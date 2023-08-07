A.M. ATL: 🐍 Snakebites surge in steamy weather

Morning, y’all.

⛈️ Today you can expect temperatures in the mid-90s and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

🍎 DeKalb and Fulton counties join the back-to-school club today. Good luck, students.

On to the news!

Slithering anxiety

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Noah Scovronick is a snake nerd.

In college, he adopted a neglected ball python and let it roam free in his apartment. He concedes that snakes are “a little bit scary,” but that only adds to the fascination.

“It’s a special experience when you see them,” he recently told the AJC.

Now an assistant professor at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, Scovronick wants you to know that a study he co-authored is meant to inform, not frighten — or trigger aggression against Atlanta’s reptilian residents.

The fact that snakes are more active when it’s hot outside isn’t exactly breaking news. But Scovronick and his colleagues were able to quantify just how much warm weather increases your risk of getting a serious snakebite.

In Georgia, your likelihood of going to the emergency room for such a bite jumps about 6% for every 1.8 degree increase in temperature, according to the Emory study.

Essentially, more active snakes + more people outside enjoying the weather = more bites.

Still, don’t freak out, he says.

For one, the study was based on short-term weather patterns. They’re not yet sure how it might apply to longer term climate change.

Bites also remain relatively rare in Georgia. Poison control received 533 snake-related calls statewide last year.

Deadly bites are far less common: about five every year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copperheads are the most common venomous snake in the Peach State. Cottonmouths, coral snakes and a few varieties of rattlers slither here and there as well.

But dozens of other Georgia species are harmless. Almost all of them play a vital ecological role: rodent control. Coral snakes, for instance, enjoy eating lizards and other serpents.

In the metro area, snakes often live amid dense, low-growing cover like English ivy. So tread lightly when you’re doing yardwork or trail-walking.

And remember: snakes tend to mind their business if you mind yours.

“People just lose their minds here over snakes,” said Mark Robison, aka the Atlanta Snake Guy. He’s part of a network of volunteers that safely removes and relocates snakes from around folks’ homes.

“Leave the snakes be, and they won’t mess with you.”

Keep scrolling for more news.

MORE TOP STORIES

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Domestic extremist experts say not to expect large-scale demonstrations if and when a Fulton County grand jury hands up indictments against former President Donald Trump. But caution is advised.

Road closures outside the Fulton courthouse begin today.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin condemned antisemitic flyers recently found in neighborhoods throughout the city. It’s the latest in a string of similar incidents across metro Atlanta.

⚖️ Authorities arrested two people in the disappearance of Morgan Bauer, a 19-year-old woman who vanished shortly after moving to the Atlanta area in 2016.

METRO ATLANTA

🚔 Rockdale County authorities charged Donnell Anderson with murder in the death of his wife, Imani Roberson. Police found Roberson’s body nearly three weeks after she was first reported missing.

🚌 A Greyhound bus crash north of Macon injured 13 people, officials said.

THE NATION AND WORLD

💲 Two conservative groups filed lawsuits to stop President Joe Biden’s new plan to cancel about $39 billion in student loans. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a much broader student debt cancellation plan last month.

🌀 Tens of thousands of young scouts from around the world are evacuating a coastal city in South Korea as a tropical storm approaches.

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves dropped their series finale with the Cubs, 6-4. They start a four-game set in Pittsburgh tonight.

🏀 Rhyne Howard led the way with 24 points as the Dream beat the Fever, 82-73.

⚽️ Sweden eliminated the U.S. women at the World Cup on penalty kicks. Has the rest of the world caught up to the once-dominant American squad?

LIVING AND ARTS

🎸 Jason Aldean and his controversial No. 1 hit, “Try That In a Small Town,” rocked the crowd at Lakewood Amphitheatre over the weekend. Make sure to read Patricia Murphy’s recent article about Aldean’s hometown of Macon for a bit of context.

🤤 A new cookbook from the owner of Atlanta’s Bomb Biscuit Co. is a love letter to the Southern biscuit and offers 70 sweet and savory recipes.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 7, 1945

The United States drops an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.

“The most terrifying engine of destruction ever devised by man — and atomic bomb carrying the explosive force of more than 20,000 tons of TNT — has been turned loose against Japan in the opening of a ‘surrender or else’ assault against the enemy homeland,” the story said.

Tens of thousands of Japanese civilians died in the blast.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC photographer Hyosub Shin caught 2-year-old Nezzy Usry reacting to meeting Georgia Tech mascot Buzz at the football team’s annual fan day at Bobby Dodd Stadium. More photos here.

ON THE RECORD

Dance is about humility and that’s where it starts for me because I don’t really know what I’m doing and I feel like I do it differently every time. It’s a way to kind of shake off some kind of narcissism or ego and reduce myself to my simplest form.

- JASON MRAZ, SINGER-SONGWRITER, ON DANCING AND HIS NEW ALBUM, “MYSTICAL MAGICAL RHYTHMICAL RADICAL RIDE.” MRAZ PLAYS AT CADENCE BANK AMPHITHEATRE THIS WEEK.

Until next time.