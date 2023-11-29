A.M. ATL: Georgia kids sickened amid applesauce recall

📍 The Georgia General Assembly’s special session to redraw state and federal political maps begins this morning. More on that later.

But first, more news.

***

Contaminated pouches

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Check your kids’ applesauce pouches.

If they’re the WanaBana brand’s cinnamon flavor, throw them out.

Health officials in Georgia and across the country continue to see children with elevated levels of lead in their blood after a recall of three potentially contaminated applesauce brands was issued late last month.

The Georgia Department of Public Health told the AJC that six local children recently tested positive for high lead levels. They have not directly tied the cases to the applesauce recall but are investigating.

As of last week, the Food and Drug Administration reported at least 52 similar incidents across 22 states. They all involve children between 1 and 4 years old.

One family told the FDA their child ate four to six WanaBana pouches a day for several months.

“His levels are trending down, but we are extremely concerned about future developmental delays and behavioral issues resulting from this exposure,” the family said, according to CBS News.

WanaBana is sold nationally, including online and in Dollar Tree stores. The other recalled brands (Schnucks and Weis) are not sold in Georgia, according to the FDA.

Lead poisoning can result in brain and nervous system damage and trigger behavioral and learning problems, all of which can be permanent. Children are more susceptible than other age groups.

Most children with high lead levels won’t look sick, but consider going to the doctor, the FDA says.

Dr. Kevin C. Osterhoudt, medical director of the poison control center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said potential symptoms from severe amounts of lead include headache, irritability and constipation.

A blood test can determine if someone was potentially exposed, health officials said.

Health care providers can then recommend follow-up care, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there’s no medication to reverse harm that already occurred.

“The most important ‘treatment’ for your child is to prevent further exposure to lead,” Osterhoudt wrote in a recent Q&A for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Federal officials aren’t sure how lead ended up in the recalled applesauce pouches. They said their leading hypothesis points to a cinnamon manufacturer in Ecuador.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP Credit: Brynn Anderson/AP

Dignitaries and family members (including daughter Amy Carter, pictured above) paid tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Emory University’s Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. Former President Jimmy Carter joined the ceremony for his wife of 77 years.

More photos here.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. today in the Carters’ hometown of Plains, followed by a private interment. Stay tuned to ajc.com for complete coverage, as well as a livestream of the event.

***

Georgia House leaders released an initial redistricting proposal that creates five new majority-Black districts while forcing several incumbents into head-to-head matchups in next year’s elections.

***

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are set to meet in Alpharetta tomorrow for a televised debate. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein explains why.

***

METRO ATLANTA

Emory University grad students who teach and conduct research voted to join a union.

***

Atlanta police are searching for three people accused of stealing two bulldogs at gunpoint. Only one of the dogs was recovered.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

A U.S. military aircraft with eight people aboard crashed off the coast of southern Japan.

***

International mediators are attempting to extend the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants again. The sides released a combined 81 prisoners and hostages since the truce began.

***

SPORTS

Georgia remained No. 1 in the newest College Football Playoff rankings. Bulldogs assistant coach Fran Brown, meanwhile, was named the new head coach at Syracuse.

***

The Hawks dropped a second straight game, falling 128-105 to the Cavaliers.

***

HOLIDAY GUIDE

Credit: Courtesy of Cameron Wilder Credit: Courtesy of Cameron Wilder

The holiday season is here in earnest. Stick with A.M. ATL throughout for regular tips, tricks and things to do like these:

Activities: December brings a whole host of special attractions, from ice skating to Cirque du Soleil.

December brings a whole host of special attractions, from ice skating to Cirque du Soleil. Decorating: Let professional designers give you some tips for leveling up that holiday decor.

Let professional designers give you some tips for leveling up that holiday decor. Shopping: Out of the box gift ideas include subscription services that deliver things like biscuits, coffee and wine straight to your door.

***

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 29, 1945

Thirsty service members returning from World War II helped trigger an acute milk shortage in Atlanta.

“In fact,” one local dairy leader said, “we’re on the verge of a milk famine.”

The lifting of wartime restrictions on things like whipping cream and coffee cream helped fuel the sudden scarcity, too.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

AJC contributor Ben Gray captured mourners Jane Holley (left) and Eileen McClay as they watched a motorcade bring former first lady Rosalynn Carter to her memorial service in Atlanta.

***

ON THE RECORD

The K-pop community here, it’s very diverse. A lot of the fans, despite the language barrier, have been able to enjoy the music and become fans of the artists without necessarily knowing Korean.

- CRYSTAL BORGES, 21-YEAR-OLD DULUTH RESIDENT, ON KOREAN POP MUSIC’S RISE IN POPULARITY IN THE ATLANTA AREA.

***

