A.M. ATL: 💰 Penny paycheck ploy costs auto shop owner

Morning, y’all.

⛈️ It’ll be another stormy day with highs around 80 degrees, the meteorologists say.

On to the news!

***

Lump sum

Paying an employee with a pile of oily pennies will ultimately cost a metro Atlanta auto shop owner a whole lot of cash.

A federal judge in Atlanta recently ordered Miles Walker — the owner of A OK Walker Luxury Auto Shop in Peachtree City — to pay nearly $40,000 to former and current employees. The U.S. Department of Labor had accused Walker of refusing to pay overtime wages and retaliating against workers who filed labor complaints, my AJC colleague Michael Kanell reports.

Now, back to the pennies.

Andreas Flaten quit working at the auto shop in early 2021. After not receiving his final paycheck, he called the labor department to complain.

Within hours of finding out about the complaint, officials say, Walker decided to pay Flaten $915 after all.

In pennies.

About 91,500 of them.

Dumped in his driveway along with a nasty note.

A video posted on social media went viral and the local news picked up the story. Then the national news ran with it. Other employees of Walker’s came forward with stories of a toxic work environment.

And about nine months after the incident, the Department of Labor filed a lawsuit. It alleged that Walker hadn’t properly paid employees for overtime since at least 2019.

Judge Timothy Batten agreed. His recent ruling awards thousands of dollars in backpay to Flaten and eight other employees.

A labor department attorney called the outcome “a clear message” to employers who “subject employees to unfair wage practices and outright intimidation and retaliation.”

The AJC reached out to Walker. Either he or a representative from his office responded in an unsigned email and declined to comment.

Flaten’s two cents?

“I think he just didn’t want to lose me and he was real upset about my leaving.”

***

MORE TOP STORIES

💔 The family of 15-year-old Charles “CJ” Brown is still searching for answers three weeks after he was shot and killed at a Cobb County sleepover.

“None of us are able to grieve properly because we can’t get past the angry phase,” his mother said.

***

⚕️ Some medical services at the DeKalb County jail ceased amid recent staffing shortages, records obtained by the AJC show.

***

💲 A $90 million investment in Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities is paying off for students.

***

METRO ATLANTA

✈️ A Delta flight out of Scotland is canceled after a Georgia-based flight crew member gets arrested just before takeoff.

***

🐶 The overcrowded DeKalb County animal shelter needs 140 dogs to be adopted or fostered by tomorrow or the consequences could be dire. “As a no-kill shelter, we do not support euthanizing for space, but more and more we are having no choice,” a spokesperson said.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

🙏 The Canadian and U.S. coast guards are searching for a submersible vessel that went missing while taking tourists to visit the wreckage of the Titanic.

***

📷 New drone footage suggests Russia had the “means, motive and opportunity” to destroy a dam in southern Ukraine last month, the Associated Press reports. The dam break caused deadly flooding and crop damage.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ Braves reliever Jesse Chavez — the old man in the bullpen — is an unlikely but irresistible All-Star candidate, the AJC’s Ken Sugiura writes.

The Braves start a road series against the Phillies today at 6:40 p.m.

***

⚽️ With Atlanta United a little over halfway through its season, here’s a by-the-numbers look at the team’s playoff hunt.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🍜 Little Trouble, the Instagram-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlanta’s Westside Provisions District, will close for good in August.

***

🎸 Grammy-nominated folk duo The Secret Sisters kick off their tour with shows tonight and Wednesday at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.

***

ON THIS DATE

June 20, 1953

Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, the New York couple accused of feeding U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, are executed.

The case was controversial at the time and remains an occasional topic of discussion, even 70 years later. But Atlantans interviewed didn’t appear conflicted after the Rosenbergs died by electrocution.

“I believe the Rosenbergs are as guilty as they can be,” Rabbi Harry H. Epstein told The Atlanta Constitution. “They’ve had their day in court. We have nothing to question about the electrocution.”

***

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC contributor Robb Cohen recently captured rapper DaBaby on stage at State Farm Arena for HOT 107.9′s Birthday Bash. More photos here.

***

ON THE RECORD

This is not about police. It’s about accountability of these kids.

- ANTONIO LEWIS, ATLANTA CITY COUNCILMAN, ON HIS PUSH TO TIGHTEN THE CITY CURFEW FOR MINORS AND INCREASE ENFORCEMENT.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any thoughts, comments or suggestions. Until next time.