A.M. ATL: How much does Giuliani owe Fulton elections workers?

TODAY’S TALKER

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Rudy Giuliani, a close ally of former President Donald Trump and a chief perpetuator of his 2020 election conspiracies, is due in court this morning.

Federal jurors in Washington, D.C., will consider how much he should pay for defaming Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. They’re the mother-daughter duo who became primary targets of Giuliani’s inflammatory — and repeatedly disproven — claims of vote-counting irregularities in Georgia’s largest county.

Here’s what to know as this week’s proceedings get underway:

What’s at stake: U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell found Giuliani liable in the defamation case brought by Freeman and Moss. Howell issued a default judgment in August, citing Giuliani’s “willful” refusal to turn over documents related to the case. All that’s left for a jury to decide is how much Giuliani should pay the former election workers. They want somewhere between $15.5 million and $43 million in compensatory damages.

The accusations: Giuliani's public statements about Freeman and Moss are many. But the gist is that he named them as the primary "culprits" in the disproven conspiracy theory about "suitcases" full of "illegal" ballots at State Farm Arena on the night of the 2020 presidential election. He also likened them to drug dealers. Freeman and Moss said in their lawsuit that racist harassment and death threats from Trump supporters followed almost immediately.

In context: While the defamation case is in civil court, it could serve as a partial preview of criminal cases against Giuliani, Trump and others accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election. False claims about the State Farm video feature prominently in the Fulton County election interference case. With Giuliani, Freeman and Moss all expected to testify this week, we may get an early look at testimony and evidence used in that case. The Justice Department's investigation into the former president, too.

“I think it’s going to be a crystal ball into how a criminal jury is going to consider some of the overlapping evidence,” said Gerry Weber, an Atlanta attorney who specializes in constitutional law.

AJC reporter David Wickert is on the ground in D.C. for the trial. Stay tuned to @dwickert and AJC.com for all the latest.

MORE AJC COVERAGE:

» Moss and Freeman receive death threats

» Giuliani’s legal troubles multiply

» ‘Smoking gun’ evidence of Georgia vote count now evidence against Trump

» Full AJC coverage of Donald Trump’s Fulton County indictment.

AROUND THE STATE

Only a handful of Georgia neurologists specialize in dementia care, fueling a scarcity of dedicated services. State programs are making strides to address the issue, the AJC’s Katherine Landergan reports.

Officials described a drug-related shooting that left three people dead at a Buckhead apartment complex over the weekend as an isolated incident.

Atlanta leaders are gearing up to fight controversial legislation that may emerge from the General Assembly in the upcoming session, including attempts to promote Buckhead cityhood and a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

STAR TEACHERS

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Metro Atlanta’s largest school districts recently named their teachers of the year. They include:

Atlanta: Taylor Richardson, a fifth grade teacher at Burgess Peterson Elementary School.

Taylor Richardson, a fifth grade teacher at Burgess Peterson Elementary School. Clayton County: Daisha Taylor, a fifth grade math and science teacher at Church Street Elementary School.

Daisha Taylor, a fifth grade math and science teacher at Church Street Elementary School. Cobb County: Elizabeth Goff, who teaches English to speakers of other languages at Bells Ferry Elementary School.

Elizabeth Goff, who teaches English to speakers of other languages at Bells Ferry Elementary School. DeKalb County: Kristen Jones, a fifth grade teacher at DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts.

Kristen Jones, a fifth grade teacher at DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts. Forsyth County: Morgan O’Leary, a first grader teacher at New Hope Elementary.

Morgan O’Leary, a first grader teacher at New Hope Elementary. Fulton County : Elise Kreitner, a special education teacher at Autrey Mill Middle.

: Elise Kreitner, a special education teacher at Autrey Mill Middle. Gwinnett County: Jenna Cloninger (pictured above), an oceanography teacher at Central Gwinnett High.

NATION AND WORLD

Israeli leaders say they’re prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Mediators say the willingness to discuss a cease-fire is fading.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce Golden Globes nominees this morning.

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

The Falcons blew a chance to close in on the NFC South crown by surrendering a last-minute touchdown to the Buccaneers. They lost 29-25.

***

High school football finals run today through Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (yes, during the workweek). Four schools have a chance to win their first-ever state title: Coffee, Perry, Stockbridge and Walton.

Find a full schedule here, watch all games on Georgia Public Broadcasting or gpb.org and follow complete AJC coverage here.

HOLIDAY GUIDE

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Indulge responsibly: A dietician offers tips for keeping things in check at family gatherings and holiday parties.

A dietician offers tips for keeping things in check at family gatherings and holiday parties. Gifts: Creative suggestions for the “drinks enthusiast” in your life.

Creative suggestions for the “drinks enthusiast” in your life. In case you missed it: Atlanta won’t host a Peach Drop this New Year’s Eve. But a couple of locals will perform on the “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” broadcast from Times Square.

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Biden to host White House Hanukkah ceremony today

» Former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star Anna Cardwell dies of cancer

» Theater workers challenge Georgia election law’s absentee deadline

» Top Georgia judges seek big pay raises

» $25K reward offered in fatal shooting of former high school soccer star

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 11, 1930

A predecessor of Eastern Airlines established the first regular passenger flights between Atlanta and New York.

Per usual, the local paper was very chill about it, declaring that “the empire states of the north and south were linked in strong bonds of friendship and communication.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

AJC photographer Jason Getz captured 11-year-old Avery Jane Rudolph kissing her dog Carter during the Decatur bicentennial parade.

ON THE RECORD

If you’re walking in that area, you’re not going to walk on the concrete where the traffic is and you’re not going to walk in the grass.

- JAKE WALSH, LOCAL DRIVER, ON THE DANGERS OF AN ATLANTA MANHOLE LEFT UNCOVERED FOR YEARS.

Until next time.