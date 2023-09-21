A.M. ATL: 🗣️ Gen Xers forgo the Georgia drawl, y’all

Good morning.

Say it ain’t so

Credit: Hulton Archive Credit: Hulton Archive

The Georgia drawl is on its deathbed.

And this time you can’t blame millennials.

Linguists at Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia recently teamed up to analyze hundreds of hours of recorded conversations involving white natives of the Peach State. (Another study looking at Black Georgians is underway).

The recordings dated back as far as the 1800s.

What researchers found is this: The Georgia accent and its trademark elongation of syllables (think “dress” becoming “dray-uss”) fell off a cliff when Generation X arrived on the scene.

Why?

It’s hard to say exactly. But there are two likely culprits.

Jon Forrest, assistant professor of linguistics at UGA and co-author of the study, said long-held stereotypes frame folks with Southern accents as uneducated. And because kids learn pronunciation from their peers, not their parents, they might choose to emulate someone they think sounds “smarter.”

“Accent is aspirational for people,” another UGA professor, Margaret Renwick, said. “It’s what you want to be, what you want to put on.”

Partner that proclivity with a decades-long influx of non-Southerners, and you’ve got the recipe for a pronounced generational shift.

The “pan-regional accent” carried by many of today’s younger Georgians, Renwick said, is similar to one heard in several urban areas across the country. The same “dialect leveling” occurred in those places, too.

But accent or not, some Southern language is here to stay.

“Y’all isn’t going anywhere any time soon,” Renwick said.

Thank goodness for that.

🚔 The AJC’s David Aaro takes a closer look at how metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies work together to crack down on street racing and intersection takeovers.

Fulton County commissioners criticized Sheriff Pat Labat’s proposal to send local inmates to different facilities hours away — a plan estimated to cost $40 million a year.

⚖️ Former Atlanta attorney Lin Wood, named as a potential prosecution witness in Fulton County’s 2020 election interference case, says he “didn’t flip on President Trump.”

💲 Gwinnett County commissioners unanimously approved a $17 billion transit expansion plan that they hope to put to voters next year.

🚨 Atlanta police are investigating after a dog owner shot and killed a pit bull on a busy Midtown street.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order to hold Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern accountable for the fallout from its February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Amazon unveiled what it called a “smarter and more conversational” version of its Alexa voice assistant.

🏈 The AJC’s Chip Towers shares the heartbreaking reason why Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks wears No. 24.

⚾️ The Braves lost to the Phillies, 6-5 in 10 innings.

⚽️ Atlanta United played to a 1-1 draw with D.C. United.

🚀 Elton John put his longtime Atlanta home on the market for nearly $5 million.

🙏 John “Moby” Carney, a popular Atlanta country radio host in the 1990s and 2000s, died after a battle with cancer. He was 69.

Sept. 21, 1934

Authorities arrest the man accused of kidnapping and killing the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh.

Bruno Richard Hauptmann stood accused of extracting ransom payments from the Lindberghs for months after the toddler’s disappearance in March of the same year. A jury quickly convicted him and the state of New Jersey executed him.

Hauptmann’s widow contended for years that he was framed.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured Atlanta firefighters battling a major gas fire in southwest Atlanta. The fire near Langford Parkway closed several roadways.

While our efforts on the ground continue, it is important to note that this is a significant victory and another step forward for our state and for our agricultural industry.

- TYLER HARPER, GEORGIA AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER, ON STATE OFFICIALS FINDING AND DESTROYING A SECOND NEST OF INVASIVE BEE-EATING HORNETS.

