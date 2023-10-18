A.M. ATL: Extinct Georgia animals provide a ‘wake-up call’

☀️ We’re in the mid-40s to start the day, but expect temperatures to approach 70 degrees.

🌍 President Joe Biden is in Israel today as tensions mount over the blast that destroyed a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

📱 Locally, Emory University placed an assistant professor on leave after she allegedly made “antisemitic comments” on a personal social media account. Dr. Abeer AbouYabis told the AJC she’s never endorsed “any kind of violence.”

Now, on to other news.

***

Warning cry

Credit: Robert Havell after John James Audubon Credit: Robert Havell after John James Audubon

Goodbye, Bachman’s warbler.

So long, southern acornshell.

Adieu, upland combshell.

All three animals — one a bird, the other two mussels — once called Georgia home. Federal officials removed them from their list of endangered species this week — and not because they’ve recovered.

They’re now considered extinct.

Awful, right? It also got us thinking.

An online government database shows 79 endangered or threatened plants and animals still live in Georgia. That’s the seventh-most of any state.

The list includes two types of salamanders, eight fish species and birds like the wood stork and the red-cockaded woodpecker. Three types of bats, one snake and five species of sea turtle.

Two snails and 20 kinds of clam.

The West Indian manatee.

Overall, The Southeastern United States is one of the world’s most biodiverse temperate zones (read: areas not near the equator or the Earth’s poles). It’s also among the least protected.

Most if not all of the species above are in danger because of human activity, pollution and climate change.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and director Martha Williams also declared 18 species without Georgia ties extinct this week.

“Federal protection came too late to reverse these species’ decline,” Williams said, “and it’s a wake-up call on the importance of conserving imperiled species before it’s too late.”

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

⚖️ The Fulton County election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies involves dozens of defense attorneys. Many of them support Democrats and left-leaning causes, according to an AJC analysis.

Jury selection begins next week in the trial of two Fulton election case defendants. The latest episode of the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast sets the stage.

***

💲 What if you bought a house and paid property taxes based on the purchase price for however long you lived there — no annual appraisals or surprise increases involved? That proposal recently surfaced at the Georgia state Capitol.

***

🚔 Leonard Cure built a new life after being exonerated of armed robbery charges that sent him to prison for 16 years. A Georgia deputy shot and killed him this week after he allegedly became violent during a traffic stop.

***

METRO ATLANTA

🐶 PETA joined DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond in urging the local animal shelter to reconsider its no-kill policy amid dramatic overcrowding.

***

🍎 Atlanta school board candidates weighed in on where they think the district needs improvement.

***

THE NATION AND WORLD

🏛️ Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, plans to try for the U.S. House speaker’s gavel again today. Jordan failed to secure enough support in yesterday’s initial vote.

***

⚖️ Special prosecutors want to recharge actor Alec Baldwin for his role in a fatal 2021 shooting on a movie set.

***

SPORTS

🏈 Falcons lineman Calais Campbell donated $150,000 to teachers in cities where he’s played, including Atlanta.

***

📖 Colorado football coach Deion Sanders wrote a new book that’s set to publish in March.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

🎸 Love them or hate them, the Eagles are coming to town soon.

***

🎶 Atlanta’s hip-hop history is overwhelmingly male, but women rappers are finally breaking through, the AJC’s DeAsia Page writes.

***

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 18, 1923

An unusual — but telling — story out of St. Louis carried quite the headline: “Wife Slapper Freed; Horse Slapper Fined.”

“William Dillman was fined $20 by Judge Matthews in city court when he admitted slapping his horse,” the Atlanta Journal article says. “A few minutes later Judge Matthews freed David Holtzman after reprimanding him for slapping his wife.”

How’s that for misplaced priorities?

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink caught Massachusetts resident Keith Howard hiking up Stone Mountain on a recent chilly morning.

***

ON THE RECORD

Everything melts away and you are just there, dealing with whatever the river doles out to you. You’re always in motion.

- GORDON JOHNSTON, AUTHOR OF THE NEW SHORT STORY COLLECTION “SEVEN ISLANDS OF THE OCMULGEE,” ON THE JOYS OF PADDLING.

***

