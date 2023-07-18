A.M. ATL: 💲 Fulton County pumps more money into reparations research

Morning, y’all. Nobody won the Powerball last night.

***

Studying the past

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

In Georgia’s most populous county, the exploration of potential reparations for descendants of slavery and other racial injustices marches on.

A couple of years ago, Fulton County leaders created a task force to look at the “feasibility” of offering some form of recompense to Black residents. The group remained unfunded until January, when county commissioners awarded it with $250,000 to pay for research conducted by faculty and students from several Atlanta-area universities.

The task force recently received another $210,000 to continue the work, the AJC’s Jim Gaines reports.

Fulton leaders bill the effort as the first countywide look at reparations in the former Confederacy.

But such conversations are a growing — and controversial — trend.

States like California, cities like Evanston, Illinois, and other institutions ranging from Harvard University to the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church are wrestling with reparations as well, in their own ways.

In 2021, the Athens-Clarke County Commission approved a resolution condemning a 60-year-old decision that decimated a thriving Black neighborhood. The city had used eminent domain powers to force residents out, paving the way for the construction of new University of Georgia dormitories.

The city resolution also established a committee to create a local Black history center.

Fulton leaders, meanwhile, concede there’s a good chance reparations won’t come in the form of cash payments. Georgia law prohibits direct government payments to residents. And the price tag would likely be too hefty to handle anyway.

If they’re recommended at all, officials said, reparations could look like special tax credits, or scholarships, or a museum of some sort. They could also focus on the injustice wrought by “urban renewal” projects like the situation in Athens.

Reparations of any kind, though, remain a divisive topic. Fulton County’s two Republican commissioners voted against the recent allocation to the task force.

Nationally, about 77% of Black Americans support some form of reparations for the descendants of enslaved people, according to a 2021 survey from the Pew Research Center. About 80% of white Americans are opposed.

Those numbers don’t factor in opinions on reparations for other forms of systemic racism, such as housing, employment and criminal justice discrimination.

“I think it’s going to take a movement at all different levels of government to have this conversation,” Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., who sponsored the task force legislation, said earlier this year.

The task force is expected to release its final report in 2024.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ The Georgia Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s attempt to quash a special grand jury report that recommends indictments in Fulton County’s probe into the 2020 presidential election.

The high court also declined to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from the case.

***

🚨 Federal authorities charged a Douglas County man with assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

***

💔 A talented locksmith and devoted grandpa. A dedicated church member. A loving couple.

Friends and family members of those killed in Saturday’s mass shooting in Henry County are left to mourn. And wonder why.

***

METRO ATLANTA

🍎 DeKalb County school board members appear generally supportive of new superintendent Devon Horton’s $12.2 million central office reorganization plan.

But AJC education columnist Maureen Downey writes that the plan makes Horton’s life a whole lot harder.

***

🌳 A group led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated a total of $7.9 million to Atlanta-area nonprofits to increase access to parks and other green spaces in underserved communities.

***

📚 During an AJC event at Decatur’s Agnes Scott College, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona decried political attacks on schools, saying race is often an animating force.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

🎬 Hollywood actors and writers, now on strike simultaneously, say they’re prepared for a long standoff with studios.

***

👶 The FDA approved a new drug aimed at preventing babies and toddlers from getting the dangerous respiratory virus known as RSV.

***

SPORTS

⚾️ Liberty Media stockholders voted to split the Atlanta Braves off as an independent publicly traded company.

That means you’ll be able to invest directly in the baseball team instead of the Colorado-based media conglomerate. Day-to-day operations are not expected to change.

***

🏈 The annual pre-football season circus known as SEC media days started Monday in Nashville. UGA head coach Kirby Smart and Bulldog players Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and Sedrick Van Pran are among those taking questions today.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🌹 The AJC sat down for a chat with Charity Lawson, the Georgia native currently starring on “The Bachelorette.”

***

🤤 Attention, Gwinnett gastronomes: A new food hall is coming to Peachtree Corners.

***

ON THIS DATE

July 18, 1996

TWA Flight 800 explodes off the coast of Long Island, killing all on board.

The tragedy marked the second major airline disaster in about two months. In mid-May, a ValuJet plane crashed in the Florida Everglades.

While the subsequent investigation ruled out terrorism, the crash also fueled security concerns for the upcoming Atlanta Olympics.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink caught Siberian husky Bosley walking in Atlanta’s Chastain Park with Madison Langston (center) and brothers Charlie and Petey.

***

ON THE RECORD

It’s time now for the city of Atlanta to turn to Clark Atlanta … to make the same investments that they have made in, in these other world-class institutions.

- GEORGE T. FRENCH JR., CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT, ON THE NEED FOR GOVERNMENT INVESTMENT IN HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES.

***

Thanks for reading A.M. ATL. Until next time.