A.M. ATL: 🏠 Gullah-Geechee residents fear ouster from Georgia island

Development worries

Credit: David Goldman/AP Credit: David Goldman/AP

A few dozen descendants of enslaved people still live in Hog Hammock, a small, historic community on Georgia’s Sapelo Island.

The fight to survive — and to preserve their Gullah-Geechee culture — has never been easy.

But they fear a zoning change that local officials approved last night will be what finally ousts them from the land their ancestors inhabited before the Civil War.

“What’s next?” longtime resident Maurice Bailey told the AJC’s Adam Van Brimmer. “I don’t know, but I do know it won’t be good for us.”

Sapelo Island sits off the coast north of Brunswick and remains largely unspoiled wilderness. Reachable only by boat, most of the island is owned by the state.

But locals are subject to the decisions of McIntosh County commissioners.

After weeks of heated debate, those commissioners voted 3-2 to allow the construction of homes of up to 3,000 square feet on the island.

That’s more than twice what’s currently permitted.

“This is meant to allow modest homes where whole families can stay under one roof,” Commissioner David Poole said.

Residents and supporters, though, say such a change will inevitably attract wealthy land buyers and developers.

They expect it to lead to higher taxes, making it nearly impossible for Gullah-Geechee residents to stay in Hog Hammock.

They vowed to continue fighting.

“This is not going away,” said Commissioner Roger Lotson, who voted against the zoning change.

MORE TOP STORIES

🏛️ House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, despite various probes into Biden family business dealings failing to connect the president to any wrongdoing.

Several members of Georgia’s congressional delegation — Republicans and Democrats — serve on committees with roles in the proceedings.

A local restaurant owner says a large sinkhole under a building near Piedmont Park puts visitors in potential danger.

🥵️ Georgia remains on pace for one of its hottest years in recorded history.

METRO ATLANTA

⚖️ A metro Atlanta couple sued a doctor accused of posting videos of their deceased baby on social media.

⏳ Defense attorneys in Fulton County’s sprawling “Young Slime Life” gang trial expressed frustration with prosecutors’ growing witness list and delays in turning over evidence.

THE NATION AND WORLD

💊 Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration say phenylephrine, the key drug in medications like Sudafed and Dayquil, does not relieve nasal congestion.

🌀 Flooding from a Mediterranean hurricane killed at least 5,000 people in Libya.

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves beat the Phillies, 7-6. Matt Olson hit his 51st home run of the season, tying Andruw Jones’ franchise record. The team also set a new National League record for home runs in a season.

If they win again tonight, they’ll clinch their sixth straight division title.

🏈 Alabama and head coach Nick Saban usually rebound from setbacks, but things feel different this time, the AJC’s Michael Cunningham writes.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🎶 Bookmark this guide to fall concerts in and around Atlanta. Performers range from Doja Cat and Drake to Ringo Starr and George Strait.

📷 The High Museum of Art’s new “Long Arc” exhibit is its first major survey of Southern photography in more than a quarter-century.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 13, 1952

Neva Jane Langley, the first-ever Miss America pageant winner from Georgia, returns home to Columbus.

Langley, 19, reportedly battled a head cold, air sickness and pouring rain to be there. But locals called the event “the biggest darn welcome home celebration this town has ever hatched up.”

Langley went on to be an accomplished pianist, community volunteer and grandmother of nine. She died in 2012.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

AJC contributor Ben Gray recently captured Marshmallow Cofer enjoying the recent “Chaka Khan Hacienda” dance party at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards.

ON THE RECORD

Everything I wanted in a home is in this house. It was like from my lips to God’s ears.

- EBON SLEDGE, GRIFFIN RESIDENT, ON THE HOME A LOCAL NONPROFIT HELPED HER FAMILY FIND WHILE THEY TACKLE BILLS FROM HER DAUGHTER’S MEDICAL CARE.

