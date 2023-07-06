A.M. ATL: ‘Georgia Bubbleman’ works wonders with his wands

Morning, y’all.

⛅️ Today we’ll see temperatures near 90 degrees with the possibility of isolated storms, per the forecasters.

On to the news!

Making magic

Robin Booth takes the tools of his trade everywhere: homemade “bubble juice” and self-fashioned wands.

It doesn’t matter if he’s on the clock at Stone Mountain Park, entertaining kids in the hospital or walking through the grocery store parking lot. He’s gonna put on a show.

Being the “Georgia Bubbleman” is a round-the-clock gig.

“He’s going to stand there and bubble, and heaven forbid somebody comes up talking to him because then you’re in it,” Booth’s partner, Rhonda Payton, told the AJC. “It’s a high for him. He really lives to bubble.”

More than two decades ago, a friend at the Yellow Daisy Festival handed Booth a wand. It was your standard blow-through type of thing. But the Covington native was instantly hooked and had to figure out how to make the biggest, boldest bubbles around.

Booth created his own special sauce out of Dawn soap and “secret stuff” that makes it thicker than commercially available bubble liquid. His impromptu performances during family trips to Stone Mountain Park quickly started drawing crowds and before long the park hired him.

That was 22 years ago. Booth, now 73 years old, is still at it.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

He also performs at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and private parties, enchanting kids and adults alike. Massive bubbles that waver in the wind. Bubbles inside of bubbles. You name it.

Booth is a natural performer and has a genuine love for the joy that bubbles bring. But there’s a science to these things, too.

You have to have the right liquid, of course. And the more mist or humidity already in the air the better. Breezes are welcome.

Bubbles are more majestic at night.

“I’m doing a bubble, and the crowd goes wild, but I’m rating it in my mind between a one and a 10, and I think, ‘three,’” Booth said. “Bigger bubbles — the conditions just have to turn right. I’ve had a few that amaze even me.”

MORE TOP STORIES

⚽️ Is Conyers getting into the sports-centric, mega-development business? Apparel brand Sportiff USA aims to bring a women’s pro soccer team — plus shops, restaurants and condos — to the city 30 minutes east of Atlanta.

🚔 Atlanta officials suspect opponents of the city’s new public safety training center are responsible for burning police motorcycles and vandalizing patrol cars over the weekend.

“The people who committed this violence, whoever they may be, are not peaceful dissenters,” Mayor Andre Dickens said. “These are the actions of blatantly outrageous, dangerous and violent criminals.”

⚖️ L. Lin Wood, a once-prominent Atlanta libel lawyer and staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, surrendered his law license. He was facing possible disbarment.

METRO ATLANTA

Former judge and city councilman Marvin Arrington Sr., a fixture in Atlanta politics for decades, died Wednesday at age 82.

A 2-year-old girl caught in a shooting outside a DeKalb County apartment complex is paralyzed from the waist down, her family said.

THE NATION AND WORLD

😬 A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey suggests that nearly half of the country’s tap water contains potentially harmful “forever chemicals.” Gulp.

🥵️ Earth’s average temperature hit a record high for a third day in a row.

SPORTS

🏈 Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint pleaded guilty to speeding charges stemming from his arrest in May. A judge sentenced him to six months on probation.

⚾️ The Braves offense put up another big first inning on the way to an 8-1 win over the Guardians.

Next up: a weekend road series against the Rays, the best team in the American League.

🏀 The Dream beat the Sparks 90-79 in Los Angeles. Allisha Gray scored 23 points.

LIVING AND ARTS

🎭 At the Center for Puppetry Arts today through Sunday: “Hungry Garden,” an interactive improv show featuring surreal puppets from twin brothers Pablo and Efrain Del Hierro.

🥞 Lemon ricotta pancakes, anyone? We’ve got the recipe for the well-loved dish from Atlanta’s Osteria 832.

ON THIS DATE

July 6, 1971

Amy Carter falls asleep — and it’s front page news.

An Atlanta Constitution photographer caught a delightful photo of the three-year-old nodding off in the lap of her father, then-Gov. Jimmy Carter, during a parade through Atlanta.

“Next year Amy Carter will be four,” the cutline reads, “and maybe she will be more interested in that grand American institution, the Independence Day parade.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: Sophie Harris for the AJC Credit: Sophie Harris for the AJC

AJC contributor Sophie Harris caught Alicia Keys enjoying her recent show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. More photos here.

ON THE RECORD

Having the first bite is a revelation. It shatters your idea of what a good tortilla should be.

- AARON HARRIS, FOUNDER OF DORAVILLE-BASED MOLINO TORTILLERIA, ON FINDING THE PERFECT RECIPE FOR CORN TORTILLAS.

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Contact Tyler at tyler.estep@ajc.com with any thoughts, comments or suggestions. Until next time.