANTA

Attorneys on both sides of a contentious lawsuit argued in court over Cobb County’s decision to redraw its own commission maps.

A Clayton County inmate killed his cellmate in a “racially motivated” attack, the sheriff’s office said.

THE NATION AND WORLD

A federal appeals court ruling threatens to gut the landmark Voting Rights Act, election law experts say.

Senior Hamas officials said an agreement on the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners could be reached soon. Similar statements by Israel, the United States and Qatar proved premature.

SPORTS

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the opening match of next year’s Copa America soccer tournament — a good test ahead of its role hosting World Cup matches in 2026.

The Braves signed pitcher Reynaldo López to a three-year, $30 million contract.

HOLIDAY ROUNDUP

Still looking for some holiday week activities?

Light shows: Most of these holiday light shows start this weekend.

Most of these holiday light shows start this weekend. Shopping: Georgia-themed products make great gifts.

Georgia-themed products make great gifts. Tourist attractions: The World of Coca-Cola Museum recently opened a new interactive “Beverage Lab” exhibit.

The World of Coca-Cola Museum recently opened a new interactive “Beverage Lab” exhibit. Turkey trots: Thanksgiving-themed races offer a chance to burn a few calories.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 21, 1910

A front page photo showed the “handsome structure” of the Georgian Terrace hotel in its early stages.

The hotel opened the following year at the corner of Peachtree Street and Ponce de Leon Avenue. More than a century later, it remains a popular destination, particularly for folks taking in a show at the nearby Fox Theatre.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Associated Press photographer captured President Joe Biden after he pardoned turkey Liberty during an event at the White House.

ON THE RECORD

“The YMCA means a lot to me. … I got to go to a gym and just be a kid and just play basketball and live my dream out.”

- TRAE YOUNG, HAWKS GUARD, ON THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE TEAM’S NEW YMCA SPONSORSHIP PATCHES.

