A.M. ATL: Fact-checking airport trafficking claims

No, Sen. Moore. That, in fact, is not a clandestine human trafficking ring operating out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Moore — first name Colton, Republican state senator out of far north Georgia — recently posted a video on social media showing his encounter with a group of people on the second floor of ATL’s domestic terminal. He lobbed hefty allegations of illegality, declared that Georgia’s “borders are being breached” and landed a spot on Fox News.

As my colleague Lautaro Grinspan reports, the explanation is a tad less dramatic.

What Moore stumbled upon : A group of volunteers organized by the nonprofit Team Libertad. They help immigrants navigate the world’s busiest airport. They and other groups have been doing so since 2020.

: A group of volunteers organized by the nonprofit Team Libertad. They help immigrants navigate the world’s busiest airport. They and other groups have been doing so since 2020. Who the immigrants are: They’re dropped off at the airport by staff from Stewart Detention Center, the federal immigrant jail in South Georgia where they were held after crossing the Mexico border. They’re unauthorized immigrants in the middle of potential deportation proceedings.

They’re dropped off at the airport by staff from Stewart Detention Center, the federal immigrant jail in South Georgia where they were held after crossing the Mexico border. They’re unauthorized immigrants in the middle of potential deportation proceedings. Why they can fly: After being released on the condition that they attend regular check-ins with federal immigration authorities, the immigrants are allowed to travel to join families and friends in different parts of the U.S. TSA accepts forms and notices issued by immigration authorities as identification.

After being released on the condition that they attend regular check-ins with federal immigration authorities, the immigrants are allowed to travel to join families and friends in different parts of the U.S. TSA accepts forms and notices issued by immigration authorities as identification. Then what? They ultimately have to show up to immigration court to make a formal case for staying in the country. But big backlogs in the nation’s immigration courts mean it may be years before that happens.

A Team Libertad spokeswoman said the nonprofit assisted 262 immigrants released from Stewart in January. That’s more than twice the number of those assisted the previous two months.

A wide-ranging bill recently introduced by the U.S. Senate would give presidents more authority to immediately expel immigrants, but it appears set to fail in the Republican-controlled House.

A group of 17 ethics experts, former prosecutors and defense attorneys filed a “friend of the court” brief supporting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, saying she’s done nothing to warrant disqualification from her office’s election interference case.

Clayton County’s medical examiner issued a homicide ruling in the death of a baby decapitated during birth. A decision on potential charges against the doctor who delivered the baby lies with the district attorney’s office.

A judge denied bond for the woman accused of trying to set fire to Martin Luther King Jr.’s Atlanta birth home in December. Investigators also relayed details of another disturbing incident she was allegedly part of in Florida.

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in Savannah on her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour. On her third trip to Georgia in as many months, she labeled state lawmakers who have restricted abortions since the 2022 repeal of Roe v. Wade as “extremists.”

GOP senators approved an annual sales tax holiday for guns and ammunition. It would take place during the first week of the October hunting season.

A ban on counting ballots from QR codes moved forward.

And House leaders adopted a midyear budget with $5 billion in new spending.

An appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution on federal charges he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Expect more appeals.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Hamas’ detailed proposal for a new cease-fire and hostage deal with Israeli leaders today.

Braves: Spring training starts one week from today, and fan favorite Charlie Culberson will be there — trying to make the club as a pitcher. “It’s OK to do something different, to step out of your comfort zone and to take on a new challenge,” the longtime infielder told the AJC.

Hawks: Trae Young is headed to the NBA All-Star Game after all. The league office named him as an injury replacement.

Trae Young is headed to the NBA All-Star Game after all. The league office named him as an injury replacement. Super Bowl: The AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter is on the ground in Las Vegas, where he caught up with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan — who’s still feeling the sting of his Super Bowl 51 loss with the Falcons.

The AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter is on the ground in Las Vegas, where he caught up with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan — who’s still feeling the sting of his Super Bowl 51 loss with the Falcons. World Cup: Because of FIFA rules regarding sponsorships, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be known as ... Atlanta Stadium during the 2026 World Cup. No word yet on what that means for the giant Mercedes logo on the roof.

Just a few days before the release of his new album and, you know, his Super Bowl halftime performance, R&B superstar Usher announced a new tour. The Atlanta icon stops at State Farm Arena twice in October.

Presales start at 10 a.m. today. The general public can buy tickets Monday.

In today’s installment, we touch base with novelist Tina McElroy Ansa — a Macon native and Spelman grad who became the first Black woman hired at The Atlanta Constitution.

Feb. 7, 1961

A 12-year-old Macon boy survived a 60-foot fall into the frigid water of a local rock quarry.

Richard Wayne Powell, his brother and a friend were reportedly “looking for ‘possum” when he fell in. His rescue took nearly two hours.

“When Richard was wheeled into the hospital early Monday, the first thing he said was, ‘I’d like a glass of water, please,’” his father told The Atlanta Constitution.

Credit: File photo

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured McNair High School student Jamaya Browder getting emotional at a “Say Yes To The Dress” prom event at Warner Bros. Studios in Midtown. The event gave students in underserved areas a true prom dress shopping experience.

Before we go, check out this guy: A 102-year-old WWII pilot who took to the skies for one last bumpy — but “delightful” — flight. “To be honest, I felt a bit rusty,” he said.

