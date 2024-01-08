A.M. ATL: Falcons fire Arthur Smith

And don’t forget: the SEC-less college football national championship game is tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

BACK TO BUSINESS

It’s time.

The Georgia General Assembly returns to the state Capitol today for the start of the new legislative session. And with a March presidential primary, their own reelection campaigns and (ahem) the annual Masters golf tournament on tap, you can expect state lawmakers to get down to business quickly.

Relatively speaking, at least.

While you never know what exactly will come out of the General Assembly on any given year, we have a pretty good idea of major issues likely to arise.

Abortion: While a court ruling on Georgia’s current abortion law looms, conservative legislators could push additional restrictions.

While a court ruling on Georgia’s current abortion law looms, conservative legislators could push additional restrictions. Elections: Would it be a post-2020 legislative session without new laws governing voting and elections? Proposals this year might include efforts to verify or eliminate computer codes from paper ballots, end no-excuse absentee voting and empower the State Election Board to investigate Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

» Security of Georgia’s Dominion voting machines put on trial this week

Medicaid: Democrats want to expand Medicaid coverage. Republicans want to rollback certificate of need regulations, which protect hospitals from competition. Will a much-discussed deal trading one for the other come to fruition?

Democrats want to expand Medicaid coverage. Republicans want to rollback certificate of need regulations, which protect hospitals from competition. Will a much-discussed deal trading one for the other come to fruition? Money: State lawmakers are constitutionally mandated to pass a budget each year. This time around, they’ll likely use some of the state’s massive budget surplus to speed up income tax reductions approved in 2023.

State lawmakers are constitutionally mandated to pass a budget each year. This time around, they’ll likely use some of the state’s massive budget surplus to speed up income tax reductions approved in 2023. Schools: Voucher programs, which direct public tax dollars to private education, could be back on the docket this year. A small group of House Republicans helped Democrats block the measure in 2023.

As the session progresses, make sure to follow the gaggle of AJC reporters and editors giving you the most complete insight anywhere. The crew includes Greg Bluestein (@bluestein), Chris Joyner (@cjoyner), Patricia Murphy (@murphyAJC), Mark Niesse (@markniesse), Maya Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu), James Salzer (@jsalzerAJC) and David Wickert (@dwickert).

Plus: if you’re looking to learn the basics, we’ve got you covered with lots of handy-dandy explainers.

FALCONS FALLOUT

The Falcons announced the dismissal of head coach Arthur Smith with an email at 12:01 a.m. today, several hours after a season-ending loss that squelched the team’s faint playoff hopes (and included an insulting final touchdown from the Saints). Players defended Smith before the move was announced.

“For one, coach Smith is the best coach I’ve ever had,” Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom said. “I absolutely (freaking) love him. I think this group and this team does, as well.”

Owner Arthur Blank did not completely clean house. General manager Terry Fontenot will be part of the search for Smith’s replacement. Stick with AJC.com, follow AJC reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) and subscribe to the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter for all the latest as things unfold.

Also of note: The team will have the 8th overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

TRUMP NEWS

The news never stops in the legal battles surrounding former President Donald Trump, his actions following the 2020 election and his 2024 candidacy.

Judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia are set to hear arguments this week about whether Trump is immune from prosecution for any acts he undertook while commander-in-chief. The ruling could derail or delay the case against Trump in Fulton County, the AJC’s Tamar Hallerman reports.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr signed on to a court filing encouraging the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Trump to stay on Colorado’s Republican primary ballot.

GREEN BUSES

Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are in DeKalb County today to announce funding for new electric school buses.

NATION AND WORLD

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the Middle East for a third straight day of diplomatic meetings as fighting near a central Gaza hospital prompts patients and medical personnel to flee.

“Oppenheimer” dominated Sunday night’s Golden Globes, winning the top award during a ceremony that featured questionable jokes and Taylor Swift.

FOOD AND FUN

Burgers, all-day brunch and sticky pork ribs are just a few of the expected offerings at these 15 restaurants slated to open later this year.

The “Aladdin” musical comes to the Fox Theatre Tuesday through Sunday. Metro Atlanta native Cole Prattes is part of the cast.

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 8, 1961

Hamilton Holmes, one of two Black students to integrate the University of Georgia, appeared on campus to register for classes.

Holmes and Charlayne Hunter-Gault began attending classes a few days later, despite Gov. Eugene Vandiver’s claims that doing so put UGA at risk of closing and a Jan. 11 riot reportedly encouraged by other state officials.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Hyosub Shin captured Bigfoot (the monster truck) competing in the long jump during the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show at State Farm Arena. More photos here.

ON THE RECORD

He served people in every way that he possibly could. He wore the badge with honor.

- BENNY TATE, SENIOR PASTOR AT ROCK SPRINGS CHURCH, ON SLAIN SPALDING COUNTY DEPUTY MARC MCINTRYE, WHO WAS LAID TO REST OVER THE WEEKEND.

