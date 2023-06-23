A.M. ATL: 🍑 John Lewis not the first Georgian to be on a stamp

Morning, y’all. I’ve got that fantastic Friday feeling. How about you?

⛅️ The rain may, mercifully, cease today. We’ll see temperatures in the low 80s.

On to the news!

***

Postal pride

Credit: Courtesy, Smithsonian National Postal Museum Credit: Courtesy, Smithsonian National Postal Museum

Federal officials unveiled a new stamp honoring late Georgia Congressman John Lewis this week. Available for sale next month, it’s a worthy tribute to a civil rights hero and one of our country’s most revered political leaders.

It also got us thinking: how many other people with Peach State ties found a spotlight on postage?

As it turns out, more than a few.

Martin Luther King Jr. twice received the honor: in 1979 and 1999.

As far as athletes go, there’s Ty Cobb (the surly baseball player known as “The Georgia Peach”), Bobby Jones (the golfer and acclaimed course designer buried at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta) and Jackie Robinson (the barrier-breaker born down in Cairo).

The boxer Sugar Ray Robinson hailed from Ailey, Georgia, a town west of Statesboro that even today has a population of just a few hundred people.

James Edward Oglethorpe, the colonial founder of Georgia, garnered a stamp. So, too, did Abraham Baldwin, a Founding Father who helped start the University of Georgia.

There’s also Casimir Pulaski, a Polish-born military leader who earned honorary Peach State status because he died defending Savannah during the Revolutionary War.

On the literary side, we’ve got Margaret Mitchell of “Gone with the Wind” fame and Flannery O’Connor, the Milledgeville native known for her short stories and novels.

We’ll close with Ray Charles, who always had Georgia on his mind because of his Albany roots. The postal service immortalized him in 2013.

This, of course, is not an exhaustive list. So let me hear from you if I omitted your favorite.

I’m also curious: who do you think should be the next Georgian to grace a postage stamp?

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

🚔 GBI Director Mike Register is leaving the state agency and returning to his former post as Cobb County’s public safety director.

***

👀 The second and final installment of “The Dancer,” the AJC’s special project exploring the tumultuous life of dance prodigy Gerard Alexander, is online now.

***

📕 A Cobb County teacher says she was placed on leave for violating the state’s controversial “divisive concepts” law. Katie Rinderle read a book called “My Shadow Is Purple” to her fifth graders.

***

METRO ATLANTA

🤨 Rapper Young Thug, in jail for more than a year awaiting trial in a sweeping gang and racketeering case, released a new album today.

***

❌ A developer withdraws his plans to build a car wash near a historic Kennesaw home once used as a Civil War general’s headquarters.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

The Coast Guard found the debris field of the submersible vessel that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic. Data shows the vessel likely imploded shortly after it lost contact, officials said.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who worked with a Gwinnett County-based company, is one of the five passengers presumed dead. Colleagues remembered him as an intrepid explorer.

***

🚉 The National Transportation Safety Board continues its two-day hearing in East Palestine, Ohio, the town where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in February. The actions of Atlanta-based railroad Norfolk Southern are at the heart of the hearings.

***

SPORTS

⚾ Bryce Elder pitched a gem and the Braves scored five 10th-inning runs to beat the Phillies, 5-1. Oh, and Ronald Acuña Jr. is officially an All-Star Game starter.

***

🏀 The Hawks selected Kobe Bufkin, a 19-year-old guard from Michigan, with the 15th pick of last night’s NBA draft.

Former Kell High School star Scoot Henderson went third overall to the Trailblazers.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

***

***

ON THIS DATE

June 23, 1940

While the French sign an armistice with the Nazis, we get an interesting look at Atlanta’s population stats.

The city’s total population at the time is just north of 300,000 people — and the entire metro Atlanta area is estimated at about 500,000.

“Atlanta’s growth is indicative of the forward strides southern cities have made in the last 10 years,” Atlanta Constitution reporter Jack Spalding wrote.

That’s true. But for context: today, each of the four major metro counties count well over 500,000 residents all by themselves.

Fulton County boasts more than a million and Gwinnett isn’t far behind. Cobb and DeKalb are both around 750,000.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC photographer Natrice Miller captured Atlanta police Capt. Ralph Woolfolk (left) and Deputy Chief Charles Hampton during a news conference announcing “Operation Heatwave.” The operation is aimed at preventing violent crime this summer. Read more here.

***

ON THE RECORD

The only way we will be respected as a community is if we lift up our voices.

- JERRY GONZALEZ, LEADER OF THE GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF LATINO ELECTED OFFICIALS, ON THE IMPORTANCE OF A NEW SURVEY TAKING THE PULSE OF LATINO RESIDENTS.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any thoughts, comments or suggestions. Until next time.