A.M. ATL: Rapper Andre 3000′s flute album surprises fans

🏛️ The U.S. House voted to temporarily fund the government and prevent a shutdown, sending the matter to the Senate. Four Georgia Republicans voted against the measure.

Mic drop

After 17 years, Atlanta hip-hop legend Andre 3000 is finally releasing a new album.

Just one catch: it’s an instrumental flute project completely devoid of rapping.

The first track of “New Blue Sun,” which drops Friday, is actually titled “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.”

The news simultaneously elated and … confused fans of the former OutKast rapper. Social media had a meme-filled field day.

But the announcement wasn’t altogether surprising.

“One thing about Andre 3000 post-OutKast is he’s going to release new music on his terms,” Gavin Godfrey, the AJC’s culture and diversity reporter, told me. “If you were hoping for Andre, the emcee, get ready for Andre, the self-taught flautist and his jam band.”

We should have seen it coming for other reasons, too.

Stream the AJC’s hip-hop documentary, “The South Got Something To Say,” through Nov. 30.

The man who declared that the South had something to say way back in 1995 is an eccentric cat. He always does his own thing.

And for the last several years, that’s included randomly popping up in public places carrying — you guessed it — a big old flute.

A double Mayan flute, as it’s been described.

Andre and his instrument go back to at least 2019, when travelers caught the reclusive star playing while wandering around the airport in Los Angeles. Similar sightings emerged at yoga classes and coffee shops in Philadelphia, on the streets of New York City and, earlier this year, in Japan.

So how did that translate into creating a full-on album with well-respected jazz musicians?

The man himself told NPR that he still writes rap songs but struggles with it. And he won’t release music unless he’s proud of it.

Right now, he’s proud of his flute.

“I would just walk and play for hours,” he said. “I did that for years and it got to a point where, okay, I want to share.”

The South always has something to say. It’s always evolving, too.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where this goes,” Gavin said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the trial of former President Donald Trump and his remaining codefendants could stretch into 2025 — well past next year’s election.

Also: don’t miss key excerpts from the video testimony former Trump codefendants provided to Fulton prosecutors before entering guilty pleas.

Atlanta officials described the fire that recently destroyed a local apartment complex as “a complete anomaly,” because the blaze didn’t initially trigger alarms when it started on the roof.

U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and John Kennedy, R-La., urged Congress to extend a $35 insulin price cap to those with private insurance. In Georgia, 105 counties are considered “insulin deserts.”

Roswell police reported a spike in deer-related emergency calls.

Attorneys for Houston County asked a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling requiring the local government’s insurance plan to cover surgery for a transgender employee.

Israeli forces raided Gaza’s largest hospital, where patients, medical personnel and other displaced Palestinians are stranded.

Your eggs are getting cheaper because the bird flu outbreak is slowing down.

Dejountae Murray scored 32 points as the Hawks beat the Pistons, 126-120. Guard Trae Young missed the game due to the birth of his second child.

The AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter gives the Falcons a midseason report card. Spoiler alert: it’s not great.

“Maxine’s Baby,” Amazon Prime’s new documentary on Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry, starts streaming Friday.

“We were able to get that confidence and capture those quiet moments where he could be vulnerable,” director Armani Ortiz told the AJC.

Looking for somewhere to send your kids during fall and winter school breaks? Here’s a few cool camp ideas.

Nov. 15, 1916

The Southern Medical Association convened in Atlanta. The region’s top doctors discussed important topics.

And also other things.

In one speech, Dr. Russell M. Cunningham warned an audience of women against the dangers of kissing, which he called “a most unsanitary and dangerous pastime.”

He conceded, however, that the act “may be condoned on special occasions.”

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

AJC photographer Steve Schaefer captured Danny Neron preparing the 50-foot Christmas tree at Atlantic Station ahead of Saturday’s lighting event.

No matter where I am, I can make that home.

- JESS GRAHAM, TRUCK DRIVER FROM SNELLVILLE, ON WORKING DURING THE HOLIDAYS.

