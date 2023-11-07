A.M. ATL: Loved ones mourn Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta

⛅️ Forecasters say to expect unseasonably warm weather today, with the temperature reaching around 80 degrees.

✅ Don’t forget: it’s Election Day. Here’s how to find your voting precinct, plus a look at key local races. And let us know if you experience any issues.

️⚽️ Major League Soccer named Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada its “young player of the year.” Almada and his teammates host Columbus tonight for a must-win Game 2 of their playoff series (7 p.m. on Apple TV).

Now, on to more news.

‘A very strong person’

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Before Sgt. Rose Ida Lubin joined the Israeli Defense Forces, she was a student at Dunwoody High School.

She distinguished herself as a writer, a cheerleader and a wrestler, loved ones and teachers said.

“Everybody who knew her, knew her as a loving, vivacious, caring person,” her great uncle, Rick Halpern, told the AJC. “She also was a very strong person, and tough.”

Lubin, 20, died Monday after being attacked by a knife-wielding 16-year-old near the Old City of Jerusalem, according to Israeli news reports.

She worked as an IDF police officer at the Damascus Gate, in the Muslim Quarter of the city. In a speech last May, she described her job as a “combat-trained soldier specializing in terrorism with the authority of a police officer.”

“Marty, the girls and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of Rose Lubin’s death,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a social media post. “Her courage and commitment to fighting evil is an inspiration to us all, and we will continue to keep her family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Lubin’s death came just under a month after Hamas militants killed around 1,400 in their attack on Israel, and as Israeli forces continue to escalate their attacks on Gaza.

The death toll among Palestinians is in the thousands, though reports vary on the exact numbers.

Lubin’s parents, David and Robin, plan to fly to the Middle East today, Halpern said. Funeral services were planned for Thursday in Israel.

“She was a great kid, unassuming and humble and always doing what was best for the group without ever giving in on her beliefs,” Lubin’s cheer coach, Gayle Hard, said. “I wish there were more people like her in the world.”

MORE TOP STORIES

Authorities say lack of rain and at least one act of arson are fueling wildfires that burned at 700 acres in northwest Georgia. Several counties remain at “extreme” risk.

Testimony about youths running away from undesirable foster care conditions and falling victim to sex trafficking dominated a hearing of the U.S. Senate Human Rights subcommittee held in Atlanta.

A new report found that Georgia ranks No. 2 nationally for new clean energy projects since the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included tax credits to encourage private industry’s transition away from fossil fuels.

METRO ATLANTA

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

All but four of the 61 people indicted in connection with the movement against Atlanta’s police and fire training center appeared in court Monday as supporters rallied outside.

A judge granted most defendants a $50,000 bond and ordered them to turn themselves in at the Fulton County jail by 10 a.m. today.

The Cobb County School District spent about $1 million fighting a redistricting lawsuit, documents show. The district is not a defendant in the suit.

THE NATION AND WORLD

In testy testimony at his civil fraud trial in New York, former President Donald Trump defended his wealth and lashed out at the judge and prosecutors.

“I beseech you to control him if you can,” Judge Arthur Engoron told Trump’s attorney at one point. “If you can’t, I will.”

Five Republican candidates for president plan to participate in tomorrow night’s debate in Miami: Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott.

SPORTS

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith says he’ll stick with quarterback Taylor Heinicke moving forward.

Braves update: Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of three finalists for the National League MVP. Pitcher Charlie Morton is coming back for another year with the team.

The Hawks’ four-game winning streak ended with a 126-117 road loss against the Thunder.

LIVING AND ARTS

Citing high demand for tickets, rapper T.I. added another date for his December performance with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra.

Coming soon to Alpharetta: the first Georgia location of Connors Steak and Seafood.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 7, 1977

An earthen dam collapsed, flooding the Toccoa Falls Bible College campus and ultimately killing 39 people.

“When I arrived on the scene, I had no idea of the destruction,” Kenn W. Opperman, the college’s president, said. “Though I can’t comprehend it now, I’m sure something good will come out of this.”

The dam was never rebuilt.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin/AJC Credit: Olivia Bowdoin/AJC

AJC photographer Olivia Bowdoin captured entertainer Nick Cannon participating in a panel discussion at Forbes’ inaugural BLK Summit in Atlanta.

ON THE RECORD

A single seat could turn out to be quite important come 2024. Georgia has become the center of the political universe.

- DOUG SPENCER, UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO ELECTION LAW PROFESSOR, ON GEORGIA’S UPCOMING SPECIAL SESSION TO REDRAW POLITICL MAPS AND ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE U.S. HOUSE.

Until next time.