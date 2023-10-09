A.M. ATL: 🌎 Globetrotting ‘Little Amal’ arrives in Atlanta

Morning, y’all! Welcome back.

⛅️ Expect another chilly start this morning before temperatures reach the mid-70s.

📪 Reminder: Banks, post offices and some government offices are closed for today’s federal holiday. Expect delays at the airport, too.

👀 This week we’re keeping an eye on the situation in Israel, U.S. House speaker drama and, of course, the Braves in the playoffs. Game 2 is tonight. More on that later.

***

Tall order

Credit: Taku Kumabe Credit: Taku Kumabe

Little Amal is not so small.

And neither is her mission.

A 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, she’s traveled through Europe and the United States for more than two years now. As the AJC’s Bo Emerson put it, she’s both “a social activist movement and perhaps the world’s largest traveling art festival.”

Her latest stop?

Atlanta.

“It’s Amal’s message that we need to not forget that there are refugee children that need our attention and care in the world,” said local puppeteer Chantelle Rytter. “They seem to pass by unnoticed.”

On Sunday, Amal visited Buford Highway with the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company, led a parade with Yolanda King (the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter) and trekked down the Beltline flanked by handmade monarch butterflies.

Events scheduled for tomorrow include an appearance at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and a performance at the Decatur MARTA station, where the Black Sheep Ensemble and the DeKalb School of the Arts chorus will join her.

“This means as much as any show that runs on our stage,” said Chris Moses, artistic director at the Alliance Theatre.

The public is invited to participate in events with Little Amal. Read the full story for her schedule.

If someone forwarded this newsletter to you, go ahead and sign up for free to get AM ATL in your inbox each weekday morning.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

Georgia leaders condemned Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel. Israel, meanwhile, ramped up bombing in the Gaza Strip as the United States ordered an aircraft carrier strike group to sail to the area to potentially assist them.

***

🚜 Some foreign farmworkers say they’re leaving the fields of Georgia and other Southern states for a simple reason: not enough hours.

“The only thing we want to do is to work,” one farmworker told the AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan.

***

💼 Atlanta boasts the highest rate of Black entrepreneurship in the country. But Black women founders still face funding and mentorship challenges, according to a new report.

***

METRO ATLANTA

🚨 North Georgia deputies shot a man after he set a truck on fire and led them on a chase across multiple counties, according to the GBI.

***

🚗 “Gridlock Guy” Doug Turnbull says fining drivers for creating traffic jams is an interesting idea — but perhaps folks should just be more careful out there.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

🏅 The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is set to award the Nobel Prize in economics this morning.

***

💸 Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth at least $1.55 billion.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ After a disappointing performance in Game 1 of their playoff series against the Phillies, all the Braves can do is “turn the page” ahead of tonight’s crucial Game 2 (6:07 p.m. on TBS).

Max Fried gets the home start against the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler.

***

🏈 Quarterback Desmond Ridder played the best game of his young career and Younghoe Koo kicked a last second field goal to give the Falcons a 21-19 win over the Texans.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🎶 Grammy winner Kirk Franklin hosts a free pop-up concert to promote his new album tonight at Stonecrest’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

***

🍴 A new oyster bar opened in Brookhaven.

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 9, 1895

Atlanta claims Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell.

Temporarily, at least.

Officials brought the famed 2,000-pound bell to the Cotton States and International Exposition.

“The greeting was almost an uprising,” The Atlanta Constitution reported. “The car tracks were lined with people eager to look upon the magnificent, decrepit old bell that sang out over a hundred years ago the sweetest message that was ever set ringing across out continent.”

The Atlanta History Center recently posted photos from the visit.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Associated Press photographer Wilfredo Lee caught Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key celebrating after the Yellow Jackets’ stunning 23-20 win over No. 17 Miami.

***

ON THE RECORD

You get to know the history behind each group of families, the mausoleums and the sites, and then it doesn’t feel so creepy. And at some point, we hope the spirits are there protecting our stuff.

- PHILLIP CHENG, BUCKHEAD RESIDENT, ON VOLUNTEERING AT ATLANTA’S OAKLAND CEMETERY.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any comments or suggestions.

Until next time.