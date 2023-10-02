A.M. ATL: 🏙️ Group pitches South Fulton as land of opportunity

Morning, y’all.

Basefall fans, the AJC's special section of highlights from the Braves' season is available in stores today. The team finished the regular season with a 10-9 loss to the Nationals, but tied a home run record. The playoffs are ahead and there's much more on that below.

Selling potential

The city of South Fulton is home to more than 110,000 people — and plenty of cheap, undeveloped land.

As far as T. Dallas Smith is concerned, that equals potential.

He wants other folks to see it, too.

“If you go to Midtown (Atlanta), land is trading at $18 million an acre,” he told the AJC during a recent tour of South Fulton. “We just passed land that is $160,000 an acre near the busiest airport in the world.”

Smith, who founded of one of the country’s largest Black-led commercial real estate firms, also helps lead a new initiative called the Great Sites Committee.

The mission? Pitching developers and brokers on large tracts of land ripe for new projects, from mixed-use to housing.

Right now, that means focusing on South Fulton — one of several predominantly Black metro Atlanta communities with a long history of underdevelopment and disinvestment.

Dan Buyers, partner at a local real estate brokerage and another leader of the committee, said stigmas often play into developers’ lack of interest south of I-20. The interstate was built in the 1950s with the publicly stated intention of creating a boundary between Atlanta’s white and Black communities.

The hope is that being more deliberate about showing folks what’s possible — and, relatively speaking, how little it could cost — will shake things up.

That also means bringing in out-of-towners.

“Somebody from out of town will come into town and not have our predispositions, not have our prejudices, and they’ll say, ‘Why … is this still available?’” Buyers said. “So sometimes, it takes an outsider to have a fresh perspective.”

MORE TOP STORIES

🚓 A coalition of civil rights groups and other organizations want more safeguards for prospective jurors in the Fulton County election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Be sure to subscribe to the AJC's weekly newsletter about the Trump indictment.

📚 Fulton County topped a list of public elementary schools being lauded for literacy performance on statewide exams. But some schools in high-poverty areas showed more than 50% of third graders reading below grade level.

A 42-year-old Georgia correctional officer died Sunday after being attacked by an inmate at Smith State Prison in Glennville, according to prison authorities.

METRO ATLANTA

⚖️ A court ordered Atlanta-based venture capital firm Fearless Fund to pause grant applications supporting Black female founders due to a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination.

🚨 Two separate shootings within three hours claimed the lives of metro Atlanta teenagers.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🏛 The U.S. Supreme Court’s new term starts today. Here’s what to expect.

🥇 The Nobel Assembly awarded its prize for medicine to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

🐘 Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz wants to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership post because he relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown.

How the Georgia delegation voted.

SPORTS

⚾️ The Braves begin the playoffs at home on Saturday, squaring off against the winner of a best-of-three series between the Phillies and Marlins.

🏈 Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw two interceptions as the Falcons lost to the Jaguars in London, 23-7. More photos from the game.

LIVING AND ARTS

🎤 The AJC’s DeAsia Page chats with Janelle Monae, the singer-songwriter and actress who returns to Atlanta for a concert this week.

🎵 “Passing Strange,” a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical runs through Oct. 22 at Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 2, 1980

Bright lights in the morning sky send Atlantans into a tizzy.

But no, it wasn’t a UFO — merely a weather balloon “the size of 100 Goodyear blimps” passing overhead.

The balloon, launched from Texas by scientists conducting “a cosmic ray experiment,” eventually landed near Savannah.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC contributor Mary Welch captured Brandon Franklin as he shapes a hat. He’s the owner of Atlanta’s B.M. Franklin & Co. hat boutique.

ON THE RECORD

Some people just get used to having their gun with them all the time. … You’ve really got to flip that mindset when you’re coming to the airport.

- MARK HOWELL, TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION SPOKESMAN, ON PROHIBITED ITEMS BROUGHT TO ATLANTA AIRPORT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS.

