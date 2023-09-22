A.M. ATL: 🎨 Funky folk art flourishes at Finster Fest

Morning, y’all.

Quirky creations

Credit: Peter Loose Credit: Peter Loose

At Finster Fest, the folk art is hip and the venue is part of the draw.

The annual festival returns this weekend in Summerville. The tiny northwest Georgia town is where Baptist minister and self-taught artist Howard Finster created Paradise Garden — a sprawling sort of outdoor museum filled with tens of thousands of his unorthodox creations.

Finster died in 2001.

But the festival lives on, drawing artists, collectors and revelers from across the country.

“I always like going back to Summerville,” said Peter Loose (pictured above), a longtime friend of Finster and one of this year’s featured artists.

“It’s a strangely peaceful place and they just have Paradise Garden stuck right in the middle of it. It’s pretty amazing.”

This year’s Finster Fest features a market with more than 70 folks selling their work, three stages of live music, children’s activities and lectures from folks like Atlanta artist Black Cat Tips.

The National Endowment for the Arts thinks so highly of the festival it sponsors it, allowing artists to display their work for free.

All that’s a far cry from the early days, Loose told the AJC, when everything took place under a single tent.

But it’s befitting of Finster’s legacy.

“He was a very special kind of artist in that he really valued what he did,” Loose said. “But he valued what other people around him did more, probably.”

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10, with kids 12 and under free. Check out paradisegardenfoundation.org for more details.

MORE TOP STORIES

⚕️ Federal officials say half a million Americans mistakenly lost their Medicaid coverage. Georgia is investigating the impact on local residents.

📈 Metro Atlanta job growth slowed down last month. But the region still added more than 10,000 jobs.

⚖️ Attorneys for Kenneth Chesebro, one of the Fulton County election interference defendants scheduled to stand trial next month, filed motions to suppress key evidence.

» Listen to the latest episode of the AJC’s Trump indictment podcast.

METRO ATLANTA

💰 The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation awarded $24 million in grants, most of which is aimed at revitalizing Atlanta’s westside.

💲 Roswell officials secretly paid a consulting firm $250,000. The leader of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation says that’s a clear violation of government transparency laws.

THE NATION AND WORLD

🎬 Striking Hollywood writers and studio leaders held negotiations for a second straight day.

***

🏛️ The U.S. Senate confirmed three key military leaders as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., continued objecting to other nominations.

SPORTS

⚾️ Max Fried pitched well and Ozzie Albies passed the 100 RBI mark as the Braves beat the Nationals, 10-3.

***

🏈 Your weekend football slate includes:

No. 1 Georgia hosting UAB (7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2).

Georgia Tech visiting Wake Forest (6:30 p.m. Saturday on Peachtree TV).

The Falcons visiting the Lions (1 p.m. Sunday on Fox).

LIVING AND ARTS

🎡 Looking for things to do this weekend? How about the Atlanta Greek Festival, Disney on Ice or the North Georgia State Fair?

🍴 Two longtime local restaurants closed their doors: Taco Mac in Decatur and The Glenwood in East Atlanta.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 22, 1989

Hurricane Hugo tears through Charleston, South Carolina.

“The storm itself was bigger than the state of South Carolina,” Charleston City Council leader Linda Lombard says. “We need help. We need copters. We need planes. We need medical supplies.”

Hugo ultimately claimed 67 lives in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

AJC contributor Ben Gray recently caught Rose Scott hosting her show “Closer Look” at WABE studios in Atlanta. The public radio station celebrates its 75th anniversary this month.

ON THE RECORD

I think one of our goals is to impact the lives of players growing up like us. So those moments that we get to share with others, I think they are the things I’m most proud of.

- KATE WARD, AN ATLANTA NATIVE WHO PLAYS FOR THE U.S WOMEN’S DEAF NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM, ON MAKING A DIFFERENCE OFF THE FIELD.

