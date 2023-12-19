A.M. ATL: Gas prices dropping just in time for holidays

***

HOLIDAY PREP

Christmas is less than a week away, and we at A.M. ATL pride ourselves on providing useful information.

So here’s a quick rundown of the info you need to know — whether you’re traveling, still looking to ship those gifts or hoping for a little holiday sunshine.

Pump reprieve: The 3.3 million Georgians expected to hit the road for the holidays will pay a little less at the pump. Drivers paid an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline on Monday — a 7-cent discount from last week, according to AAA.

The 3.3 million Georgians expected to hit the road for the holidays will pay a little less at the pump. Drivers paid an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline on Monday — a 7-cent discount from last week, according to AAA. It’s going around: Georgia is one of 15 states currently experiencing “high” rates of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, though things aren’t as bad as previous pandemic-era holiday seasons. Medical professionals say to get vaccinated and stay home if you’re sick. Nana will understand.

Georgia is one of 15 states currently experiencing “high” rates of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, though things aren’t as bad as previous pandemic-era holiday seasons. Medical professionals say to get vaccinated and stay home if you’re sick. Nana will understand. Warming trend: These things can change, but the holiday weekend looks like it’ll be on the warmer side. Per Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan: “Around Christmas weekend, temperatures setting up to be above average. Average highs in the mid 50s — likely going to be near and above that as we head toward Christmas Day.” Rain is also possible.

These things can change, but the holiday weekend looks like it’ll be on the warmer side. Per Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan: “Around Christmas weekend, temperatures setting up to be above average. Average highs in the mid 50s — likely going to be near and above that as we head toward Christmas Day.” Rain is also possible. Ship it now: If you haven’t sent those gifts to out-of-town family yet, act fast. The U.S. Postal Service’s deadline for priority mail delivery before Christmas hit yesterday. Fedex and UPS recommend shipping things today if you want them there on time.

As we’ve touched on before, the holiday travel days to avoid are Saturday, Dec. 23, Thursday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 30. Hit the road before lunch or after 7 p.m. if you can.

Flying out? Arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson at least 2 1/2 hours before departure. Make sure you’re up to speed on the parking situation, too.

Stay tuned to AJC.com for the latest and check out our holiday guide for local festivities, gift ideas and more.

***

AROUND THE STATE

Former Fulton County elections workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss sued Rudy Giuliani again, asking a court to halt him from continuing to spread baseless claims about them. The new filing comes just a few days after a jury ordered Giuliani to pay the mother-daughter duo $148 million for repeatedly claiming they altered vote counts during the 2020 election.

***

A new regional U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is coming to Atlanta. Officials said the city’s reputation as an innovation hub, its abundance of research-heavy universities and the local film industry drove the decision.

***

On the same day federal officials announced that Georgia is disenrolling children from Medicaid in greater numbers than most other states, Georgia leaders said they’re allocating $54 million to bolster efforts to requalify eligible recipients.

***

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gov. Brian Kemp announced two big plans to spend part of the state’s $16 billion budget surplus.

Some 308,000 state employees — including teachers — will receive $1,000 bonuses before year’s end.

A separate proposal would send $45,000 to each of the state’s public schools to help cover safety enhancements.

» Here’s a look at how schools across metro Atlanta are already beefing up campus security.

***

THE NICE LIST

Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre recently returned a lost wallet to the owner’s family — more than 65 years after it was misplaced.

***

NATION AND WORLD

Israeli forces killed at least 28 Palestinians in southern Gaza and raided one of the last functioning hospitals in the north. The U.S. launched a new mission to counter Iran-backed Houthi rebels’ attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

***

A volcano in Iceland erupted after weeks of earthquakes in the area, spewing semi-molten rock into the air. Check out this livestream of the ongoing activity.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

***

WINGS STOPPED

LT’s Wings and Other Things, a community staple in southwest Atlanta, plans to close its doors for the final time on Saturday.

“When you have Chick-fil-A across the street and you got Zaxby’s down the street and Wingstop, there’s a lot of competition,” said co-owner Doris Jeter (pictured above, left, with husband George). “People love the quality, but the chain wins.”

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 19, 1967

A black African rhinoceros arrived at Atlanta’s zoo — and declined to explore his new home.

City parks director Jack Dellus told The Atlanta Constitution that an employee retrieved the rhino from a zoo in Pittsburgh.

“He spent four days trying to get him in a crate there, then drove non-stop to the zoo here,” Dellus said. “Now the beast won’t come out of the crate.”

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Associated Press photographer Jacquelyn Martin captured Supreme Court Justices (from left) Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett paying respects as former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor laid in repose in the court’s Great Hall.

***

ON THE RECORD

They got dolls, Nerf toys, a few balls. I didn’t want to do a lot of educational toys. I wanted them to have fun.

- CRAIG OWENS, COBB COUNTY SHERIFF, ON SUPRISING STUDENTS AT A LOCAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WITH GIFTS.

***

