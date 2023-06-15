A.M. ATL: 🐴 Georgia’s famed feral horses at heart of lawsuit

Morning, y’all.

Legal wrangling

A new federal lawsuit seeks to rein in — and possibly relocate — Cumberland Island’s famously feral horses.

And the undoubtedly oblivious equines are lead plaintiffs in the case.

“We know the public likes the horses,” Hal Wright, one of the lawyers who filed the suit, told my colleague Bill Rankin. “But they don’t understand and see what the horses go through, how maltreated and malnourished they are.”

Including animals in a lawsuit is unusual, but not entirely unprecedented. Wright said it was done in this case to keep the focus on the horses’ safety.

And there are a lot of concerns on that front.

Cumberland Island is down off the coast of Southeast Georgia, tucked between more vacation-friendly destinations like Amelia, Jekyll and St. Simons islands. It was designated a national seashore in 1972, meaning it must be permanently preserved in its “primitive state.”

Cumberland’s horses and other wild animals, then, are effectively wards of the National Parks Service and Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources.

And the lawsuit argues neither agency is doing enough to protect any of them.

The horses — whose family tree likely starts with a few dozen equines abandoned in 1742 — are malnourished and prone to disease and parasites, the suit says.

They also scarf down sea oats and marsh grasses that are vital to Cumberland’s ecosystem. They aren’t prevented from trampling the nests of endangered loggerhead sea turtles and piping plovers.

That last part could prove crucial to the suit. The parks service’s management plan for the island says that “feral animals will be removed where they are detrimental to natural and cultural resources.”

“They are suffering, emaciated, diseased, worm-ridden,” said Will Harlan, the southeast director at the Center for Biological Diversity and a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“They are not happy horses,” he added. “We want what’s best for the horses and best for the island.”

🔍 One newly unsealed report finds vulnerabilities in Georgia’s elections system. Another minimizes the likelihood of those vulnerabilities being exploited.

🛑 Florida’s new law targeting illegal immigration could have a dramatic impact on some Georgians.

🎬 The state’s fiscal economist says it may be time for Georgia to “shrink or end” tax credits for established industries like the film business.

🚓 Fulton County wants to build a new police training facility — and hopes to avoid the drama surrounding Atlanta’s much larger project.

🏠 The Beltline buys land near Westside Park, plans to build more affordable housing.

📈 For the first time in more than a year, the Federal Reserve declined to raise its key interest rate — but more hikes could be looming. Here’s what it means.

🆒 As contract talks with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters continue, Sandy Springs-based UPS agreed to equip new delivery trucks with air conditioning.

🏈 The SEC announced its football matchups for the 2024 season. Georgia’s lineup includes road games against rival Alabama and newcomer Texas.

⚾️ It wasn’t especially pretty, but the Braves swept their doubleheader against the Tigers: 10-7 in Game 1 and 6-5 in Game 2.

They come back home to start a series with the Rockies tonight.

🍴 The owners of acclaimed Atlanta restaurant Staplehouse are part of the team bringing a swanky new resort to a ranch in rural Georgia.

🔊 Amazon and veteran music executive Kenny Burns launched a new effort to discover budding hip-hop talent in Atlanta.

June 15, 1994

The first real whiff of O.J. Simpson’s possible culpability in the death of his ex-wife and her friend emerges.

Three days after neighbors discovered the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, the Associated Press reported on bloodstains found in the former football star’s car and on his driveway.

With tests to determine where the blood came from pending, an arrest seemed imminent.

I probably don’t have to tell you the rest, but the infamous Bronco chase was two days later. A jury acquitted Simpson in 1995.

The decision remains controversial. A civil court jury later found him liable.

AJC photographer Natrice Miller elicited smiles from most of the newsroom’s new batch of summer interns. Read more about the interns here.

He was crazy, a unique individual you couldn’t help but love.

- I.J. ROSENBERG, OWNER OF SCORE ATLANTA, ON LOCAL VOLUNTEER AND YOUTH SPORTS COACH RONNIE KLEE, WHO DIED RECENTLY AT AGE 84.

