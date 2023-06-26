A.M. ATL: 🚍 MARTA moving forward amid critcism

Morning, y’all.

***

En route

MARTA is expanding.

More slowly than originally planned and, as my colleague David Wickert reports, amid plenty of scrutiny.

But expanding nonetheless.

There are a lot of moving parts. So now’s a good time to take a quick look at where the transit agency’s various projects in and around Atlanta stand.

Summerhill BRT: MARTA broke ground earlier this month on a 2.4-mile bus rapid transit line that will start near the former Turner Field and loop around downtown Atlanta. It’s expected to be ready for service by summer 2025.

BRT mimics rail service but is much cheaper. The buses travel primarily in their own dedicated lanes and have fewer stops, making it faster than traditional bus service.

Campbellton and Clifton: Two other intown BRT lines could also break ground this year.

One will run six miles along Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta, with stops at Fort McPherson and Greenbriar Mall included. The other would connect the existing Lindbergh rail station to the Emory University area.

Both are scheduled to open by 2028.

The Atlanta Streetcar: MARTA picked a firm to design the Atlanta Streetcar’s eastward extension to the Beltline and Ponce City Market.

Officials hope the two-mile extension will help breathe new life into the streetcar by connecting it to more popular destinations. But it may be 2028 before the new leg is operational.

Other priorities: Additional projects that MARTA has prioritized and hopes to complete by 2030 include upgraded bus service along Cleveland Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway and a renovation of the central Five Points rail station.

Farther south in Clayton County, a 22-mile bus rapid transit line is in the works.

It all amounts to MARTA’s biggest era of expansion in decades. But transit advocates balk at the delayed starts for many of the projects, most of which are also scaled back from original plans.

City of Atlanta leaders have publicly questioned MARTA’s fiscal — and time — management.

“The pace of projects’ execution to date calls into question whether they will be able to get everything done,” City Councilman Amir Farokhi said.

MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood called the criticism misguided.

“When the project is successfully completed and serves this city for decades,” he said, “if it took a couple of extra years to get us there, a true partner would think it was worth it.”

***

MORE TOP STORIES

Cobb County community members are standing united after a small band of neo-Nazis held a rally outside a local synagogue.

“It’s going to require every good person in America to be diligent about fighting hate to get past this moment in time,” said Eytan Davidson of the Anti-Defamation League.

***

An Atlanta police officer is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the arm while working an off-duty job downtown.

***

Procedures dropped by nearly half after Georgia’s controversial abortion law took effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. Abortions after six weeks of pregnancy all but ceased.

***

METRO ATLANTA

🤨 An immersive Disney exhibit in Atlanta abruptly closed weeks ahead of schedule without explanation.

***

🥈 A kayaker from Cherokee County earned three silver medals in the Special Olympics World Games.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

Questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership abound after a weekend revolt of Wagner troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

***

The International African American Museum opens to the public tomorrow in Charleston, South Carolina, overlooking the same wharf where nearly half of the enslaved population first entered America.

AJC columnist Nedra Rhone says the museum is “detailed, thoughtful and beautiful.”

***

SPORTS

⚾ The Braves’ 7-6 win clinched a series victory over the hard-charging Reds. They return to Atlanta to start a series with the Twins tonight.

***

⚽️ Atlanta United, which lost 4-0 to the New York Red Bulls over the weekend, is desperately missing Miles Robinson. Robinson is with the national team competing in the Gold Cup.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🎥 Budget cuts and management changes at Turner Classic Movies drive backlash from fans.

***

❓ The big letters outside the CNN Center are coming down sometime this year, when the cable news network moves to smaller offices near Midtown.

AJC reporter Bo Emerson wonders: What should take their place in the pantheon of Atlanta landmarks?

***

ON THIS DATE

June 26, 2009

The King of Pop is dead.

Michael Jackson, 50, died in a California hospital at a time when he was preparing “for a comeback bid to vanquish nightmare years of sexual scandal and financial calamity.”

Initial reports blamed cardiac arrest. Several weeks later, a coroner determined the root cause: a drug cocktail that included the anesthetic propofol.

A jury convicted Conrad Murray, the doctor who administered the drugs, of involuntary manslaughter.

***

PICTURE OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Steve Schaefer captured Clayton County police Lt. Taylor Davis examining a handgun during the department’s recent gun buyback program.

***

ON THE RECORD

If it weren’t for Jimmy and Rosalynn, honest to God, I don’t know what would have happened to me.

- ANNE MAHONEY ROBBINS, A MEMBER OF THE CARTER ADMINISTRATION, ON THE FORMER PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY HELPING HER THROUGH HER BATTLE WITH DEPRESSION.

***

