A.M. ATL: Georgia’s election maps back in court

REDISTRICTING FIGHT

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Today in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, Judge Steve Jones will hear arguments about Georgia’s redistricting redo.

Did Republican leaders in the General Assembly follow his directions and bring the state’s political maps back into compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965? Or did they flaunt the directive, triggering another step in the high-stakes court battle?

Jones is expected to issue a new ruling quickly after the hearing — and his decision could carry national implications.

How we got here: In October, Jones ordered the General Assembly to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts. He ruled that the Republican-led state redistricting efforts of 2021 failed to provide adequate opportunities for Black voters to elect the candidates of their choosing.

During a subsequent special session, legislators produced new maps that preserve GOP majorities in the General Assembly and the U.S. House. Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on the maps on Dec. 8.

The back-and-forth: Republican leaders say they did what they were told, creating a new majority-Black congressional district and a total of seven new majority-Black districts in the General Assembly.

Democrats and voting rights groups say the new maps merely shuffle voters around without increasing Black representation. An AJC analysis found much of the same.

The bigger picture: While the Republican maps do increase the number of majority-Black districts, they also reduce the number of districts with “coalitions” of multiple minority groups that tend to favor Democratic candidates.

The Voting Rights Act makes it illegal to dilute the influence of a racial group. But experts say the courts have never decided if such coalitions qualify for protection. A ruling one way or another — either by Jones or a higher court judge — could establish a precedent with implications for lawmakers, voters and voter protections across the country.

What’s next: If Jones approves the maps, they’ll go into effect for next year’s elections. If he finds that they still discriminate based on race, he’ll likely appoint an outside expert to draw new maps.

In the latter situation, the state would likely appeal — leaving it to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and possibly the U.S. Supreme Court to decide things.

If Jones approves the maps, they'll go into effect for next year's elections. If he finds that they still discriminate based on race, he'll likely appoint an outside expert to draw new maps.

***

TALK OF THE STATE

The Colorado Supreme Court issued a ruling disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot for his efforts to upend the 2020 election. A similar challenge is pending against Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

***

Police say a woman recently showed up at a Riverdale Waffle House and pretended to be an employee for a few hours before splitting with cash from the register.

***

New buyer alert: An investment group led by the co-founders of Atlanta Tech Village is working to save a large swath of properties in South Downtown from entering foreclosure.

***

POWER SURGE

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

State regulators approved yet another rate hike for Georgia Power customers. The decision allows the utility to pass along most of the costs of its yearslong Plant Vogtle project to ratepayers.

Residential customers can expect to see a roughly 6% increase on their bills early next year, after Vogtle’s second new nuclear reactor comes online.

early next year, after Vogtle’s second new nuclear reactor comes online. That hike follows another 3.2% increase that went into effect over the summer.

***

NATION AND WORLD

As the U.N. continues to negotiate over a cease-fire resolution, Israeli leaders said forces entered Hamas’ tunnel network in northern Gaza as part of a “final clearing” of militants from the region.

***

The U.S. South saw the most population growth of any region this year, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Georgia surpassed 11 million residents for the first time.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Recruiting: Today’s the start of college football’s early signing period. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is looking to secure a solid recruiting class while Georgia still has holes to fill for a 2024 title run.

Today’s the start of college football’s early signing period. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key is looking to secure a solid recruiting class while Georgia still has holes to fill for a 2024 title run. Bulldogs: Star tight end Brock Bowers said he’s preparing with the team ahead of their Orange Bowl appearance — but didn’t commit to playing in the game before his likely departure for the NFL draft.

Star tight end Brock Bowers said he’s preparing with the team ahead of their Orange Bowl appearance — but didn’t commit to playing in the game before his likely departure for the NFL draft. Falcons: Owner Arthur Blank on head coach Arthur Smith’s job status: “We’ll let the season play out and go from there.”

***

HOLIDAY GUIDE

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The latest in holiday tips and things to do:

Eat: This chocolate chip cookie recipe from Tiny Lou’s pastry chef, Charmain Ware-Jason, is perfect for Santa (or the kids). We also have caviar suggestions if you’re looking to class up New Year’s Eve.

This chocolate chip cookie recipe from Tiny Lou’s pastry chef, Charmain Ware-Jason, is perfect for Santa (or the kids). We also have caviar suggestions if you’re looking to class up New Year’s Eve. Drink: Atlanta’s Black spirit makers offer plenty to sip on during the holidays.

Atlanta’s Black spirit makers offer plenty to sip on during the holidays. Be cozy: Local designer Bailey Ward shares advice for making your home a little homier this winter.

Bonus link: AJC columnist Nedra Rhone suggests you gift smarter, not harder this year.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 20, 1974

Longtime state Rep. James H. “Sloppy” Floyd died at age 54.

The north Georgian led the powerful House appropriations committee and carried such an impact that government buildings and a state park now bear his name. But Floyd is perhaps best (or worst) known for leading the charge to keep civil rights leader Julian Bond out of the statehouse following his election in 1965.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured Yemaya Lyles (left) and her attorney Kianna Chennault during a news conference in front of Rockdale County Public Schools headquarters. A school employee allegedly assaulted Lyles’ son, who has autism.

***

ON THE RECORD

It’s been at least as good as it ever is, if not maybe a little bit better.

- FRANK REISS, OWNER OF A CAPELLA BOOKS IN INMAN PARK, ON PRE-CHRISTMAS IN-PERSON SHOPPING. RETAIL GROUPS SAY CONSUMER SPENDING IS SOLID THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

***

