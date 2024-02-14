A.M. ATL: How a UGA med school could help Georgians

Lots more to discuss. Let’s get to it.

***

HOW ‘BOUT THEM DOCS?

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

For 200 years or so, Georgia’s only public medical school has resided in Augusta.

That’s likely to change, and sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, the state’s Board of Regents OK’d a new medical school planned at the University of Georgia. It’s the most concrete step yet for a plan first publicly pitched by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year — one that could dramatically change the health care landscape for both students and patients across the state.

Why it matters: Giving in-state students another option for med school is great. But leaders say the bigger picture goal is to create a pipeline of doctors to help address the Peach State’s perpetual dearth of providers.

Recently released federal data pointed to 36 Georgia counties with a “high need” for primary care physicians. That list included many rural communities as well as Clayton and Fulton counties. Athens-Clarke County, home to UGA, also made the list.

A 2022 report from the Georgia Public Policy Foundation found that one in 10 Georgians live in a county with one or fewer physicians.

According to UGA, one-third of Georgia’s existing doctors are nearing retirement.

The correlation tends to vary. But the hope is that more doctors training in Georgia eventually means more doctors staying in Georgia.

According to UGA President Jere Morehead: “The School of Medicine will significantly expand the pool of medical professionals in Georgia, attract more top-tier scientists and researchers to the state, and produce more physicians to serve underserved and rural Georgia communities.”

What’s next: Georgia lawmakers appear poised to approve $50 million in state funding to get things rolling. That’s about half what’s needed. UGA, its foundation and other donors would likely cover the rest. There’s the accreditation process to deal with, too.

That said, officials hope to start enrolling students at Athens’ new medical school as soon as fall 2026. That’s possible, in part, because Medical College of Georgia already has a campus in Athens.

UGA would take over those facilities, create an independent operation and expand, potentially doubling class sizes by 2033.

Stick with AJC.com and higher education reporter Vanessa McCray (@vanmccray) for all the latest.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

BORDER BEEF

Gov. Brian Kemp intends to deploy an unspecified number of Georgia National Guard troops to the U.S border with Mexico, as he backs other Republican leaders in an election year clash over federal immigration policies. Kemp’s plan calls for Guard troops specializing in engineering to help build a forward command post on the Texas border with Mexico.

» Republican-led U.S. House impeaches Homeland Security secretary

***

PAYING RESPECTS

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

Loved ones and fellow Army reservists remembered Carrollton’s William Jerome Rivers, promoted to staff sergeant after his death last month in Jordan, as an unflappable and selfless leader: “He was a friend, a confidant and a beacon of positivity in the darkest of times.”

Funerals for the other Georgia reservists killed in the Jan. 28 drone strike are scheduled for Saturday in Savannah and Waycross.

***

EDUCATION UPDATES

Katie Rinderle, the Cobb County teacher fired last year for reading her students a book about gender norms, filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Georgia law restricting what can be discussed in classrooms.

A North Georgia mother filed a federal complaint after a teacher allegedly called her Palestinian-American son a “terrorist.”

Two dorms at Georgia Tech are getting $74.5 million worth of renovations.

***

NATION AND WORLD

Officials say Israel and Hamas are making progress in cease-fire and hostage release talks. A recent Israeli airstrike wiped out an entire Palestinian family.

***

Democrat Tom Suozzi won the New York race to succeed ousted U.S. Rep. George Santos, a Republican, in Congress.

***

A NEW SEASON BEGINS

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Braves pitchers and catchers report to North Port, Florida, today to start spring training, beat reporter Justin Toscano offers a few things he’s keeping an eye on. Chief among them: Who’s the fifth starter? Might it be new acquisition Reynaldo Lopez?

Justin and a whole host of fellow AJCers will provide complete coverage throughout the spring. I’d recommend signing up for our daily Braves newsletter, too.

***

MORE SPORTS

Bulldogs: 11 former Georgia players earned invites to the NFL combine.

11 former Georgia players earned invites to the NFL combine. Butker: Former Georgia Tech (and Westminster) kicker Harrison Butker is approaching legend status with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But he almost didn’t make it.

Former Georgia Tech (and Westminster) kicker Harrison Butker is approaching legend status with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But he almost didn’t make it. Building up: AJC columnist Bill Torpy weighs in on a “downtown refresh” planned ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Anything would be an improvement, he writes.

***

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

A special Valentine’s Day edition takes a look at “Something Good — Negro Kiss,” a recently discovered silent film clip that offers one the earliest cinematic depictions of affection between a Black man and a Black woman.

***

DRINK UP

Credit: bartenders Credit: bartenders

Looking for a little more craft in your cocktail? AJC contributor and professional mixologist Tiffanie Barriere offers a look at four Atlanta bartenders she says “exemplify the energy and ingenuity in our industry today.”

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Beltline WeWork location may soon be gone

» Atlanta council member faces driving, pot charges

» Jessica Alba to star in sports movie shooting in Atlanta

» Kemp clears way for Gwinnett city vote

» 2 YSL case defendants denied bond while awaiting trial

***

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 14, 1917

The alleged namesake of Atlanta died at age 90.

Martha Atalanta Lumpkin Compton was the daughter of former Georgia Gov. Wilson Lumpkin. And her name did inspire one of the city’s short-lived early names: Marthasville.

Atlanta became Atlanta just two years later, in 1845. But while the ex-governor apparently liked to tell people this was a shortened version of his daughter’s middle name (Atalanta was a huntress in Greek mythology), historians tend to point to another explanation for the missing syllable.

Atlanta was a railroad hub at heart — and the Western & Atlantic line was the first in town.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC photographer Natrice Miller captured state Rep. Viola Davis, D-Stone Mountain, wearing a Mardi Gras mask at the Georgia state Capitol on Tuesday.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, you should know that the plush toy world is suddenly stuffed with drama. The maker of uber-popular Squishmallow toys says Build-A-Bear is stealing its thing.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.