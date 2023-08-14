A.M. ATL: 🌹 Rosalynn Carter championed ‘special little home’

Morning, y’all.

🥵️ It looks like another scorcher today. The forecast calls for temperatures in the high-90s and the heat index well into triple digits. If you can’t stay inside, stay safe.

On to the news!

***

Living legacy

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The complex tucked along Chamblee’s Dresden Drive is called the Rosalynn Apartments.

And with good reason. Former first lady Rosalynn Carter was one of the earliest, most important champions for the nonprofit that owns it.

Its 56 units are all home to folks with severe and persistent mental illness. They pay only what they can in exchange for a place to call their own. They get the help they need, plus a bit of community.

“This is a special little home for me,” longtime resident Stefan Emerson (pictured) recently told the AJC.

The Atlanta-area nonprofit now known as 3Keys runs the Rosalynn Apartments and other similar developments across the city. For decades, 3Keys provided housing for people struggling with mental illness and on the brink of homelessness — as many as 500 at any given time.

Long an advocate for mental health, Carter was brought into the nonprofit’s fold in the 1980s. As honorary chairperson, she recruited other board members, help the group refine its focus and wooed potential donors.

Until recently, she appeared at an annual auction fundraiser.

“My dream is to see this model replicated in communities across America,” Carter wrote in a 2018 letter to the nonprofit.

Scott Walker, 3Keys’ CEO, called her impact indelible. The organization is currently working on expanding yet again, this time with a new 100-unit apartment building near the Atlanta Beltline.

Things may not have taken off like they did without the influence of Carter, who turns 96 this week and is now fighting her own battle with dementia.

“She is a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, warm person,” said Gabriele Lockridge, the nonprofit’s founder.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to begin presenting her 2020 election case to grand jurors today. That means possible indictments handed up against former President Donald Trump or his allies could come as early as Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happened so far and what may be next.

***

🐔 Marietta’s famous Big Chicken is now 60 years old. Among those celebrating: its now-90-year-old architect, Hubert Puckett.

***

🥶️ An Atlanta startup gets a cool $500 million investment to build a network of freezer and refrigeration storage facilities around the country.

***

METRO ATLANTA

⚠️ Want better traffic enforcement? Follow the state’s “Move Over Law,” says Gridlock Guy Doug Turnbull.

***

🚔 Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Buckhead apartment complex.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

📰 A small Kansas police department faces a firestorm of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner.

***

As the death toll from last week’s devastating wildfires continues to rise, survivors in the Maui town of Lahaina worry about being priced out of homes rebuilt in the aftermath.

***

💊 Doctors say patients taking popular drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss may encounter life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves couldn’t quite complete a sweep of the Mets, dropping Sunday’s series finale 7-6. Next up: the Yankees at Truist Park.

***

🏀 The Dream lost to the league-leading Aces, 86-65. They’ve now lost five of their last six games.

***

🏈 Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV played well in his NFL debut, leading three scoring drives in a preseason game with the Rams.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

👑 The AJC’s DeAsia Paige reviews Beyoncé’s first Atlanta concert since 2018, calling it “vocally and visually grandiose, spiritually liberating and often structurally perplexing.” Queen Bey returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight for one more show.

***

🙏 Zoo Atlanta is mourning the death of its most senior orangutan, Biji. She was 52 years old.

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 14, 1926

It’s big news when an Atlanta woman sleepwalks and winds up in a lake.

Police officers pulled Mrs. Robert H. McKinney from the water near her Grant Park home at 4 a.m. and took her to the hospital.

“Mrs. McKinney told hospital attaches she did not know how she got in the lake,” The Atlanta Journal reported. “She said she retired for the night and remembered nothing until she realized that she was in the lake fully dressed.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

AJC photographer Katelyn Myrick captured soul music legend Patti LaBelle during her weekend concert at the Stockbridge Amphitheater.

***

ON THE RECORD

No one should see this as a signal that there’s something wrong with downtown. It remains a great place to invest, and it’s definitely where the economic center of gravity is shifting in Atlanta.

- BRIAN MCGOWAN, HEAD OF THE CENTENNIAL YARDS DEVELOPMENT FIRM, ON RECENT SETBACKS IN THE REDEVELOPMENT OF DOWNTOWN ATLANTA.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any thoughts, comments or suggestions. And sign up for the free newsletter here if you’re not already on board.

Until next time.