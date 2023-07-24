A.M. ATL: Her mission is to bring dignity to the dead

Morning, y’all.

A grave matter

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

A lot of Francine Wilkins’ relatives are buried in Marietta’s Old Ebenezer Cemetery.

But her great-great-grandfather’s tombstone was moved so many times she’s not sure how to locate his final resting place. The whereabouts of a sister who died as an infant are likewise unclear.

Many of the other graves — as many as 100, dating back as far as the 1830s — likely belong to formerly enslaved people. The overgrowth, litter and lack of markings make it hard to say definitively.

Wilkins is doing her best to set things right.

“There are people buried here, and I want them to be remembered,” she recently told the AJC’s Taylor Croft. “They lived. They had a presence. They’re my family.”

A couple years ago, Wilkins and other volunteers from her church, Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist, partnered with a nearby Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to start restoring the cemetery.

It’s tedious work with limited funding.

They’ve cleaned up a lot of the garbage and debris, cleared some of the brush and created a makeshift walking path. They’ll continue clearing and, one day, build a fence and spruce up actual gravesites.

Records were lost long ago, but maybe they’ll also figure out how to identify who’s buried there.

And where.

“It’s unfortunate when a cemetery gets overgrown like this,” volunteer Charlie Crose said. “They have stories to tell that we all should know, and that’s really important to us.”

MORE TOP STORIES

🏢 Which empty downtown Atlanta office towers would make good homes? City leaders hired a New York consultant to discover potential targets.

A DeKalb County IHOP will host a candlelight vigil tomorrow for Jacob Johnson, a slain 16-year-old employee. Police recently arrested another teenager in Johnson’s death.

🔮 The battle over Atlanta’s public safety training center will be an issue in future campaigns for Mayor Andre Dickens and other elected officials, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein and Riley Bunch report.

METRO ATLANTA

🛒 In Duluth, a new store specializing in a wide-variety of Asian goods becomes a social media sensation — and draws big crowds to its doors.

The Fulton County jail did not have air conditioning over the weekend as temperatures flirted with 90 degrees.

THE NATION AND WORLD

📱 Elon Musk says he’s rebranding Twitter as “X.”

President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The monument will span three sites in Mississippi and Illinois, Till’s home state.

SPORTS

Credit: Bryan Bennett/AP Credit: Bryan Bennett/AP

⚾️ Ozzie Albies’ eighth-inning home run gave the Braves a 4-2 victory and a series win against the Brewers.

Over in Cooperstown, former Braves slugger Fred McGriff (pictured) was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

️⛳️ Former Georgia Bulldog Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots. Fellow UGA alum Sepp Straka tied for second.

LIVING AND ARTS

🙏 In a new video posted to Instagram, actor Jamie Foxx says he’s recovering from a still-undisclosed medical condition. Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta in April.

🍿 ”Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” brought in historic crowds of moviegoers in their opening weekend.

ON THIS DATE

July 24, 1902

Newspaper fight!

For more than a century, The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution were separate, competing publications. And they didn’t particularly like each other.

Exhibit A: This front page Journal piece suggesting the Constitution inflated its circulation numbers and refused to allow a “committee of advertisers and expert bookkeepers” give things a look.

“If the Constitution is honest in its claim published this morning it will accept the above proposition,” leaders at the Journal wrote. “If it is not honest, it will stand convicted of deceiving the public.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

AJC photographer Katleyn Myrick caught young Kylenn Smith checking out the backpacks at the 20th annual back-to-school bash at Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall. The start of the new school year rapidly approaches.

ON THE RECORD

People will be reminded of the need to vote. They will be reminded of the need to preserve our history for the benefit of future generations. They will be reminded what courage really means.

- LINDA EARLEY CHASTANG, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS, ON THE NEW STAMP HONORING THE LATE CIVIL RIGHTS HERO.

