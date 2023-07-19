A.M. ATL: 🥇 School cheers cherished custodian to national honor

Morning, y’all.

🥵️ The maybe-just-stay-inside weather continues today. Expect hazy skies, temperatures in the mid-90s and the chance of afternoon storms.

🤑 The next Powerball drawing is tonight. One billion pre-tax smackers are on the line.

Awash in adoration

Credit: Phil Skinner for the AJC Credit: Phil Skinner for the AJC

I present to you Rich Toomey, the most beloved school custodian in America.

Technically, the janitorial company Cintas named him the country’s best custodian — but the 200,000 votes from Cumming community members put him over the top.

Toomey works at Kelly Mill Elementary School in Forsyth County.

“It’s just amazing — the outpouring of support,” he recently told the AJC. “I go to the stores now, and people come up to me and say: ‘I voted for you.’ It’s amazing what this community has done.”

Toomey, originally from Long Island, New York, joined the Kelly Mill staff eight years ago. He took over the head custodian job four years ago, upped the cleaning protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic and, according to Assistant Principal Brittney Shadburn, built “a vibe around the building so everyone feels safe.”

“Being around the kids and building a rapport is the heart of who he is,” Shadburn said.

Toomey became a finalist in the contest after 90 people — coworkers past and present, school leaders and other community folks — submitted letters of recommendation.

From there, the school promoted the heck out of it. The kids got into it, creating cheers and chants for videos that got posted online. Posters of Toomey’s face appeared on the walls.

It all culminated with an announcement in a packed gymnasium.

He’d won.

Cintas awarded him $10,000 and a trip to a cleaning industry convention in Las Vegas.

“I was shaking,” Toomey said. “It’s a feeling I’ll never forget. I don’t even know how to describe it.”

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ Former President Donald Trump says he received a letter notifying him that he’s a target of the federal investigation into events that fueled the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

If true, federal charges could be filed against the ex-president before indictments stemming from Fulton County’s investigation into the 2020 election are announced. A Fulton decision is expected in August.

📚 Documents obtained by the AJC shed more light on previous complaints against Katie Rinderle, the Cobb County teacher facing termination after reading her class a book that challenges gender norms.

📋 While the legal wrangling continues in court, opponents of Atlanta’s new public safety training center are hitting the streets to get the 70,000 signatures needed to potentially trigger a referendum on the project.

METRO ATLANTA

♻️ A panel of Georgia appeals court judges reversed a DeKalb County ruling that shut down a controversial concrete recycling facility. That clears the way for Metro Green Recycling to resume work at its plant in a residential area of Stonecrest.

🙏 Former Carrollton police Sgt. Rob Holloway, shot in the head during a 2021 car chase, speaks about faith and forgiveness.

“Negativity breeds negativity,” he told the AJC. “You don’t know what someone’s going through in life. It’s better to share that smile and positivity with them.”

THE NATION AND WORLD

🔎 Las Vegas police confirmed they served a search warrant this week related to the unsolved 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. But they’re not saying much else.

🌏 An American soldier stationed in South Korea fled across the border to North Korea, military officials said. Private 2nd Class Travis King was facing assault charges and military discipline.

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves lost a wild back-and-forth game with the Diamondbacks, 16-13. Austin Riley hit two home runs and drove in seven.

🏈 University of Georgia football players emphasized the importance of “owning up to mistakes” when asked about reckless driving and other off-the-field incidents.

But the new mantra for the two-time defending national champions is “better never rests.”

🏀 The Dream won their seventh straight game, topping the Lynx 82-73.

LIVING AND ARTS

⭐️ Atlanta’s inclusion in a Michelin dining guide will bring both pros and cons, former AJC food critic John Kessler writes.

🃏 Georgia’s Daniel Weinman won the World Series of Poker, walking away with more than $12 million.

ON THIS DATE

July 19, 1940

Franklin Delano Roosevelt accepts a historic nomination to run for president a third time.

In an address to Democratic convention members, he admits he’d had “plans for a private life of his own choice.” But the outbreak of war in Europe forced his hand.

“Today, all private plans, all private lives have been repealed by an overriding public danger,” Roosevelt said. “In the face of that public danger all those who can be of service to the public have no choice but to offer themselves for service in those capacities for which they may be fitted.”

He would, of course, serve not only a third term as president but a fourth.

A few years after Roosevelt’s death, the 22nd Amendment formally limited presidents to two terms.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

AJC photographer Katelyn Myrick captured actors Clayton Landey and Malcolm Jamal-Warner, bottom left, at a recent Atlanta rally for the SAG-AFTRA actors union.

ON THE RECORD

It doesn’t knock down buildings or turn over cars, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a very significant health threat.

- BRIAN STONE, DIRECTOR OF GEORGIA TECH’S URBAN CLIMATE LAB, ON THE EXTREME HEAT BEING EXPERIENCED IN GEORGIA AND MANY OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD.

- BRIAN STONE, DIRECTOR OF GEORGIA TECH'S URBAN CLIMATE LAB, ON THE EXTREME HEAT BEING EXPERIENCED IN GEORGIA AND MANY OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD.