A.M. ATL: 💦 Former ‘water boys’ quench their thirst for business

Healthier hustle

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

It all came to a head in the summer of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic side effects were in full swing. “Water boys” — young Black kids hawking bottled hydration on street corners and interstate exits — popped up everywhere in Atlanta.

Most were just trying to make an extra buck or two, for themselves or their families.

Then, one day in June, police arrested a 16-year-old water boy after he allegedly killed another in a dispute over $10. A few weeks later, a driver reported being shot near I-20 after he declined to make a water purchase.

Other reports of overly aggressive behavior started mounting up.

Local governments, nonprofits and business leaders started searching for creative solutions to get kids off the streets. Many of them landed on the idea of entrepreneurship programs — the idea being to channel the teens’ business savvy into something safer.

Three years later, the AJC’s Mirtha Donastorg brings us the story of some successes.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

At the nonprofit Helping Empower Youth (or HEY!), founder KaCey Venning immediately started reaching out to water boys when things started going south. She went slow at first to gain their trust — and started paying about 20 of them $100 just to hang around her house and the nonprofit’s headquarters.

The educational programming that subsequently bubbled up came from the needs they expressed. The kids learned key business principals and, eventually, developed their own bottled water brand that’s sold online and at a kiosk downtown.

They receive the net profits.

Ian Elmore-Moore, the executive director of an Italian ice business called Glaciers, took a similar approach. (And, like HEY!, received a grant from the city of Atlanta to help get things going.)

By 2021, Elmore-Moore and three other Morehouse College alumni set up a cart offering frozen treats — and advice — in southwest Atlanta. Then came a brick-and-mortar business, and with it a two-year entrepreneurship program targeted at neighborhoods kids.

They learn both business and life lessons before hitting the street to operate their own Italian ice carts. And get paid doing it.

Christopher Brown, 14, says it gives him money “to just buy my stuff and my momma don’t have to buy it for me.”

Fifteen-year-old B.J. Sexton, who became a water boy when he was just 12, called working and learning at Glaciers “a great opportunity.”

“I definitely recommend it instead of selling water.”

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C. Fulton County authorities, meanwhile, are tightening security surrounding the downtown Atlanta courthouse as a possible Trump indictment in Georgia draws nearer.

👶 A committee at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended giving babies a new drug aimed at preventing the dangerous respiratory virus known as RSV. The CDC director must still sign off.

🚔 It was a busy day in the ongoing saga surrounding Atlanta’s new public safety training center:

Mayor Andre Dickens’ task force finalized its recommendations for the project.

A local environmental group filed a new federal lawsuit trying to halt construction.

DeKalb County still hasn’t reopened nearby Intrenchment Creek Park, which was closed months ago due to alleged “booby traps” placed by anti-training center activists.

METRO ATLANTA

📚 Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring will step down on Aug. 31, months before her contract expires.

🏭 Korean construction materials company Duckshin Housing chose Athens for its new $15 million factory.

💡 AJC event: Get tickets now for a special discussion with internationally renowned futurist Amy Webb. She’ll be at Georgia Tech’s Scheller College of Business on Aug. 16 to discuss emerging technology as well as what’s next for Georgia and the industries vital to its future.

THE NATION AND WORLD

✅ Tennessee state Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones won special elections Thursday to officially reclaim their legislative seats. Both Democrats were previously expelled for participating in a gun control protest on the House floor.

⚖️ A Russian court is expected to deliver a verdict — and a lengthy prison sentence — in the latest trial for opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

***

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

⚾️ Today’s Braves game marks Max Fried’s return to the Major League mound. It’s also the first time ex-Brave Dansby Swanson will face his former teammates since joining the Cubs.

🏀 The Dream lost to the Mercury, 91-71. The Mercury’s Diana Taurasi became the first WNBA player to score 10,000 career points.

⚽️ The U.S. women return to World Cup action on Sunday with a match against Sweden (5 a.m. Eastern on Fox). It’s win-or-go-home.

LIVING AND ARTS

🚂 Still need something to do this weekend? Try a sunset jazz festival, a “lowrider supershow” or a special event at the Southeastern Railway Museum.

🎸 Macon native Jason Aldean takes the stage at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Saturday as controversy continues to swirl around his song “Try That In A Small Town.”

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 4, 1913

The Atlanta Journal recounted the courtroom testimony of Jim Conley, a worker at the National Pencil Company, who said supervisor Leo Frank killed 13-year-old employee Mary Phagan.

Frank called Conley’s story the “vilest and most amazing pack of lies ever conceived in the perverted brain of a wicked human being.”

Nonetheless, a jury handed Frank a death sentence.

Two years later, the governor commuted his sentence to life in prison. An angry mob calling itself the Knights of Mary Phagan responded by pulling Frank from the jail and lynching him.

Many of the same men also participated in a ceremony on Stone Mountain relaunching the Ku Klux Klan.

Historians now believe the jury wrongly convicted Frank. He received a posthumous pardon in 1986.

Credit: File photo

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar caught Rick Banis readying a court at Atlantic Station for the arrival of professional beach volleyball players. Officials brought in about 900 tons of sand for the AVP Gold Series Atlanta Open, which starts today. More photos here.

ON THE RECORD

It makes you really slow down and capture moments that you think are really impactful because you only have 36 frames to shoot.

- ASHTON MELTON, STUDENT AT THE SAVANNAH COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN, ON FILM PHOTOGRAPHY AND ITS RESURGENCE IN A DIGITAL AGE.

