A.M. ATL: Monica Pearson returns

ATLANTA ICON

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Monica Pearson — the Atlanta media legend of legends — now works for the AJC. She’s writing a monthly column (the debut of which you can read right now!) and her new interview show starts later this month.

It’s very exciting. And it’s a fantastic fit.

Pearson started at WSB-TV in 1975 and, a few months later, become the first woman and first person of color to anchor Atlanta’s evening news. She beat out Oprah Winfrey for the gig.

The subsequent 37 years at Channel 2 made her an icon, but she actually got her start at a newspaper in Louisville. She initially worked as a clerk and an obituary writer.

“It was the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that prompted my move to reporting,” Pearson writes in the first installment of her column. “White reporters going into riot torn areas often weren’t welcome. Major newspapers and TV stations realized there was a need for more Black representation in their newsrooms.”

Read the debut “A Monica Moment” column , which dives more into Pearson’s career journey.

“The Monica Pearson Show” premieres Jan. 15 on AJC.com, YouTube and other platforms.

The 76-year-old said she hopes to offer “inspiration, encouragement and sometimes enlightenment” with her written column.

And don’t worry — she’ll be in front of the camera, too.

“The Monica Pearson Show” is coming Jan. 15 and will stream on AJC.com and YouTube.

In-depth chats with folks including best-selling author Mary Kay Andrews, ESPN sports anchor Elle Duncan, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and rapper/activist Killer Mike are already on tap.

“I will be doing character-driven interviews that really are conversations,” Pearson said. “You may know the name of my guest, but I want to you to know the person behind that famous name.”

***

AROUND THE STATE

A new class action lawsuit accuses several Georgia social services agencies of violating federal law by failing to provide adequate mental health services for children, subjecting them to unnecessary institutionalization.

***

State election official Gabriel Sterling said Wednesday his home was “swatted” after someone falsely reported a “drug deal gone bad” to police. Several Georgia leaders reported similar incidents in recent weeks.

***

Georgia’s immigrant poultry workers face hurdles aplenty after getting hurt on the job. “My world came crashing down,” one man told the AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan.

***

PECULIAR PASSION

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Woody Jones spent decades searching for his purpose in life. He found it making quirky wooden dioramas that move and tell stories.

Now, reporter Matt Kempner writes, the Decatur man is embarking on his most ambitious project yet.

***

NATION AND WORLD

Iran says bombings at a ceremony honoring slain general Qassem Soleimani killed at least 84 people. No one immediately claimed responsibility, as the Middle East remains on edge over Israel’s war with Hamas.

***

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to determine whether former President Donald Trump can keep running for the White House, though it’s unclear when.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Falcons: With quarterback Taylor Heinicke battling an ankle injury, Desmond Ridder is also preparing to start Sunday’s crucial matchup with the Saints if needed.

With quarterback Taylor Heinicke battling an ankle injury, Desmond Ridder is also preparing to start Sunday’s crucial matchup with the Saints if needed. Hawks: Jalen Johnson scored 28 points in a 141-138 win over the Thunder.

Jalen Johnson scored 28 points in a 141-138 win over the Thunder. High school football: Gatorade named Carrollton quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis its Georgia player of the year.

Gatorade named Carrollton quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis its Georgia player of the year. United: Longtime Atlanta defender Miles Robinson opted to leave for FC Cincinnati.

***

GOOD EATS

Credit: Courtesy of Cooks & Soldiers Credit: Courtesy of Cooks & Soldiers

Food and drink events abound around town this month. Give the Tamborrada festival at Cooks & Soldiers a try (paella pictured above). Or maybe the “Mean Girls” drag brunch at City Winery?

***

Now open in Suwanee: A new location of Warm Waves Coffee, a family-owned shop with roots in Alpharetta.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Senior Atlanta TSA official detained on Florida arrest warrant

» State Sen. Mike Dugan joins U.S. House race

» South Fulton police investigator charged with DUI, fired

» Snoop Dogg returning as NBC Olympics correspondent

» 13-year-old becomes first gamer to ‘beat’ Tetris

***

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 4, 1919

Temperatures dipped into the single digits and the locals — including The Atlanta Journal’s illustrator — lost their minds. A front page image featured “Old Man Winter” deciding to stick around a while, plus an anthropomorphized thermometer.

“If I fall much lower,” the latter said, “I’ll be a disgrace to my Southern raising!”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Natrice Miller recently captured Big Hoops CEO Paul Brown trying out one of the company’s “social basketball entertainment” devices. Brown and his brother, Dan, plan to bring the Topgolf-esque concept to the Atlanta area later this year.

***

ON THE RECORD

The safest place is in your car.

- CHASEN WOODIE, SERGEANT WITH THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, ON WHAT TO DO AFTER A VEHICLE CRASH. GETTING OUT OF YOUR CAR IS DANGEROUS.

***

