A.M. ATL: 🎀 New ‘Barbie’ movie adapts to the ages

⛅️ The weekend forecast calls for a cool down — but only relatively speaking. Temperatures could reach the mid-90s today. More on how to stay safe in the heat later.

Fantastic plastic

The new “Barbie” movie is now in theaters.

Director Greta Gerwig geared the PG-13 film largely toward grown-ups, and it’s harbored a heap of hype — plus pretty good reviews. The people who know these kind of things predict at least $100 million in ticket sales this weekend.

Upon learning all that, you may be asking: “Why is a goofy product placement picture about a child’s doll that excels at multiple careers garnering so much love?”

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a gaggle of big-name co-stars certainly don’t hurt. Nor does the simple sentimentality of adults with disposable income. Barbie’s legacy stretches all the way back to 1959.

AJC contributor Felicia Feaster spoke to some of metro Atlanta’s biggest Barbie buffs. For them, the phenomenon goes a lot deeper than pink-clad plastic.

Erica “Barbie” Lee is an Atlanta beauty influencer who grew up playing with the dolls obsessively. To her, Barbie represents female empowerment, financial independence and, of course, looking good.

But not for “traditional” reasons.

“I want to be cute for myself,” she said. “It’s not for other people.”

Then there’s Russell Gandy, whose Old Fourth Ward apartment is filled with an untold number of vintage dolls. A collector for 30 years, he summed things up like this:

“Mattel gave her a story and as time went on they added to her story, created different friends, outfits, accessories. … But no matter the story they were writing and continue to write, people still write their own stories.

“And that is the most beautiful thing about Barbie. She could be anything you imagined.”

So Barbie isn’t your average toy. And “Barbie” isn’t your average movie.

The plot follows a disillusioned Barbie on a journey of self-discovery that trades the Dream House for the real world.

“Gerwig’s social commentary puts Barbie’s controversial duality up front: is she a celebration of female possibility or a reinforcement of limiting stereotypes?” Feaster writes in her review.

She gave the film an A. Maybe give it a shot.

Or just go see “Oppenheimer” instead.

🥵️ While temperatures are dropping a tad after last night’s storms, there’s still a lot of summer left to go. Here’s a roundup of ways to combat the heat:

Reporters Drew Kann and Meris Lutz also offer an in-depth look at the Atlanta neighborhoods most vulnerable to extreme heat.

The leader of Georgia’s volunteer State Defense Force resigned after appearing in a raunchy music video with two female rappers.

🐘 Attorneys for former Georgia GOP leader David Shafer say he shouldn’t be indicted in Fulton County’s 2020 election probe. In a new letter to District Attorney Fani Willis, Shafer’s representatives say it was within his constitutional rights to cast an “alternate” Electoral College ballot for Donald Trump.

METRO ATLANTA

A Morrow City Council member said a Vietnamese-American colleague “failed as a citizen of this country” and “dishonored” her position because she advocated for multilingual ballots in municipal elections.

📚 Protesters at last night’s Cobb County school board meeting urged leaders to embrace inclusivity. One read directly from “My Shadow Is Purple,” the book that triggered the backlash against Cobb teacher Katie Rinderle.

THE NATION AND WORLD

💻 Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies leading the development of AI technology agreed to a set of safeguards brokered by the White House.

Las Vegas police took computers and documents from a home they recently searched in connection with the unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

The home is tied to the uncle of a suspect who emerged shortly after the 1996 shooting. The suspect, Orlando Anderson, died in 1998.

SPORTS

⚽️ The United States team starts its quest for a third-straight Women’s World Cup title with a 9 p.m. Eastern matchup against Vietnam. The AJC’s Ken Sugiura caught up with two locals on the national squad: veteran defenders Kelley O’Hara of Peachtree City and Emily Sonnett of Marietta.

Buford High School grad Elexa Behr also suits up for the Colombian team.

👍 The Braves beat the Diamondbacks 7-5, snapping their four-game losing streak.

👎 The Dream lost 82-71 to the Sun, ending their seven-game winning streak.

️⛳️ Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht, an amateur from South Africa, shot 5-under and was tied for the British Open lead after Thursday’s first round.

LIVING AND ARTS

🍦 Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered with 15 ideas, including an ice cream festival at Piedmont Park.

Reporter Jeremy Redmon shares the story of Lee Ellis, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who’s celebrating 50 years of freedom.

ON THIS DATE

July 21, 1923

Police restore order after a bull escapes from an Atlanta meatpacking plant.

Or, as the Atlanta Journal put it: “A squadron of county police and deputy sheriffs turned matadors Saturday morning and went hurrying to do mortal combat with a wild bull that was reported to be terrorizing the Howell Mill road section, after having escaped from a pen at the White Provision company plant.”

Today, the former plant is home to the Westside Provisions District and its fancy condos, pricey restaurants and an upscale putt-putt venue.

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC photographer Natrice Miller recently caught 12-year-old Paola Pered feeding ducks in the Chattahoochee River at Roswell’s Azalea Park.

ON THE RECORD

I don’t care if there is a room full of people or one. You have to keep your energy up and put your ego aside. You’re a live jukebox.

- JOE GARNER, LOCAL MUSICIAN, ON HIS PHILOSOPHY FOR PERFORMING AT ATLANTA RESTAURANTS.

