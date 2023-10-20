A.M. ATL: ⚖️ Potential jurors in election interference case head to court

☔️ Expect scattered showers today, with temperatures in the low 70s. But the weekend should be dry, forecasters say.

🗨 In a speech from the Oval Office, President Joe Biden said support for both Israel and Ukraine is “vital for America’s national security.” He plans to ask Congress for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries.

🌍 Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip today, including areas where Palestinians were told to seek safety, as signs continue to suggest a ground invasion is near.

Chesebro case

Potential jurors for the first trial in Fulton County’s 2020 election interference case are expected to file into the courthouse this morning.

They’ll listen to an introduction from Judge Scott McAfee (pictured), fill out questionnaires and leave. Then they’ll return Monday to field questions from prosecutors and defense attorneys attempting to cull the larger group down to a dozen.

Unless there’s another curveball.

The county’s wide-ranging case involves former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants accused of conspiring to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. Only two defendants, though, exercised their right to a speedy trial.

Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, both charged with racketeering and multiple conspiracy-related counts, were supposed to stand trial together.

But Powell — a Texas-based attorney and prominent former member of Trump’s inner circle — cut a deal Thursday, pleading guilty to lesser offenses in exchange for six years of probation, a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution.

She also agreed to testify truthfully at future trials.

Chesebro — a Georgia attorney accused of helping coordinate slates of “alternate” Trump electors in several states — is now set to be tried alone.

It’s always possible a plea deal is on the table. His attorney declined to comment Thursday.

But if things move forward as originally planned, today will mark the start of a frenzied process to seat a jury for the first trial in one of the most closely watched cases in American history.

Because of speedy trial considerations, Chesebro’s trial must begin by the second week of November.

That leaves only about two weeks or so to get a jury selected or the charges could be dropped altogether.

Judge McAfee has admitted it will be a challenge.

AJC reporter Tamar Hallerman, who is covering the cases, is eager to see how attorneys on both sides consider potential jurors.

“How many folks haven’t heard about this entire campaign to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results?” she said. “How many do not have opinions?”

Plus: it’s expected to be a five-month trial. Many potential jurors will likely share concerns about that kind of time commitment.

MORE TOP STORIES

🔎 The AJC’s investigation into corruption in state prisons continues with a look at drug trafficking and overdoses behind bars.

💼 Georgia’s job growth is strong, but employers are struggling to fill vacant positions.

⚕️ As part of a lawsuit settlement, the state of Georgia agreed to cover health care for transgender employees.

METRO ATLANTA

📖 The Cobb County Board of Education shot down a proposal to limit what types of books can be removed from school libraries.

⚡️ Officials from electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian say they’ll break ground on their massive factory in Rutledge next year. A new showroom at Ponce City Market opens to the public today.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🏛️ The U.S. House remains at a stalemate as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refuses to drop out of the speaker race despite a lack of support. Here’s one Georgia congressman’s response to the situation.

🎬 The Hollywood actor’s strike is approaching its 100th day with little momentum toward a deal.

SPORTS

🏈 Your weekend football slate includes Georgia Tech hosting Boston College (noon Saturday on ACC Network) and the Falcons playing the Buccaneers in Tampa (1 p.m. Sunday on Fox).

Georgia is off.

️⚽️ Atlanta United is mostly healthy ahead of Saturday’s crucial regular-season finale against Cincinnati (6 p.m. on Apple TV).

LIVING AND ARTS

🎃 The Little 5 Halloween Fest and Parade headlines our list of 15 things to do this weekend.

🌷 James Beard award nominee Asha Gomez plans to open a new flower and tea shop in Conyers next month.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 20, 1960

Atlanta police arrested the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and 51 others during a sit-in protesting segregated lunch counters at Rich’s department store and several other locations.

King declared himself ready to “sit in jail 10 years if necessary.”

A judge ultimately sentenced him to six months of hard labor before then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy helped secure his release.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC photographer Natrice Miller captured Melvin Randall releasing a butterfly during the dedication of a memorial garden in Marietta honoring his sister, Debbie Lynn Randall, who was killed in 1972. Police recently identified her suspected killer.

ON THE RECORD

I’ll burn grits, but I can cook the best poutine in the world.

- TONY PARKER, OWNER OF PAT’S POUTINE POP-UP RESTAURANT, ON FINDING CULINARY INSPIRATION IN CANADA.

