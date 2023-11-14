A.M. ATL: Redevelopment dreams endure in South Downtown

⛅️ Expect temperatures to reach the mid-60s before rain moves in again tomorrow.

🏛️ The U.S. House is set to vote today on a stopgap package to avoid a government shutdown.

⚾️ Tonight’s the night we find out if Braves skipper Brian Snitker wins National League manager of the year.

Now, on to more news.

***

Challenges ahead

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The looming foreclosure of a large swath of properties in Atlanta’s South Downtown neighborhood is another blow to residents hoping for redevelopment.

But as the AJC’s Zach Hansen reports, many remain hopeful — saying it’s just a matter of time before things turn around.

Let’s dive in.

What happened: German development firm Newport spent years accumulating roughly 10 city blocks near the Five Points MARTA station. The goal? Revitalize a historic but long-neglected corner of the city.

Newport finished restoration of the existing Hotel Row block, transforming it into restaurant and office space.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, sky-high interest rates and other factors that officials say made securing financing for further work all but impossible.

“The market really destroyed their options,” one local real estate expert said.

So then: Over the summer, Newport tried to sell to the Braden Fellman Group, a Decatur-based development firm. That deal fell through.

A foreclosure sale is expected early next year.

Nevertheless, optimism: Despite all that, residents remain hopeful.

The bones are there. Redevelopment already arrived in just about every other part of intown Atlanta. And big things are happening right down the street, where the $5-billion Centennial Yards development continues rising.

Underground Atlanta’s owners are working on a revival, too.

Why wouldn’t they be next?

“South Downtown is the last frontier,” resident Robyn Jackson said. “It’s not been developed, but it’s going to happen. It has to happen.”

It’s complicated: Potential snags exist.

Areas like Midtown and Buckhead already have a glut of unused office space and, as things exist now, downtown buildings elicit lower rents. Newport also abandoned its renovation of a massive building on Mitchell Street midway through.

That’s unlikely to appeal to a potential buyer.

But longtime downtown resident Adam Shumaker said Newport set the neighborhood on “a path of progress that I think someone else can now pick up on.”

Even Newport representatives are remain bullish.

“The neighborhood is bigger than us,” executive April Stammel said. “Always was and was always going to be.”

***

MORE TOP STORIES

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Opponents of Atlanta’s public safety training center clashed with police as hundreds marched to the facility’s construction site. Police deployed tear gas but made no arrests. Photos here.

***

A new federal assessment says Georgia and the Southeast are among the most at-risk for climate change.

***

Former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis reportedly told Fulton County prosecutors that in the weeks following the 2020 election she was informed then-President Donald Trump was “not going to the leave” the White House despite his loss to Joe Biden.

» Stay updated on the Trump case in Georgia with the AJC’s free weekly newsletter.

***

METRO ATLANTA

A class-action lawsuit filed against Bainbridge-based Taurus firearms contends the company failed to warn consumers about a defect that can cause pistols to fire when dropped.

***

Police identified a man shot and killed near Underground Atlanta as Marietta middle school teacher Jason Ogbomoh.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

Some 1.5 million Palestinians fled their homes thus far during the Israeli-Hamas war, according to the U.N. humanitarian office. Shelters in southern Gaza remain severely overcrowded.

***

The U.S. Supreme Court adopted its first-ever code of ethics.

***

SPORTS

Game time announced: The annual gridiron clash between Georgia and Georgia Tech is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25. ABC will air the game.

***

Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel joined Justin Thomas as members of Atlanta Drive GC, the Arthur Blank-owned franchise, in a new golf league that plays in an indoor simulator.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

“Rustin,” a new biopic released on Netflix later this week, focuses on unheralded civil rights leader Bayard Rustin. The AJC’s Rodney Ho spoke with director George C. Wolfe.

***

Shooting for a slightly healthier Thanksgiving meal? These recipes have you covered.

***

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 14, 1956

The U.S. Supreme Court outlawed segregation on buses in Montgomery, Alabama.

Georgia Gov. Marvin Griffin expressed his displeasure and vowed to fight against similar changes. But a federal district court banned Atlanta’s segregated buses on Jan. 9, 1959 — just a few days before Griffin left office.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan as he announced the indictment of 23 accused gang members, many of whom were incarcerated at Georgia prisons at the time of their alleged offenses.

***

ON THE RECORD

Going back is like heading home for a family reunion after not seeing my family for a really long time.

- JILL MELANCON, FORMER 99X RADIO HOST, ON RETURNING TO WORK AT THE LATEST ITERATION OF THE STATION.

***

Until next time.