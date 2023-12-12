A.M. ATL: Holiday shows keep area theaters thriving

Let’s get to it.

***

TODAY’S TALKER

Credit: Greg Mooney Credit: Greg Mooney

For many families, taking in a holiday show is as much an annual tradition as baking cookies, stuffing stockings and trimming trees. There’s something about getting dressed up, going to a local theater together and getting lost in a familiar story well-told.

But also important: the revenue generated during the holiday season keeps many local arts organizations afloat the rest of the year, my AJC colleague Bo Emerson reports. Consider:

The Alliance Theatre says its annual production of “A Christmas Carol” generates about the same ticket sales as all of its other shows combined.

Executive Director Tom West says the Atlanta Ballet depends on “The Nutcracker” to “underwrite almost everything else we do.”

The Center for Puppetry Arts’ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” performances account for roughly half of their annual kids show attendance.

In some ways, that’s a sign of theaters are putting on good shows and creating lasting bonds. The yuletide boost is much needed as theaters across the country continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it’s also a little frustrating for the local arts scene.

Mike Schleifer, the Alliance’s managing director, told the AJC that only 6% of people who see “A Christmas Carol” return to see other productions.

“There are people that call themselves Christian who only go to church on Easter,” he said. “This is the theatergoer’s church on Easter.”

Akin to part-time religion or not, the holiday season is lucrative. So much so that more local troupes are trying to get in on the festivities.

The Theatrical Outfit launched a new stage production of “A Christmas Story” this year. It intends to make Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun an annual tradition.

Improv group Dad’s Garage offers “Invasion: Christmas Carol,” a quirky take on the holiday classic, in hopes that it “greatly impacts” their budget.

Long story short: If you weren’t already planning on it, consider seeing a holiday show this month.

And then go see something else in March. Or July. Or September.

The theaters are counting on you to survive.

ATLANTA AREA CHRISTMAS SHOWS:

Check out more coverage in the AJC’s Holiday Guide.

If someone forwarded this newsletter to you, go ahead and sign up for free to get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. Keep scrolling for more news.

***

AROUND THE STATE

Economists from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business predict a solid 2024: “The state of Georgia will experience an economic slowdown, but the good news is that we are not projecting a recession.”

***

The New York City Police Department honored two retired officers who helped stop a woman attempting to set Martin Luther King Jr.’s Atlanta birth home on fire last week. Brothers Axel and Kenny Dodson were in town visiting their father when they stumbled upon the incident.

***

Republican state legislators plan to renew their push for private school vouchers when they return to work next month.

***

COURT WATCH

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

AJC reporters are tracking several high-profile court cases this week, here in Atlanta and elsewhere, including:

Young Thug: A Fulton County judge delayed the start of Week 3 in the Atlanta rapper’s gang trial because a jail inmate stabbed co-defendant Shannon Stillwell (pictured above, left).

A Fulton County judge delayed the start of Week 3 in the Atlanta rapper’s gang trial because a jail inmate stabbed co-defendant Shannon Stillwell (pictured above, left). Rudy Giuliani: As the former New York City mayor’s defamation trial kicked off in Washington, D.C., attorneys for Fulton County elections workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss urged jurors to “consider a verdict that will send a message.”

***

NATION AND WORLD

Special counsel Jack Smith asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn 2020 election results.

***

The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote today on a nonbinding resolution demanding a humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

High school football: State champs crowned on Monday include Bowdon (pictured above) and Prince Avenue Christian. Today’s slate of title games:

1 p.m., Rockmart vs. Pierce County in Class 2A.

4 p.m., Stockbridge vs. Perry in Class 4A.

7 p.m., Woodward Academy vs. Thomas County Central in Class 6A.

Pros

Braves: Matt Tuiasosopo, who managed Triple-A Gwinnett last season, joins the big league club to replace Ron Washington as third base coach.

Matt Tuiasosopo, who managed Triple-A Gwinnett last season, joins the big league club to replace Ron Washington as third base coach. Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic’s career-best 40 points weren’t enough to overcome Trae Young’s ejection in a 129-122 loss to the Nuggets.

***

EVENTS AROUND TOWN

Rapper Nicki Minaj brings her “Pink Friday 2″ tour to State Farm Arena in March. Tickets go on sale Friday.

***

Now open in Avondale Estates: Velvet Hippo, a sandwich shop from the team behind Michelin-recommended restaurant Poor Hendrix.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Man struck, killed by train at East Point MARTA station

» International climate talks enter last day with no fossil fuels agreement in sight

» ‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, ‘Oppenheimer’ close behind

» Cardi B, Lawrenceville native Offset split up

» Report finds speeding vessels imperiling whales off Georgia coast

***

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 12, 1972

American astronauts Eugene A. Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt landed on the moon.

The pictured reactions of Cernan’s wife, Barbara, provided a pretty good example of the emotions involved in the Apollo 17 flight, which 51 years later, remains the most recent excursion to put humans on the lunar surface.

But NASA hopes to resume trips to the moon in 2024.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured Dominos Roci, a produce vendor at the Atlanta State Farmers Market in Forest Park, bundled up against the cold.

***

ON THE RECORD

Women come in and out, and they always leave changed.

- VICTORIA DAVIS, CAMILLA RESIDENT, ON HER WOMEN’S WRITING GROUP, WHICH PRODUCED TWO BOOKS TOGETHER.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any comments or suggestions.

Until next time.